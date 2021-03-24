Professional Coffee Machine Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | DeLonghi, Jura, Philips (Saeco)

“

The report titled Global Professional Coffee Machine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Professional Coffee Machine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Professional Coffee Machine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Professional Coffee Machine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Professional Coffee Machine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Professional Coffee Machine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Professional Coffee Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Professional Coffee Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Professional Coffee Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Professional Coffee Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Professional Coffee Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Professional Coffee Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DeLonghi, Jura, Philips (Saeco), Melitta, Nespresso, Panasonic, Nuova Simonelli, La Cimbali, Jofemar, Astoria, Fiamma, Illy

Market Segmentation by Product: Coffee Vending Machine

Filter Coffee Machine

Espresso Machine



Market Segmentation by Application: Coffee Shops

Bakeries

Offices

Restaurants

Hotels



The Professional Coffee Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Professional Coffee Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Professional Coffee Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Professional Coffee Machine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Professional Coffee Machine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Professional Coffee Machine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Professional Coffee Machine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Professional Coffee Machine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Professional Coffee Machine Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Professional Coffee Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Coffee Vending Machine

1.2.3 Filter Coffee Machine

1.2.4 Espresso Machine

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Professional Coffee Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Coffee Shops

1.3.3 Bakeries

1.3.4 Offices

1.3.5 Restaurants

1.3.6 Hotels

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Professional Coffee Machine Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Professional Coffee Machine Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Professional Coffee Machine Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Professional Coffee Machine Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Professional Coffee Machine Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Professional Coffee Machine Industry Trends

2.4.2 Professional Coffee Machine Market Drivers

2.4.3 Professional Coffee Machine Market Challenges

2.4.4 Professional Coffee Machine Market Restraints

3 Global Professional Coffee Machine Sales

3.1 Global Professional Coffee Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Professional Coffee Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Professional Coffee Machine Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Professional Coffee Machine Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Professional Coffee Machine Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Professional Coffee Machine Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Professional Coffee Machine Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Professional Coffee Machine Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Professional Coffee Machine Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Professional Coffee Machine Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Professional Coffee Machine Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Professional Coffee Machine Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Professional Coffee Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Professional Coffee Machine Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Professional Coffee Machine Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Professional Coffee Machine Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Professional Coffee Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Professional Coffee Machine Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Professional Coffee Machine Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Professional Coffee Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Professional Coffee Machine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Professional Coffee Machine Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Professional Coffee Machine Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Professional Coffee Machine Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Professional Coffee Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Professional Coffee Machine Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Professional Coffee Machine Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Professional Coffee Machine Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Professional Coffee Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Professional Coffee Machine Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Professional Coffee Machine Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Professional Coffee Machine Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Professional Coffee Machine Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Professional Coffee Machine Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Professional Coffee Machine Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Professional Coffee Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Professional Coffee Machine Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Professional Coffee Machine Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Professional Coffee Machine Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Professional Coffee Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Professional Coffee Machine Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Professional Coffee Machine Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Professional Coffee Machine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Professional Coffee Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Professional Coffee Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Professional Coffee Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Professional Coffee Machine Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Professional Coffee Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Professional Coffee Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Professional Coffee Machine Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Professional Coffee Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Professional Coffee Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Professional Coffee Machine Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Professional Coffee Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Professional Coffee Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Professional Coffee Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Professional Coffee Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Professional Coffee Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Professional Coffee Machine Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Professional Coffee Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Professional Coffee Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Professional Coffee Machine Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Professional Coffee Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Professional Coffee Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Professional Coffee Machine Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Professional Coffee Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Professional Coffee Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Professional Coffee Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Professional Coffee Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Professional Coffee Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Professional Coffee Machine Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Professional Coffee Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Professional Coffee Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Professional Coffee Machine Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Professional Coffee Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Professional Coffee Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Professional Coffee Machine Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Professional Coffee Machine Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Professional Coffee Machine Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Professional Coffee Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Professional Coffee Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Professional Coffee Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Professional Coffee Machine Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Professional Coffee Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Professional Coffee Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Professional Coffee Machine Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Professional Coffee Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Professional Coffee Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Professional Coffee Machine Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Professional Coffee Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Professional Coffee Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Professional Coffee Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Professional Coffee Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Professional Coffee Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Professional Coffee Machine Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Professional Coffee Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Professional Coffee Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Professional Coffee Machine Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Professional Coffee Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Professional Coffee Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Professional Coffee Machine Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Professional Coffee Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Professional Coffee Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 DeLonghi

12.1.1 DeLonghi Corporation Information

12.1.2 DeLonghi Overview

12.1.3 DeLonghi Professional Coffee Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 DeLonghi Professional Coffee Machine Products and Services

12.1.5 DeLonghi Professional Coffee Machine SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 DeLonghi Recent Developments

12.2 Jura

12.2.1 Jura Corporation Information

12.2.2 Jura Overview

12.2.3 Jura Professional Coffee Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Jura Professional Coffee Machine Products and Services

12.2.5 Jura Professional Coffee Machine SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Jura Recent Developments

12.3 Philips (Saeco)

12.3.1 Philips (Saeco) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Philips (Saeco) Overview

12.3.3 Philips (Saeco) Professional Coffee Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Philips (Saeco) Professional Coffee Machine Products and Services

12.3.5 Philips (Saeco) Professional Coffee Machine SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Philips (Saeco) Recent Developments

12.4 Melitta

12.4.1 Melitta Corporation Information

12.4.2 Melitta Overview

12.4.3 Melitta Professional Coffee Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Melitta Professional Coffee Machine Products and Services

12.4.5 Melitta Professional Coffee Machine SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Melitta Recent Developments

12.5 Nespresso

12.5.1 Nespresso Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nespresso Overview

12.5.3 Nespresso Professional Coffee Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nespresso Professional Coffee Machine Products and Services

12.5.5 Nespresso Professional Coffee Machine SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Nespresso Recent Developments

12.6 Panasonic

12.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.6.2 Panasonic Overview

12.6.3 Panasonic Professional Coffee Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Panasonic Professional Coffee Machine Products and Services

12.6.5 Panasonic Professional Coffee Machine SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Panasonic Recent Developments

12.7 Nuova Simonelli

12.7.1 Nuova Simonelli Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nuova Simonelli Overview

12.7.3 Nuova Simonelli Professional Coffee Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nuova Simonelli Professional Coffee Machine Products and Services

12.7.5 Nuova Simonelli Professional Coffee Machine SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Nuova Simonelli Recent Developments

12.8 La Cimbali

12.8.1 La Cimbali Corporation Information

12.8.2 La Cimbali Overview

12.8.3 La Cimbali Professional Coffee Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 La Cimbali Professional Coffee Machine Products and Services

12.8.5 La Cimbali Professional Coffee Machine SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 La Cimbali Recent Developments

12.9 Jofemar

12.9.1 Jofemar Corporation Information

12.9.2 Jofemar Overview

12.9.3 Jofemar Professional Coffee Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Jofemar Professional Coffee Machine Products and Services

12.9.5 Jofemar Professional Coffee Machine SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Jofemar Recent Developments

12.10 Astoria

12.10.1 Astoria Corporation Information

12.10.2 Astoria Overview

12.10.3 Astoria Professional Coffee Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Astoria Professional Coffee Machine Products and Services

12.10.5 Astoria Professional Coffee Machine SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Astoria Recent Developments

12.11 Fiamma

12.11.1 Fiamma Corporation Information

12.11.2 Fiamma Overview

12.11.3 Fiamma Professional Coffee Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Fiamma Professional Coffee Machine Products and Services

12.11.5 Fiamma Recent Developments

12.12 Illy

12.12.1 Illy Corporation Information

12.12.2 Illy Overview

12.12.3 Illy Professional Coffee Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Illy Professional Coffee Machine Products and Services

12.12.5 Illy Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Professional Coffee Machine Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Professional Coffee Machine Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Professional Coffee Machine Production Mode & Process

13.4 Professional Coffee Machine Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Professional Coffee Machine Sales Channels

13.4.2 Professional Coffee Machine Distributors

13.5 Professional Coffee Machine Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”