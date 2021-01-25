Probiotic Strains Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 Chr. Hansen, Lallemand, BioGaia

Probiotics are live microbial bacteria which are used in supplementing human and animal diets as they strengthen immune system and help in quick & efficient digestion. Probiotics also help in increasing resistance against pathogens, microbes, and bacteria by aiding the production of digestive enzymes and triggering the production of healthy gut bacteria. Currently, many players such as DuPont, Chr. Hansen, Lallemand, BioGaia, Probi, Cerbios – Pharma, Morinaga Milk Industry, Protexin, Blis Technologies, Cultech, Bifodan, Probiotical, Kerry Group, PrecisionBiotics, Unique Biotech, Biosearch Life, Synbiotech, Wecare-Bio. DuPont, Chr. Hansen, Lallemand, BioGaia, Probi, Cerbios – Pharma as well as some others are playing important roles in Probiotic Strains industry. There are many different types of Probiotic Strains. The market can be segmented into: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus, and Others. Lactobacillus is the most commonly used and efficient types and took42% market share in 2019. By application, Functional Food and Beverage is the largest consumer group, with consumption market share of 82% in 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Probiotic Strains Market The global Probiotic Strains market size is projected to reach US$ 1573.1 million by 2026, from US$ 1023.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Probiotic Strains Scope and Segment Probiotic Strains market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Probiotic Strains market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, DuPont, Chr. Hansen, Lallemand, BioGaia, Probi, Cerbios – Pharma, Morinaga Milk Industry, Protexin, Blis Technologies, Cultech, Bifodan, Probiotical, Kerry Group, PrecisionBiotics, Unique Biotech, Biosearch Life, Synbiotech, Wecare-Bio

Probiotic Strains Breakdown Data by Type

Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Others

Probiotic Strains Breakdown Data by Application

Functional Food and Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Probiotic Strains market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Probiotic Strains market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Probiotic Strains Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Probiotic Strains Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Probiotic Strains Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Lactobacillus

1.4.3 Bifidobacterium

1.2.4 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Probiotic Strains Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Functional Food and Beverage

1.3.3 Dietary Supplements

1.3.4 Animal Feed

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Probiotic Strains Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Probiotic Strains Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Probiotic Strains Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Probiotic Strains Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Probiotic Strains Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Probiotic Strains Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Probiotic Strains Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Probiotic Strains Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Probiotic Strains Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Probiotic Strains Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Probiotic Strains Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Probiotic Strains Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Probiotic Strains Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Probiotic Strains Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Probiotic Strains Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Probiotic Strains Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Probiotic Strains Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Probiotic Strains Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Probiotic Strains Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Probiotic Strains Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Probiotic Strains Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Probiotic Strains Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Probiotic Strains Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Probiotic Strains Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Probiotic Strains Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Probiotic Strains Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Probiotic Strains Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Probiotic Strains Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Probiotic Strains Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Probiotic Strains Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Probiotic Strains Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Probiotic Strains Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Probiotic Strains Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Probiotic Strains Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Probiotic Strains Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Probiotic Strains Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Probiotic Strains Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Probiotic Strains Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Probiotic Strains Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Probiotic Strains Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Probiotic Strains Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Probiotic Strains Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Probiotic Strains Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Probiotic Strains Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Probiotic Strains Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Probiotic Strains Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Probiotic Strains Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Probiotic Strains Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Probiotic Strains Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Probiotic Strains Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Probiotic Strains Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Probiotic Strains Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Probiotic Strains Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Probiotic Strains Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Probiotic Strains Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Probiotic Strains Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Probiotic Strains Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Probiotic Strains Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Probiotic Strains Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Probiotic Strains Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Probiotic Strains Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Probiotic Strains Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Probiotic Strains Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Probiotic Strains Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Probiotic Strains Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Probiotic Strains Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Probiotic Strains Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Probiotic Strains Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Probiotic Strains Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Probiotic Strains Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Probiotic Strains Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Probiotic Strains Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Probiotic Strains Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Probiotic Strains Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Probiotic Strains Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Probiotic Strains Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Probiotic Strains Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Probiotic Strains Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Probiotic Strains Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Probiotic Strains Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Probiotic Strains Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Probiotic Strains Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Probiotic Strains Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Probiotic Strains Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Probiotic Strains Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Probiotic Strains Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Probiotic Strains Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 DuPont

11.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information

11.1.2 DuPont Overview

11.1.3 DuPont Probiotic Strains Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 DuPont Probiotic Strains Product Description

11.1.5 DuPont Related Developments 11.2 Chr. Hansen

11.2.1 Chr. Hansen Corporation Information

11.2.2 Chr. Hansen Overview

11.2.3 Chr. Hansen Probiotic Strains Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Chr. Hansen Probiotic Strains Product Description

11.2.5 Chr. Hansen Related Developments 11.3 Lallemand

11.3.1 Lallemand Corporation Information

11.3.2 Lallemand Overview

11.3.3 Lallemand Probiotic Strains Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Lallemand Probiotic Strains Product Description

11.3.5 Lallemand Related Developments 11.4 BioGaia

11.4.1 BioGaia Corporation Information

11.4.2 BioGaia Overview

11.4.3 BioGaia Probiotic Strains Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 BioGaia Probiotic Strains Product Description

11.4.5 BioGaia Related Developments 11.5 Probi

11.5.1 Probi Corporation Information

11.5.2 Probi Overview

11.5.3 Probi Probiotic Strains Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Probi Probiotic Strains Product Description

11.5.5 Probi Related Developments 11.6 Cerbios – Pharma

11.6.1 Cerbios – Pharma Corporation Information

11.6.2 Cerbios – Pharma Overview

11.6.3 Cerbios – Pharma Probiotic Strains Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Cerbios – Pharma Probiotic Strains Product Description

11.6.5 Cerbios – Pharma Related Developments 11.7 Morinaga Milk Industry

11.7.1 Morinaga Milk Industry Corporation Information

11.7.2 Morinaga Milk Industry Overview

11.7.3 Morinaga Milk Industry Probiotic Strains Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Morinaga Milk Industry Probiotic Strains Product Description

11.7.5 Morinaga Milk Industry Related Developments 11.8 Protexin

11.8.1 Protexin Corporation Information

11.8.2 Protexin Overview

11.8.3 Protexin Probiotic Strains Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Protexin Probiotic Strains Product Description

11.8.5 Protexin Related Developments 11.9 Blis Technologies

11.9.1 Blis Technologies Corporation Information

11.9.2 Blis Technologies Overview

11.9.3 Blis Technologies Probiotic Strains Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Blis Technologies Probiotic Strains Product Description

11.9.5 Blis Technologies Related Developments 11.10 Cultech

11.10.1 Cultech Corporation Information

11.10.2 Cultech Overview

11.10.3 Cultech Probiotic Strains Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Cultech Probiotic Strains Product Description

11.10.5 Cultech Related Developments 11.1 DuPont

11.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information

11.1.2 DuPont Overview

11.1.3 DuPont Probiotic Strains Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 DuPont Probiotic Strains Product Description

11.1.5 DuPont Related Developments 11.12 Probiotical

11.12.1 Probiotical Corporation Information

11.12.2 Probiotical Overview

11.12.3 Probiotical Probiotic Strains Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Probiotical Product Description

11.12.5 Probiotical Related Developments 11.13 Kerry Group

11.13.1 Kerry Group Corporation Information

11.13.2 Kerry Group Overview

11.13.3 Kerry Group Probiotic Strains Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Kerry Group Product Description

11.13.5 Kerry Group Related Developments 11.14 PrecisionBiotics

11.14.1 PrecisionBiotics Corporation Information

11.14.2 PrecisionBiotics Overview

11.14.3 PrecisionBiotics Probiotic Strains Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 PrecisionBiotics Product Description

11.14.5 PrecisionBiotics Related Developments 11.15 Unique Biotech

11.15.1 Unique Biotech Corporation Information

11.15.2 Unique Biotech Overview

11.15.3 Unique Biotech Probiotic Strains Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Unique Biotech Product Description

11.15.5 Unique Biotech Related Developments 11.16 Biosearch Life

11.16.1 Biosearch Life Corporation Information

11.16.2 Biosearch Life Overview

11.16.3 Biosearch Life Probiotic Strains Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Biosearch Life Product Description

11.16.5 Biosearch Life Related Developments 11.17 Synbiotech

11.17.1 Synbiotech Corporation Information

11.17.2 Synbiotech Overview

11.17.3 Synbiotech Probiotic Strains Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Synbiotech Product Description

11.17.5 Synbiotech Related Developments 11.18 Wecare-Bio

11.18.1 Wecare-Bio Corporation Information

11.18.2 Wecare-Bio Overview

11.18.3 Wecare-Bio Probiotic Strains Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Wecare-Bio Product Description

11.18.5 Wecare-Bio Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Probiotic Strains Value Chain Analysis 12.2 Probiotic Strains Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Probiotic Strains Production Mode & Process 12.4 Probiotic Strains Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Probiotic Strains Sales Channels

12.4.2 Probiotic Strains Distributors 12.5 Probiotic Strains Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Probiotic Strains Industry Trends 13.2 Probiotic Strains Market Drivers 13.3 Probiotic Strains Market Challenges 13.4 Probiotic Strains Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Probiotic Strains Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

