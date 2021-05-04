Professional Cycling Apparel Market Size 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027 | Adidas, Nike, Specialized Bicycle

“

The report titled Global Professional Cycling Apparel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Professional Cycling Apparel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Professional Cycling Apparel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Professional Cycling Apparel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Professional Cycling Apparel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Professional Cycling Apparel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Professional Cycling Apparel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Professional Cycling Apparel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Professional Cycling Apparel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Professional Cycling Apparel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Professional Cycling Apparel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Professional Cycling Apparel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Adidas, Nike, Specialized Bicycle, MERIDA, TREK, Capo, Assos, Rapha, Marcello Bergamo, Castelli, Jaggad, Pearl Izumi, GIANT, CCN Sport, Mysenlan, JAKROO, Spakct

Market Segmentation by Product: Waterproof

Non-waterproof



Market Segmentation by Application: Male Cyclists

Female Cyclists



The Professional Cycling Apparel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Professional Cycling Apparel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Professional Cycling Apparel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Professional Cycling Apparel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Professional Cycling Apparel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Professional Cycling Apparel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Professional Cycling Apparel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Professional Cycling Apparel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Professional Cycling Apparel Market Overview

1.1 Professional Cycling Apparel Product Overview

1.2 Professional Cycling Apparel Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Waterproof

1.2.2 Non-waterproof

1.3 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Professional Cycling Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Professional Cycling Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Professional Cycling Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Professional Cycling Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Professional Cycling Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Professional Cycling Apparel Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Professional Cycling Apparel Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Professional Cycling Apparel Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Professional Cycling Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Professional Cycling Apparel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Professional Cycling Apparel Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Professional Cycling Apparel Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Professional Cycling Apparel as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Professional Cycling Apparel Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Professional Cycling Apparel Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Professional Cycling Apparel Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Professional Cycling Apparel by Application

4.1 Professional Cycling Apparel Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Male Cyclists

4.1.2 Female Cyclists

4.2 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Professional Cycling Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Professional Cycling Apparel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Professional Cycling Apparel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Professional Cycling Apparel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Professional Cycling Apparel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Professional Cycling Apparel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Professional Cycling Apparel by Country

5.1 North America Professional Cycling Apparel Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Professional Cycling Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Professional Cycling Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Professional Cycling Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Professional Cycling Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Professional Cycling Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Professional Cycling Apparel by Country

6.1 Europe Professional Cycling Apparel Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Professional Cycling Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Professional Cycling Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Professional Cycling Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Professional Cycling Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Professional Cycling Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Professional Cycling Apparel by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Professional Cycling Apparel Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Professional Cycling Apparel Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Professional Cycling Apparel Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Professional Cycling Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Professional Cycling Apparel Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Professional Cycling Apparel Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Professional Cycling Apparel by Country

8.1 Latin America Professional Cycling Apparel Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Professional Cycling Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Professional Cycling Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Professional Cycling Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Professional Cycling Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Professional Cycling Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Professional Cycling Apparel by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Professional Cycling Apparel Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Professional Cycling Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Professional Cycling Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Professional Cycling Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Professional Cycling Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Professional Cycling Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Professional Cycling Apparel Business

10.1 Adidas

10.1.1 Adidas Corporation Information

10.1.2 Adidas Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Adidas Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Adidas Professional Cycling Apparel Products Offered

10.1.5 Adidas Recent Development

10.2 Nike

10.2.1 Nike Corporation Information

10.2.2 Nike Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Nike Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Nike Professional Cycling Apparel Products Offered

10.2.5 Nike Recent Development

10.3 Specialized Bicycle

10.3.1 Specialized Bicycle Corporation Information

10.3.2 Specialized Bicycle Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Specialized Bicycle Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Specialized Bicycle Professional Cycling Apparel Products Offered

10.3.5 Specialized Bicycle Recent Development

10.4 MERIDA

10.4.1 MERIDA Corporation Information

10.4.2 MERIDA Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 MERIDA Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 MERIDA Professional Cycling Apparel Products Offered

10.4.5 MERIDA Recent Development

10.5 TREK

10.5.1 TREK Corporation Information

10.5.2 TREK Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 TREK Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 TREK Professional Cycling Apparel Products Offered

10.5.5 TREK Recent Development

10.6 Capo

10.6.1 Capo Corporation Information

10.6.2 Capo Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Capo Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Capo Professional Cycling Apparel Products Offered

10.6.5 Capo Recent Development

10.7 Assos

10.7.1 Assos Corporation Information

10.7.2 Assos Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Assos Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Assos Professional Cycling Apparel Products Offered

10.7.5 Assos Recent Development

10.8 Rapha

10.8.1 Rapha Corporation Information

10.8.2 Rapha Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Rapha Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Rapha Professional Cycling Apparel Products Offered

10.8.5 Rapha Recent Development

10.9 Marcello Bergamo

10.9.1 Marcello Bergamo Corporation Information

10.9.2 Marcello Bergamo Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Marcello Bergamo Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Marcello Bergamo Professional Cycling Apparel Products Offered

10.9.5 Marcello Bergamo Recent Development

10.10 Castelli

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Professional Cycling Apparel Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Castelli Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Castelli Recent Development

10.11 Jaggad

10.11.1 Jaggad Corporation Information

10.11.2 Jaggad Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Jaggad Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Jaggad Professional Cycling Apparel Products Offered

10.11.5 Jaggad Recent Development

10.12 Pearl Izumi

10.12.1 Pearl Izumi Corporation Information

10.12.2 Pearl Izumi Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Pearl Izumi Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Pearl Izumi Professional Cycling Apparel Products Offered

10.12.5 Pearl Izumi Recent Development

10.13 GIANT

10.13.1 GIANT Corporation Information

10.13.2 GIANT Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 GIANT Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 GIANT Professional Cycling Apparel Products Offered

10.13.5 GIANT Recent Development

10.14 CCN Sport

10.14.1 CCN Sport Corporation Information

10.14.2 CCN Sport Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 CCN Sport Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 CCN Sport Professional Cycling Apparel Products Offered

10.14.5 CCN Sport Recent Development

10.15 Mysenlan

10.15.1 Mysenlan Corporation Information

10.15.2 Mysenlan Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Mysenlan Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Mysenlan Professional Cycling Apparel Products Offered

10.15.5 Mysenlan Recent Development

10.16 JAKROO

10.16.1 JAKROO Corporation Information

10.16.2 JAKROO Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 JAKROO Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 JAKROO Professional Cycling Apparel Products Offered

10.16.5 JAKROO Recent Development

10.17 Spakct

10.17.1 Spakct Corporation Information

10.17.2 Spakct Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Spakct Professional Cycling Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Spakct Professional Cycling Apparel Products Offered

10.17.5 Spakct Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Professional Cycling Apparel Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Professional Cycling Apparel Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Professional Cycling Apparel Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Professional Cycling Apparel Distributors

12.3 Professional Cycling Apparel Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

