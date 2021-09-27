Professional Cycling Apparel Market Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027 | Adidas, Nike, Specialized Bicycle

“

The report titled Global Professional Cycling Apparel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Professional Cycling Apparel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Professional Cycling Apparel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Professional Cycling Apparel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Professional Cycling Apparel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Professional Cycling Apparel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Professional Cycling Apparel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Professional Cycling Apparel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Professional Cycling Apparel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Professional Cycling Apparel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Professional Cycling Apparel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Professional Cycling Apparel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Adidas, Nike, Specialized Bicycle, MERIDA, TREK, Capo, Assos, Rapha, Marcello Bergamo, Castelli, Jaggad, Pearl Izumi, GIANT, CCN Sport, Mysenlan, JAKROO, Spakct

Market Segmentation by Product:

Waterproof

Non-waterproof



Market Segmentation by Application:

Male Cyclists

Female Cyclists



The Professional Cycling Apparel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Professional Cycling Apparel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Professional Cycling Apparel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Professional Cycling Apparel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Professional Cycling Apparel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Professional Cycling Apparel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Professional Cycling Apparel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Professional Cycling Apparel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Professional Cycling Apparel Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Waterproof

1.2.3 Non-waterproof

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Male Cyclists

1.3.3 Female Cyclists

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Professional Cycling Apparel, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Professional Cycling Apparel Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Professional Cycling Apparel Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Professional Cycling Apparel Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Professional Cycling Apparel Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Professional Cycling Apparel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Professional Cycling Apparel Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Professional Cycling Apparel Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Professional Cycling Apparel Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Professional Cycling Apparel Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Professional Cycling Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Professional Cycling Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Professional Cycling Apparel Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Professional Cycling Apparel Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Professional Cycling Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Professional Cycling Apparel Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Professional Cycling Apparel Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Professional Cycling Apparel Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Professional Cycling Apparel Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Professional Cycling Apparel Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Professional Cycling Apparel Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Professional Cycling Apparel Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Professional Cycling Apparel Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Professional Cycling Apparel Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Professional Cycling Apparel Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Professional Cycling Apparel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Professional Cycling Apparel Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Professional Cycling Apparel Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Professional Cycling Apparel Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Professional Cycling Apparel Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Professional Cycling Apparel Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Professional Cycling Apparel Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Professional Cycling Apparel Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Professional Cycling Apparel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Professional Cycling Apparel Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Professional Cycling Apparel Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Professional Cycling Apparel Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Professional Cycling Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Professional Cycling Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Professional Cycling Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Professional Cycling Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Professional Cycling Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Professional Cycling Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Professional Cycling Apparel Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Professional Cycling Apparel Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Professional Cycling Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Professional Cycling Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Professional Cycling Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Professional Cycling Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Professional Cycling Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Professional Cycling Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Professional Cycling Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Professional Cycling Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

10.2.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Professional Cycling Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Professional Cycling Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Professional Cycling Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Professional Cycling Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Adidas

12.1.1 Adidas Corporation Information

12.1.2 Adidas Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Adidas Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Adidas Professional Cycling Apparel Products Offered

12.1.5 Adidas Recent Development

12.2 Nike

12.2.1 Nike Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nike Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Nike Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Nike Professional Cycling Apparel Products Offered

12.2.5 Nike Recent Development

12.3 Specialized Bicycle

12.3.1 Specialized Bicycle Corporation Information

12.3.2 Specialized Bicycle Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Specialized Bicycle Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Specialized Bicycle Professional Cycling Apparel Products Offered

12.3.5 Specialized Bicycle Recent Development

12.4 MERIDA

12.4.1 MERIDA Corporation Information

12.4.2 MERIDA Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 MERIDA Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 MERIDA Professional Cycling Apparel Products Offered

12.4.5 MERIDA Recent Development

12.5 TREK

12.5.1 TREK Corporation Information

12.5.2 TREK Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 TREK Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 TREK Professional Cycling Apparel Products Offered

12.5.5 TREK Recent Development

12.6 Capo

12.6.1 Capo Corporation Information

12.6.2 Capo Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Capo Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Capo Professional Cycling Apparel Products Offered

12.6.5 Capo Recent Development

12.7 Assos

12.7.1 Assos Corporation Information

12.7.2 Assos Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Assos Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Assos Professional Cycling Apparel Products Offered

12.7.5 Assos Recent Development

12.8 Rapha

12.8.1 Rapha Corporation Information

12.8.2 Rapha Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Rapha Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Rapha Professional Cycling Apparel Products Offered

12.8.5 Rapha Recent Development

12.9 Marcello Bergamo

12.9.1 Marcello Bergamo Corporation Information

12.9.2 Marcello Bergamo Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Marcello Bergamo Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Marcello Bergamo Professional Cycling Apparel Products Offered

12.9.5 Marcello Bergamo Recent Development

12.10 Castelli

12.10.1 Castelli Corporation Information

12.10.2 Castelli Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Castelli Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Castelli Professional Cycling Apparel Products Offered

12.10.5 Castelli Recent Development

12.12 Pearl Izumi

12.12.1 Pearl Izumi Corporation Information

12.12.2 Pearl Izumi Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Pearl Izumi Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Pearl Izumi Products Offered

12.12.5 Pearl Izumi Recent Development

12.13 GIANT

12.13.1 GIANT Corporation Information

12.13.2 GIANT Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 GIANT Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 GIANT Products Offered

12.13.5 GIANT Recent Development

12.14 CCN Sport

12.14.1 CCN Sport Corporation Information

12.14.2 CCN Sport Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 CCN Sport Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 CCN Sport Products Offered

12.14.5 CCN Sport Recent Development

12.15 Mysenlan

12.15.1 Mysenlan Corporation Information

12.15.2 Mysenlan Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Mysenlan Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Mysenlan Products Offered

12.15.5 Mysenlan Recent Development

12.16 JAKROO

12.16.1 JAKROO Corporation Information

12.16.2 JAKROO Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 JAKROO Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 JAKROO Products Offered

12.16.5 JAKROO Recent Development

12.17 Spakct

12.17.1 Spakct Corporation Information

12.17.2 Spakct Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Spakct Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Spakct Products Offered

12.17.5 Spakct Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Professional Cycling Apparel Industry Trends

13.2 Professional Cycling Apparel Market Drivers

13.3 Professional Cycling Apparel Market Challenges

13.4 Professional Cycling Apparel Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Professional Cycling Apparel Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”