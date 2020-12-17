LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Mektec(Japan), IBIDEN(Japan), Samsung Electro-Mechanics(Korea), AT&S(Austria), TTM(US), Unimicron(Taiwan, China), Zhen Ding Tech(Taiwan, China), Sumitomo Electric Industries(Japan), MFS(Singapore), YoungPoong(Korea), CMK(Japan), Founder(China), SCC(China), CCTC(China), Nippon Mektron(Japan), Foxconn(Taiwan, China), Tripod(Taiwan, China), Sumitomo Denko(Japan), Daeduck Group(Korea), HannStar Board (GBM) (Taiwan, China), Viasystems(US), Nanya PCB(Taiwan, China), Kingboard PCB Group(China Hong Kong), Shinko Electric Ind(Japan), Mflex(US), Compeq Mfg(Taiwan, China), Meiko Electronics(Japan) Market Segment by Product Type: Single-Sided Boards

Double-Sided Boards

Multilayer Circuit Board Market Segment by Application: Electronic Industry

Intelligent Control Equipment

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Printed Circuit Board(PCB) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market

TOC

1 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Overview

1.1 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Product Scope

1.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Single-Sided Boards

1.2.3 Double-Sided Boards

1.2.4 Multilayer Circuit Board

1.3 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Electronic Industry

1.3.3 Intelligent Control Equipment

1.4 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Printed Circuit Board(PCB) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Business

12.1 Mektec(Japan)

12.1.1 Mektec(Japan) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Mektec(Japan) Business Overview

12.1.3 Mektec(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Mektec(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Products Offered

12.1.5 Mektec(Japan) Recent Development

12.2 IBIDEN(Japan)

12.2.1 IBIDEN(Japan) Corporation Information

12.2.2 IBIDEN(Japan) Business Overview

12.2.3 IBIDEN(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 IBIDEN(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Products Offered

12.2.5 IBIDEN(Japan) Recent Development

12.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics(Korea)

12.3.1 Samsung Electro-Mechanics(Korea) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics(Korea) Business Overview

12.3.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics(Korea) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Samsung Electro-Mechanics(Korea) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Products Offered

12.3.5 Samsung Electro-Mechanics(Korea) Recent Development

12.4 AT&S(Austria)

12.4.1 AT&S(Austria) Corporation Information

12.4.2 AT&S(Austria) Business Overview

12.4.3 AT&S(Austria) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 AT&S(Austria) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Products Offered

12.4.5 AT&S(Austria) Recent Development

12.5 TTM(US)

12.5.1 TTM(US) Corporation Information

12.5.2 TTM(US) Business Overview

12.5.3 TTM(US) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 TTM(US) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Products Offered

12.5.5 TTM(US) Recent Development

12.6 Unimicron(Taiwan, China)

12.6.1 Unimicron(Taiwan, China) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Unimicron(Taiwan, China) Business Overview

12.6.3 Unimicron(Taiwan, China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Unimicron(Taiwan, China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Products Offered

12.6.5 Unimicron(Taiwan, China) Recent Development

12.7 Zhen Ding Tech(Taiwan, China)

12.7.1 Zhen Ding Tech(Taiwan, China) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Zhen Ding Tech(Taiwan, China) Business Overview

12.7.3 Zhen Ding Tech(Taiwan, China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Zhen Ding Tech(Taiwan, China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Products Offered

12.7.5 Zhen Ding Tech(Taiwan, China) Recent Development

12.8 Sumitomo Electric Industries(Japan)

12.8.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries(Japan) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries(Japan) Business Overview

12.8.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Products Offered

12.8.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries(Japan) Recent Development

12.9 MFS(Singapore)

12.9.1 MFS(Singapore) Corporation Information

12.9.2 MFS(Singapore) Business Overview

12.9.3 MFS(Singapore) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 MFS(Singapore) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Products Offered

12.9.5 MFS(Singapore) Recent Development

12.10 YoungPoong(Korea)

12.10.1 YoungPoong(Korea) Corporation Information

12.10.2 YoungPoong(Korea) Business Overview

12.10.3 YoungPoong(Korea) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 YoungPoong(Korea) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Products Offered

12.10.5 YoungPoong(Korea) Recent Development

12.11 CMK(Japan)

12.11.1 CMK(Japan) Corporation Information

12.11.2 CMK(Japan) Business Overview

12.11.3 CMK(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 CMK(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Products Offered

12.11.5 CMK(Japan) Recent Development

12.12 Founder(China)

12.12.1 Founder(China) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Founder(China) Business Overview

12.12.3 Founder(China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Founder(China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Products Offered

12.12.5 Founder(China) Recent Development

12.13 SCC(China)

12.13.1 SCC(China) Corporation Information

12.13.2 SCC(China) Business Overview

12.13.3 SCC(China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 SCC(China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Products Offered

12.13.5 SCC(China) Recent Development

12.14 CCTC(China)

12.14.1 CCTC(China) Corporation Information

12.14.2 CCTC(China) Business Overview

12.14.3 CCTC(China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 CCTC(China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Products Offered

12.14.5 CCTC(China) Recent Development

12.15 Nippon Mektron(Japan)

12.15.1 Nippon Mektron(Japan) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Nippon Mektron(Japan) Business Overview

12.15.3 Nippon Mektron(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Nippon Mektron(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Products Offered

12.15.5 Nippon Mektron(Japan) Recent Development

12.16 Foxconn(Taiwan, China)

12.16.1 Foxconn(Taiwan, China) Corporation Information

12.16.2 Foxconn(Taiwan, China) Business Overview

12.16.3 Foxconn(Taiwan, China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Foxconn(Taiwan, China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Products Offered

12.16.5 Foxconn(Taiwan, China) Recent Development

12.17 Tripod(Taiwan, China)

12.17.1 Tripod(Taiwan, China) Corporation Information

12.17.2 Tripod(Taiwan, China) Business Overview

12.17.3 Tripod(Taiwan, China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Tripod(Taiwan, China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Products Offered

12.17.5 Tripod(Taiwan, China) Recent Development

12.18 Sumitomo Denko(Japan)

12.18.1 Sumitomo Denko(Japan) Corporation Information

12.18.2 Sumitomo Denko(Japan) Business Overview

12.18.3 Sumitomo Denko(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Sumitomo Denko(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Products Offered

12.18.5 Sumitomo Denko(Japan) Recent Development

12.19 Daeduck Group(Korea)

12.19.1 Daeduck Group(Korea) Corporation Information

12.19.2 Daeduck Group(Korea) Business Overview

12.19.3 Daeduck Group(Korea) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Daeduck Group(Korea) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Products Offered

12.19.5 Daeduck Group(Korea) Recent Development

12.20 HannStar Board (GBM) (Taiwan, China)

12.20.1 HannStar Board (GBM) (Taiwan, China) Corporation Information

12.20.2 HannStar Board (GBM) (Taiwan, China) Business Overview

12.20.3 HannStar Board (GBM) (Taiwan, China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 HannStar Board (GBM) (Taiwan, China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Products Offered

12.20.5 HannStar Board (GBM) (Taiwan, China) Recent Development

12.21 Viasystems(US)

12.21.1 Viasystems(US) Corporation Information

12.21.2 Viasystems(US) Business Overview

12.21.3 Viasystems(US) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Viasystems(US) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Products Offered

12.21.5 Viasystems(US) Recent Development

12.22 Nanya PCB(Taiwan, China)

12.22.1 Nanya PCB(Taiwan, China) Corporation Information

12.22.2 Nanya PCB(Taiwan, China) Business Overview

12.22.3 Nanya PCB(Taiwan, China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Nanya PCB(Taiwan, China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Products Offered

12.22.5 Nanya PCB(Taiwan, China) Recent Development

12.23 Kingboard PCB Group(China Hong Kong)

12.23.1 Kingboard PCB Group(China Hong Kong) Corporation Information

12.23.2 Kingboard PCB Group(China Hong Kong) Business Overview

12.23.3 Kingboard PCB Group(China Hong Kong) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Kingboard PCB Group(China Hong Kong) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Products Offered

12.23.5 Kingboard PCB Group(China Hong Kong) Recent Development

12.24 Shinko Electric Ind(Japan)

12.24.1 Shinko Electric Ind(Japan) Corporation Information

12.24.2 Shinko Electric Ind(Japan) Business Overview

12.24.3 Shinko Electric Ind(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Shinko Electric Ind(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Products Offered

12.24.5 Shinko Electric Ind(Japan) Recent Development

12.25 Mflex(US)

12.25.1 Mflex(US) Corporation Information

12.25.2 Mflex(US) Business Overview

12.25.3 Mflex(US) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Mflex(US) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Products Offered

12.25.5 Mflex(US) Recent Development

12.26 Compeq Mfg(Taiwan, China)

12.26.1 Compeq Mfg(Taiwan, China) Corporation Information

12.26.2 Compeq Mfg(Taiwan, China) Business Overview

12.26.3 Compeq Mfg(Taiwan, China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.26.4 Compeq Mfg(Taiwan, China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Products Offered

12.26.5 Compeq Mfg(Taiwan, China) Recent Development

12.27 Meiko Electronics(Japan)

12.27.1 Meiko Electronics(Japan) Corporation Information

12.27.2 Meiko Electronics(Japan) Business Overview

12.27.3 Meiko Electronics(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.27.4 Meiko Electronics(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Products Offered

12.27.5 Meiko Electronics(Japan) Recent Development 13 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Printed Circuit Board(PCB)

13.4 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Distributors List

14.3 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Trends

15.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Challenges

15.4 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

