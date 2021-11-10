Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Market 2021: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027- Panasonic, LG Chem, Samsung SDI

Complete study of the global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
LiCoO2 Battery, LiFePO4 Battery, NMC/NCA Battery
Segment by Application
Power Banks, Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Others
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
Panasonic, LG Chem, Samsung SDI, Murata Manufacturing, BYD, Hitachi, Johnson Controls, Wanxiang Group (A123 Systems), Tianjin Lishen, Hefei Guoxuan, Shenzhen Auto-Energy, OptimumNano, DLG Electronics, Zhuoneng New Energy, CHAM BATTERY, Padre Electronic, VARTA Microbattery
TOC
1.2.1 Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 LiCoO2 Battery
1.2.3 LiFePO4 Battery
1.2.4 NMC/NCA Battery 1.3 Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Power Banks
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Consumer Electronics
1.3.6 Others 1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 2.1 Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.2 Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.3 Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 2.4 Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.5 Manufacturers Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 2.6 Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6.1 Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Market Concentration Rate
2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Players Market Share by Revenue
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region 3.1 Global Production of Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.4 North America Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production
3.4.1 North America Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.4.2 North America Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.5 Europe Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production
3.5.1 Europe Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Europe Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.6 China Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production
3.6.1 China Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.6.2 China Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.7 Japan Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production
3.7.1 Japan Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.7.2 Japan Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Consumption by Region 4.1 Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Consumption by Region
4.1.1 Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Consumption by Region
4.1.2 Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Consumption Market Share by Region 4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Consumption by Country
4.2.2 U.S.
4.2.3 Canada 4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Consumption by Country
4.3.2 Germany
4.3.3 France
4.3.4 U.K.
4.3.5 Italy
4.3.6 Russia 4.4 Asia Pacific
4.4.1 Asia Pacific Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Consumption by Region
4.4.2 China
4.4.3 Japan
4.4.4 South Korea
4.4.5 Taiwan
4.4.6 Southeast Asia
4.4.7 India
4.4.8 Australia 4.5 Latin America
4.5.1 Latin America Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Consumption by Country
4.5.2 Mexico
4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type 5.1 Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.3 Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application 6.1 Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 6.2 Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled 7.1 Panasonic
7.1.1 Panasonic Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Corporation Information
7.1.2 Panasonic Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Product Portfolio
7.1.3 Panasonic Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.1.4 Panasonic Main Business and Markets Served
7.1.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates 7.2 LG Chem
7.2.1 LG Chem Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Corporation Information
7.2.2 LG Chem Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Product Portfolio
7.2.3 LG Chem Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.2.4 LG Chem Main Business and Markets Served
7.2.5 LG Chem Recent Developments/Updates 7.3 Samsung SDI
7.3.1 Samsung SDI Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Corporation Information
7.3.2 Samsung SDI Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Product Portfolio
7.3.3 Samsung SDI Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.3.4 Samsung SDI Main Business and Markets Served
7.3.5 Samsung SDI Recent Developments/Updates 7.4 Murata Manufacturing
7.4.1 Murata Manufacturing Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Corporation Information
7.4.2 Murata Manufacturing Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Product Portfolio
7.4.3 Murata Manufacturing Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.4.4 Murata Manufacturing Main Business and Markets Served
7.4.5 Murata Manufacturing Recent Developments/Updates 7.5 BYD
7.5.1 BYD Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Corporation Information
7.5.2 BYD Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Product Portfolio
7.5.3 BYD Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.5.4 BYD Main Business and Markets Served
7.5.5 BYD Recent Developments/Updates 7.6 Hitachi
7.6.1 Hitachi Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Corporation Information
7.6.2 Hitachi Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Product Portfolio
7.6.3 Hitachi Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.6.4 Hitachi Main Business and Markets Served
7.6.5 Hitachi Recent Developments/Updates 7.7 Johnson Controls
7.7.1 Johnson Controls Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Corporation Information
7.7.2 Johnson Controls Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Product Portfolio
7.7.3 Johnson Controls Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.7.4 Johnson Controls Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 Johnson Controls Recent Developments/Updates 7.8 Wanxiang Group (A123 Systems)
7.8.1 Wanxiang Group (A123 Systems) Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Corporation Information
7.8.2 Wanxiang Group (A123 Systems) Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Product Portfolio
7.8.3 Wanxiang Group (A123 Systems) Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.8.4 Wanxiang Group (A123 Systems) Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 Wanxiang Group (A123 Systems) Recent Developments/Updates 7.9 Tianjin Lishen
7.9.1 Tianjin Lishen Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Corporation Information
7.9.2 Tianjin Lishen Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Product Portfolio
7.9.3 Tianjin Lishen Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.9.4 Tianjin Lishen Main Business and Markets Served
7.9.5 Tianjin Lishen Recent Developments/Updates 7.10 Hefei Guoxuan
7.10.1 Hefei Guoxuan Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Corporation Information
7.10.2 Hefei Guoxuan Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Product Portfolio
7.10.3 Hefei Guoxuan Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.10.4 Hefei Guoxuan Main Business and Markets Served
7.10.5 Hefei Guoxuan Recent Developments/Updates 7.11 Shenzhen Auto-Energy
7.11.1 Shenzhen Auto-Energy Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Corporation Information
7.11.2 Shenzhen Auto-Energy Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Product Portfolio
7.11.3 Shenzhen Auto-Energy Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.11.4 Shenzhen Auto-Energy Main Business and Markets Served
7.11.5 Shenzhen Auto-Energy Recent Developments/Updates 7.12 OptimumNano
7.12.1 OptimumNano Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Corporation Information
7.12.2 OptimumNano Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Product Portfolio
7.12.3 OptimumNano Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.12.4 OptimumNano Main Business and Markets Served
7.12.5 OptimumNano Recent Developments/Updates 7.13 DLG Electronics
7.13.1 DLG Electronics Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Corporation Information
7.13.2 DLG Electronics Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Product Portfolio
7.13.3 DLG Electronics Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.13.4 DLG Electronics Main Business and Markets Served
7.13.5 DLG Electronics Recent Developments/Updates 7.14 Zhuoneng New Energy
7.14.1 Zhuoneng New Energy Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Corporation Information
7.14.2 Zhuoneng New Energy Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Product Portfolio
7.14.3 Zhuoneng New Energy Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.14.4 Zhuoneng New Energy Main Business and Markets Served
7.14.5 Zhuoneng New Energy Recent Developments/Updates 7.15 CHAM BATTERY
7.15.1 CHAM BATTERY Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Corporation Information
7.15.2 CHAM BATTERY Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Product Portfolio
7.15.3 CHAM BATTERY Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.15.4 CHAM BATTERY Main Business and Markets Served
7.15.5 CHAM BATTERY Recent Developments/Updates 7.16 Padre Electronic
7.16.1 Padre Electronic Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Corporation Information
7.16.2 Padre Electronic Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Product Portfolio
7.16.3 Padre Electronic Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.16.4 Padre Electronic Main Business and Markets Served
7.16.5 Padre Electronic Recent Developments/Updates 7.17 VARTA Microbattery
7.17.1 VARTA Microbattery Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Corporation Information
7.17.2 VARTA Microbattery Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Product Portfolio
7.17.3 VARTA Microbattery Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.17.4 VARTA Microbattery Main Business and Markets Served
7.17.5 VARTA Microbattery Recent Developments/Updates 8 Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturing Cost Analysis 8.1 Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery 8.4 Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 9.1 Marketing Channel 9.2 Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Distributors List 9.3 Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Industry Trends 10.2 Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Growth Drivers 10.3 Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Market Challenges 10.4 Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast 11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery by Region (2022-2027) 11.2 North America Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.3 Europe Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.4 China Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.5 Japan Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery 12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery by Country 12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery by Country 12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery by Region 12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027) 13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery by Type (2022-2027) 13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source
15.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer
