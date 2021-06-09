Professional Bicycle Helmets Market 2021 Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2027 | Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Specialized, Trek Bicycle

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Professional Bicycle Helmets data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Professional Bicycle Helmets Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Professional Bicycle Helmets Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Professional Bicycle Helmets market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Professional Bicycle Helmets market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Specialized, Trek Bicycle, Merida, Giant, ABUS, Mavic, Scott Sports, KASK, MET, OGK KABUTO, Uvex, POC, Urge, Rudy Project, Shenghong Sports, HardnutZ, SenHai Sports Goods

Market Segment by Product Type:

Half Shell Helmets

Full Face Helmets

Market Segment by Application:

Sport Games

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Professional Bicycle Helmets market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Professional Bicycle Helmets market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Professional Bicycle Helmets market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Professional Bicycle Helmets market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Professional Bicycle Helmets market

Table of Contents

1 Professional Bicycle Helmets Market Overview

1.1 Professional Bicycle Helmets Product Overview

1.2 Professional Bicycle Helmets Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Half Shell Helmets

1.2.2 Full Face Helmets

1.3 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Professional Bicycle Helmets Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Professional Bicycle Helmets Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Professional Bicycle Helmets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Professional Bicycle Helmets Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Professional Bicycle Helmets Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Professional Bicycle Helmets as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Professional Bicycle Helmets Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Professional Bicycle Helmets Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Professional Bicycle Helmets Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets by Application

4.1 Professional Bicycle Helmets Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Sport Games

4.1.2 Others

4.2 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Professional Bicycle Helmets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Professional Bicycle Helmets by Country

5.1 North America Professional Bicycle Helmets Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Professional Bicycle Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Professional Bicycle Helmets by Country

6.1 Europe Professional Bicycle Helmets Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Professional Bicycle Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Professional Bicycle Helmets by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Professional Bicycle Helmets Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Professional Bicycle Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Professional Bicycle Helmets by Country

8.1 Latin America Professional Bicycle Helmets Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Professional Bicycle Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Professional Bicycle Helmets by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Professional Bicycle Helmets Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Professional Bicycle Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Professional Bicycle Helmets Business

10.1 Vista Outdoor

10.1.1 Vista Outdoor Corporation Information

10.1.2 Vista Outdoor Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Vista Outdoor Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Vista Outdoor Professional Bicycle Helmets Products Offered

10.1.5 Vista Outdoor Recent Development

10.2 Dorel

10.2.1 Dorel Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dorel Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Dorel Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Vista Outdoor Professional Bicycle Helmets Products Offered

10.2.5 Dorel Recent Development

10.3 Specialized

10.3.1 Specialized Corporation Information

10.3.2 Specialized Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Specialized Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Specialized Professional Bicycle Helmets Products Offered

10.3.5 Specialized Recent Development

10.4 Trek Bicycle

10.4.1 Trek Bicycle Corporation Information

10.4.2 Trek Bicycle Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Trek Bicycle Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Trek Bicycle Professional Bicycle Helmets Products Offered

10.4.5 Trek Bicycle Recent Development

10.5 Merida

10.5.1 Merida Corporation Information

10.5.2 Merida Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Merida Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Merida Professional Bicycle Helmets Products Offered

10.5.5 Merida Recent Development

10.6 Giant

10.6.1 Giant Corporation Information

10.6.2 Giant Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Giant Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Giant Professional Bicycle Helmets Products Offered

10.6.5 Giant Recent Development

10.7 ABUS

10.7.1 ABUS Corporation Information

10.7.2 ABUS Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 ABUS Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 ABUS Professional Bicycle Helmets Products Offered

10.7.5 ABUS Recent Development

10.8 Mavic

10.8.1 Mavic Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mavic Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Mavic Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Mavic Professional Bicycle Helmets Products Offered

10.8.5 Mavic Recent Development

10.9 Scott Sports

10.9.1 Scott Sports Corporation Information

10.9.2 Scott Sports Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Scott Sports Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Scott Sports Professional Bicycle Helmets Products Offered

10.9.5 Scott Sports Recent Development

10.10 KASK

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Professional Bicycle Helmets Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 KASK Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 KASK Recent Development

10.11 MET

10.11.1 MET Corporation Information

10.11.2 MET Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 MET Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 MET Professional Bicycle Helmets Products Offered

10.11.5 MET Recent Development

10.12 OGK KABUTO

10.12.1 OGK KABUTO Corporation Information

10.12.2 OGK KABUTO Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 OGK KABUTO Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 OGK KABUTO Professional Bicycle Helmets Products Offered

10.12.5 OGK KABUTO Recent Development

10.13 Uvex

10.13.1 Uvex Corporation Information

10.13.2 Uvex Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Uvex Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Uvex Professional Bicycle Helmets Products Offered

10.13.5 Uvex Recent Development

10.14 POC

10.14.1 POC Corporation Information

10.14.2 POC Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 POC Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 POC Professional Bicycle Helmets Products Offered

10.14.5 POC Recent Development

10.15 Urge

10.15.1 Urge Corporation Information

10.15.2 Urge Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Urge Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Urge Professional Bicycle Helmets Products Offered

10.15.5 Urge Recent Development

10.16 Rudy Project

10.16.1 Rudy Project Corporation Information

10.16.2 Rudy Project Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Rudy Project Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Rudy Project Professional Bicycle Helmets Products Offered

10.16.5 Rudy Project Recent Development

10.17 Shenghong Sports

10.17.1 Shenghong Sports Corporation Information

10.17.2 Shenghong Sports Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Shenghong Sports Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Shenghong Sports Professional Bicycle Helmets Products Offered

10.17.5 Shenghong Sports Recent Development

10.18 HardnutZ

10.18.1 HardnutZ Corporation Information

10.18.2 HardnutZ Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 HardnutZ Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 HardnutZ Professional Bicycle Helmets Products Offered

10.18.5 HardnutZ Recent Development

10.19 SenHai Sports Goods

10.19.1 SenHai Sports Goods Corporation Information

10.19.2 SenHai Sports Goods Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 SenHai Sports Goods Professional Bicycle Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 SenHai Sports Goods Professional Bicycle Helmets Products Offered

10.19.5 SenHai Sports Goods Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Professional Bicycle Helmets Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Professional Bicycle Helmets Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Professional Bicycle Helmets Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Professional Bicycle Helmets Distributors

12.3 Professional Bicycle Helmets Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

