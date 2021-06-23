Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market 2021-2027: Latest Research Report, Size predicts Favorable Growth and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027| Coupa Software, Oracle, SAP SE

Los Angeles, United States,– This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions market. The authors of the report segment the global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions market.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3209044/global-procure-to-pay-p2p-solutions-market

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions report.

Major Players Cited in the Report

Coupa Software, Oracle, SAP SE, Ivalua, GEP, Basware, Jaggaer, Zycus, Wax Digital, Tradeshift, Determine, Synertrade, Proactis

Global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions market.

Global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market by Product

On-premise Deployment, Cloud Deployment

Global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market by Application

Small & Mid-sized Retailers, Large Retailers

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions market

Enquire for customization in Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3209044/global-procure-to-pay-p2p-solutions-market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions

1.1 Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Overview

1.1.1 Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Product Scope

1.1.2 Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 On-premise Deployment

2.5 Cloud Deployment 3 Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Small & Mid-sized Retailers

3.5 Large Retailers 4 Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market

4.4 Global Top Players Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Coupa Software

5.1.1 Coupa Software Profile

5.1.2 Coupa Software Main Business

5.1.3 Coupa Software Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Coupa Software Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Coupa Software Recent Developments

5.2 Oracle

5.2.1 Oracle Profile

5.2.2 Oracle Main Business

5.2.3 Oracle Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Oracle Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.3 SAP SE

5.5.1 SAP SE Profile

5.3.2 SAP SE Main Business

5.3.3 SAP SE Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 SAP SE Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Ivalua Recent Developments

5.4 Ivalua

5.4.1 Ivalua Profile

5.4.2 Ivalua Main Business

5.4.3 Ivalua Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Ivalua Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Ivalua Recent Developments

5.5 GEP

5.5.1 GEP Profile

5.5.2 GEP Main Business

5.5.3 GEP Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 GEP Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 GEP Recent Developments

5.6 Basware

5.6.1 Basware Profile

5.6.2 Basware Main Business

5.6.3 Basware Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Basware Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Basware Recent Developments

5.7 Jaggaer

5.7.1 Jaggaer Profile

5.7.2 Jaggaer Main Business

5.7.3 Jaggaer Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Jaggaer Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Jaggaer Recent Developments

5.8 Zycus

5.8.1 Zycus Profile

5.8.2 Zycus Main Business

5.8.3 Zycus Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Zycus Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Zycus Recent Developments

5.9 Wax Digital

5.9.1 Wax Digital Profile

5.9.2 Wax Digital Main Business

5.9.3 Wax Digital Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Wax Digital Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Wax Digital Recent Developments

5.10 Tradeshift

5.10.1 Tradeshift Profile

5.10.2 Tradeshift Main Business

5.10.3 Tradeshift Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Tradeshift Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Tradeshift Recent Developments

5.11 Determine

5.11.1 Determine Profile

5.11.2 Determine Main Business

5.11.3 Determine Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Determine Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Determine Recent Developments

5.12 Synertrade

5.12.1 Synertrade Profile

5.12.2 Synertrade Main Business

5.12.3 Synertrade Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Synertrade Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Synertrade Recent Developments

5.13 Proactis

5.13.1 Proactis Profile

5.13.2 Proactis Main Business

5.13.3 Proactis Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Proactis Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Proactis Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Dynamics

11.1 Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Industry Trends

11.2 Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Drivers

11.3 Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Challenges

11.4 Procure to Pay (P2P) Solutions Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.