Professional Monitors Sales Market size to reach US$ 1325.6 million by 2026, from US$ 968.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Professional Monitors Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Professional Monitors Sales market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Professional Monitors Sales market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Professional Monitors Sales market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Sony, Panasonic, JVC, Ikegami, Marshall, TVLogic, Canon, Planar, Lilliput, Blackmagic Design, Tote Vision, SmallHD, Bon Monitors, Datavideo, Atomos, Ruige, Laizeske, SEETEC, Osee-Dig, Wohler, Astro Design
|Market Segment by Product Type:
Report Overview: Professional monitor is a display device similar to a television set, used to monitor the output of a video-generating device, such as playout from a video server, IRD, video camera, VCR, or DVD player. It may or may not have professional audio monitoring capability. Unlike a television set, a video monitor has no tuner (television) and, as such, is unable independently to tune into an over-the-air broadcast like a television receiver. One common use of video monitors is in television stations, television studios, production trucks and in outside broadcast vehicles, where broadcast engineers use them for confidence checking of analog signal and digital signals throughout the system. The global Professional Monitors market size is projected to reach US$ 1325.6 million by 2026, from US$ 968.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026. The global Professional Monitors market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Professional Monitors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026. There are many professional monitors manufactures in the world, Sony occupies 23.65% of the global market share in 2019; While Panasonic, with a market share of 10.01%, comes the second; JVC ranks the third globally, 8.23%. All these three large manufacturers together consist of approximately 41.89% of the global market. Geographical Analysis: Based on region, the global Professional Monitors market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets. Key Players: The major players that are operating in the global Professional Monitors market are, Sony, Panasonic, JVC, Ikegami, Marshall, TVLogic, Canon, Planar, Lilliput, Blackmagic Design, Tote Vision, SmallHD, Bon Monitors, Datavideo, Atomos, Ruige, Laizeske, SEETEC, Osee-Dig, Wohler, Astro Design Segment by Size, Less Than 17", 17-25", More than 25"
|Market Segment by Application:
Studio Applications, Field Applications
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Professional Monitors Sales market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Professional Monitors Sales market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Professional Monitors Sales industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Professional Monitors Sales market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Professional Monitors Sales market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Professional Monitors Sales market
TOC
1 Professional Monitors Market Overview
1.1 Professional Monitors Product Scope
1.2 Professional Monitors Segment by Size
1.2.1 Global Professional Monitors Sales by Size (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Less Than 17”
1.2.3 17-25”
1.2.4 More than 25”
1.3 Professional Monitors Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Professional Monitors Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Studio Applications
1.3.3 Field Applications
1.4 Professional Monitors Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Professional Monitors Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Professional Monitors Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Professional Monitors Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Professional Monitors Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Professional Monitors Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Professional Monitors Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Professional Monitors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Professional Monitors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Professional Monitors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Professional Monitors Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Professional Monitors Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Professional Monitors Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Professional Monitors Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Professional Monitors Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Professional Monitors Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Professional Monitors Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Professional Monitors Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Professional Monitors Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Professional Monitors Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Professional Monitors Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Professional Monitors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Professional Monitors as of 2019)
3.4 Global Professional Monitors Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Professional Monitors Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Professional Monitors Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Professional Monitors Market Size by Size
4.1 Global Professional Monitors Historic Market Review by Size (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Professional Monitors Sales Market Share by Size (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Professional Monitors Revenue Market Share by Size (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Professional Monitors Price by Size (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Professional Monitors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Size (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Professional Monitors Sales Forecast by Size (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Professional Monitors Revenue Forecast by Size (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Professional Monitors Price Forecast by Size (2021-2026) 5 Global Professional Monitors Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Professional Monitors Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Professional Monitors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Professional Monitors Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Professional Monitors Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Professional Monitors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Professional Monitors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Professional Monitors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Professional Monitors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Professional Monitors Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Professional Monitors Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Professional Monitors Sales Market Share by Size (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Professional Monitors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Professional Monitors Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Professional Monitors Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Professional Monitors Sales Market Share by Size (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Professional Monitors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Professional Monitors Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Professional Monitors Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Professional Monitors Sales Market Share by Size (2015-2020)
8.3 China Professional Monitors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Professional Monitors Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Professional Monitors Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Professional Monitors Sales Market Share by Size (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Professional Monitors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Professional Monitors Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Professional Monitors Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Professional Monitors Sales Market Share by Size (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Professional Monitors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Professional Monitors Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Professional Monitors Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Professional Monitors Sales Market Share by Size (2015-2020)
11.3 India Professional Monitors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Professional Monitors Business
12.1 Sony
12.1.1 Sony Corporation Information
12.1.2 Sony Business Overview
12.1.3 Sony Professional Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Sony Professional Monitors Products Offered
12.1.5 Sony Recent Development
12.2 Panasonic
12.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
12.2.2 Panasonic Business Overview
12.2.3 Panasonic Professional Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Panasonic Professional Monitors Products Offered
12.2.5 Panasonic Recent Development
12.3 JVC
12.3.1 JVC Corporation Information
12.3.2 JVC Business Overview
12.3.3 JVC Professional Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 JVC Professional Monitors Products Offered
12.3.5 JVC Recent Development
12.4 Ikegami
12.4.1 Ikegami Corporation Information
12.4.2 Ikegami Business Overview
12.4.3 Ikegami Professional Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Ikegami Professional Monitors Products Offered
12.4.5 Ikegami Recent Development
12.5 Marshall
12.5.1 Marshall Corporation Information
12.5.2 Marshall Business Overview
12.5.3 Marshall Professional Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Marshall Professional Monitors Products Offered
12.5.5 Marshall Recent Development
12.6 TVLogic
12.6.1 TVLogic Corporation Information
12.6.2 TVLogic Business Overview
12.6.3 TVLogic Professional Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 TVLogic Professional Monitors Products Offered
12.6.5 TVLogic Recent Development
12.7 Canon
12.7.1 Canon Corporation Information
12.7.2 Canon Business Overview
12.7.3 Canon Professional Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Canon Professional Monitors Products Offered
12.7.5 Canon Recent Development
12.8 Planar
12.8.1 Planar Corporation Information
12.8.2 Planar Business Overview
12.8.3 Planar Professional Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Planar Professional Monitors Products Offered
12.8.5 Planar Recent Development
12.9 Lilliput
12.9.1 Lilliput Corporation Information
12.9.2 Lilliput Business Overview
12.9.3 Lilliput Professional Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Lilliput Professional Monitors Products Offered
12.9.5 Lilliput Recent Development
12.10 Blackmagic Design
12.10.1 Blackmagic Design Corporation Information
12.10.2 Blackmagic Design Business Overview
12.10.3 Blackmagic Design Professional Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Blackmagic Design Professional Monitors Products Offered
12.10.5 Blackmagic Design Recent Development
12.11 Tote Vision
12.11.1 Tote Vision Corporation Information
12.11.2 Tote Vision Business Overview
12.11.3 Tote Vision Professional Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Tote Vision Professional Monitors Products Offered
12.11.5 Tote Vision Recent Development
12.12 SmallHD
12.12.1 SmallHD Corporation Information
12.12.2 SmallHD Business Overview
12.12.3 SmallHD Professional Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 SmallHD Professional Monitors Products Offered
12.12.5 SmallHD Recent Development
12.13 Bon Monitors
12.13.1 Bon Monitors Corporation Information
12.13.2 Bon Monitors Business Overview
12.13.3 Bon Monitors Professional Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Bon Monitors Professional Monitors Products Offered
12.13.5 Bon Monitors Recent Development
12.14 Datavideo
12.14.1 Datavideo Corporation Information
12.14.2 Datavideo Business Overview
12.14.3 Datavideo Professional Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Datavideo Professional Monitors Products Offered
12.14.5 Datavideo Recent Development
12.15 Atomos
12.15.1 Atomos Corporation Information
12.15.2 Atomos Business Overview
12.15.3 Atomos Professional Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Atomos Professional Monitors Products Offered
12.15.5 Atomos Recent Development
12.16 Ruige
12.16.1 Ruige Corporation Information
12.16.2 Ruige Business Overview
12.16.3 Ruige Professional Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Ruige Professional Monitors Products Offered
12.16.5 Ruige Recent Development
12.17 Laizeske
12.17.1 Laizeske Corporation Information
12.17.2 Laizeske Business Overview
12.17.3 Laizeske Professional Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Laizeske Professional Monitors Products Offered
12.17.5 Laizeske Recent Development
12.18 SEETEC
12.18.1 SEETEC Corporation Information
12.18.2 SEETEC Business Overview
12.18.3 SEETEC Professional Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 SEETEC Professional Monitors Products Offered
12.18.5 SEETEC Recent Development
12.19 Osee-Dig
12.19.1 Osee-Dig Corporation Information
12.19.2 Osee-Dig Business Overview
12.19.3 Osee-Dig Professional Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Osee-Dig Professional Monitors Products Offered
12.19.5 Osee-Dig Recent Development
12.20 Wohler
12.20.1 Wohler Corporation Information
12.20.2 Wohler Business Overview
12.20.3 Wohler Professional Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Wohler Professional Monitors Products Offered
12.20.5 Wohler Recent Development
12.21 Astro Design
12.21.1 Astro Design Corporation Information
12.21.2 Astro Design Business Overview
12.21.3 Astro Design Professional Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Astro Design Professional Monitors Products Offered
12.21.5 Astro Design Recent Development 13 Professional Monitors Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Professional Monitors Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Professional Monitors
13.4 Professional Monitors Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Professional Monitors Distributors List
14.3 Professional Monitors Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Professional Monitors Market Trends
15.2 Professional Monitors Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Professional Monitors Market Challenges
15.4 Professional Monitors Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
