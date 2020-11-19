Private Equity Market is Expected to Grow By Top Emerging Key Players: Blackstone company, The Carlyle Group, KKR, CVC Capital Partners, Warburg Pincus, Bain Capital, EQT, Thoma Bravo, Apollo Global Management, Neuberger Berman Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Private Equity Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Private Equity market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Private Equity market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Private Equity market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Blackstone company, The Carlyle Group, KKR, CVC Capital Partners, Warburg Pincus, Bain Capital, EQT, Thoma Bravo, Apollo Global Management, Neuberger Berman Group Market Segment by Product Type: , Trust Fund, Contractual Fund, Capital Commitment Market Segment by Application: , Private Investment, Endowments, Foundations, Pension Funds, Corporation Investment

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Private Equity market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Private Equity market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Private Equity industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Private Equity market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Private Equity market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Private Equity market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Private Equity

1.1 Private Equity Market Overview

1.1.1 Private Equity Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Private Equity Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Private Equity Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Private Equity Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Private Equity Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Private Equity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Private Equity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Private Equity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Private Equity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Private Equity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Private Equity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Private Equity Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Private Equity Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Private Equity Industry

1.7.1.1 Private Equity Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Private Equity Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Private Equity Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Private Equity Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Private Equity Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Private Equity Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Private Equity Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Trust Fund

2.5 Contractual Fund

2.6 Capital Commitment 3 Private Equity Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Private Equity Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Private Equity Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Private Equity Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Private Investment

3.5 Endowments

3.6 Foundations

3.7 Pension Funds

3.8 Corporation Investment 4 Global Private Equity Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Private Equity Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Private Equity as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Private Equity Market

4.4 Global Top Players Private Equity Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Private Equity Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Private Equity Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Blackstone company

5.1.1 Blackstone company Profile

5.1.2 Blackstone company Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Blackstone company Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Blackstone company Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Blackstone company Recent Developments

5.2 The Carlyle Group

5.2.1 The Carlyle Group Profile

5.2.2 The Carlyle Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 The Carlyle Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 The Carlyle Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 The Carlyle Group Recent Developments

5.3 KKR

5.5.1 KKR Profile

5.3.2 KKR Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 KKR Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 KKR Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 CVC Capital Partners Recent Developments

5.4 CVC Capital Partners

5.4.1 CVC Capital Partners Profile

5.4.2 CVC Capital Partners Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 CVC Capital Partners Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 CVC Capital Partners Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 CVC Capital Partners Recent Developments

5.5 Warburg Pincus

5.5.1 Warburg Pincus Profile

5.5.2 Warburg Pincus Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Warburg Pincus Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Warburg Pincus Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Warburg Pincus Recent Developments

5.6 Bain Capital

5.6.1 Bain Capital Profile

5.6.2 Bain Capital Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Bain Capital Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Bain Capital Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Bain Capital Recent Developments

5.7 EQT

5.7.1 EQT Profile

5.7.2 EQT Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 EQT Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 EQT Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 EQT Recent Developments

5.8 Thoma Bravo

5.8.1 Thoma Bravo Profile

5.8.2 Thoma Bravo Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Thoma Bravo Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Thoma Bravo Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Thoma Bravo Recent Developments

5.9 Apollo Global Management

5.9.1 Apollo Global Management Profile

5.9.2 Apollo Global Management Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Apollo Global Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Apollo Global Management Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Apollo Global Management Recent Developments

5.10 Neuberger Berman Group

5.10.1 Neuberger Berman Group Profile

5.10.2 Neuberger Berman Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Neuberger Berman Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Neuberger Berman Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Neuberger Berman Group Recent Developments 6 North America Private Equity by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Private Equity Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Private Equity Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Private Equity by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Private Equity Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Private Equity Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Private Equity by Players and by Application

8.1 China Private Equity Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Private Equity Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Private Equity by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Private Equity Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Private Equity Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Private Equity by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Private Equity Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Private Equity Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Private Equity by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Private Equity Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Private Equity Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Private Equity Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

