Printed Circuit Board Sales Market size to reach US$ 86170 million by 2026, from US$ 70920 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Printed Circuit Board Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Printed Circuit Board Sales market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Printed Circuit Board Sales market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Printed Circuit Board Sales market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Nippon Mektron, Unimicron, SEMCO, Young Poong Group, Ibiden, ZDT, Tripod, TTM, SEI, Daeduck Group, HannStar Board (GBM), Viasystems(TTM), Nanya PCB, CMK Corporation, Shinko Electric Ind, Compeq, AT&S, Kingboard, Ellington, Junda Electronic, CCTC, Redboard, Wuzhu Group, Kinwong, Aoshikang, Shennan Circuits Market Segment by Product Type: Rigid 1-2Sided, Standard Multilayer, HDI/Microvia/Build-Up, IC Substrate, Flexible Circuits, Rigid Flex, Others Market Segment by Application: , Consumer Electronics, Computer, Communications, Industrial/Medical, Automotive, Military/Aerospace, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Printed Circuit Board Sales market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Printed Circuit Board Sales market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Printed Circuit Board Sales industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Printed Circuit Board Sales market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Printed Circuit Board Sales market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Printed Circuit Board Sales market

TOC

1 Printed Circuit Board Market Overview

1.1 Printed Circuit Board Product Scope

1.2 Printed Circuit Board Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Rigid 1-2Sided

1.2.3 Standard Multilayer

1.2.4 HDI/Microvia/Build-Up

1.2.5 IC Substrate

1.2.6 Flexible Circuits

1.2.7 Rigid Flex

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Printed Circuit Board Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Computer

1.3.4 Communications

1.3.5 Industrial/Medical

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Military/Aerospace

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Printed Circuit Board Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Printed Circuit Board Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Printed Circuit Board Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Printed Circuit Board Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Printed Circuit Board Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Printed Circuit Board Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Printed Circuit Board Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Printed Circuit Board Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Printed Circuit Board Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Printed Circuit Board Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Printed Circuit Board as of 2019)

3.4 Global Printed Circuit Board Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Printed Circuit Board Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Printed Circuit Board Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Printed Circuit Board Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Printed Circuit Board Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Printed Circuit Board Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Printed Circuit Board Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Printed Circuit Board Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Printed Circuit Board Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Printed Circuit Board Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Printed Circuit Board Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Printed Circuit Board Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Printed Circuit Board Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Printed Circuit Board Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Printed Circuit Board Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Printed Circuit Board Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Printed Circuit Board Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Printed Circuit Board Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Printed Circuit Board Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Printed Circuit Board Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Printed Circuit Board Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Printed Circuit Board Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Printed Circuit Board Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Printed Circuit Board Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Printed Circuit Board Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Printed Circuit Board Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Printed Circuit Board Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Printed Circuit Board Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Printed Circuit Board Business

12.1 Nippon Mektron

12.1.1 Nippon Mektron Corporation Information

12.1.2 Nippon Mektron Business Overview

12.1.3 Nippon Mektron Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Nippon Mektron Printed Circuit Board Products Offered

12.1.5 Nippon Mektron Recent Development

12.2 Unimicron

12.2.1 Unimicron Corporation Information

12.2.2 Unimicron Business Overview

12.2.3 Unimicron Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Unimicron Printed Circuit Board Products Offered

12.2.5 Unimicron Recent Development

12.3 SEMCO

12.3.1 SEMCO Corporation Information

12.3.2 SEMCO Business Overview

12.3.3 SEMCO Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 SEMCO Printed Circuit Board Products Offered

12.3.5 SEMCO Recent Development

12.4 Young Poong Group

12.4.1 Young Poong Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 Young Poong Group Business Overview

12.4.3 Young Poong Group Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Young Poong Group Printed Circuit Board Products Offered

12.4.5 Young Poong Group Recent Development

12.5 Ibiden

12.5.1 Ibiden Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ibiden Business Overview

12.5.3 Ibiden Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Ibiden Printed Circuit Board Products Offered

12.5.5 Ibiden Recent Development

12.6 ZDT

12.6.1 ZDT Corporation Information

12.6.2 ZDT Business Overview

12.6.3 ZDT Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 ZDT Printed Circuit Board Products Offered

12.6.5 ZDT Recent Development

12.7 Tripod

12.7.1 Tripod Corporation Information

12.7.2 Tripod Business Overview

12.7.3 Tripod Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Tripod Printed Circuit Board Products Offered

12.7.5 Tripod Recent Development

12.8 TTM

12.8.1 TTM Corporation Information

12.8.2 TTM Business Overview

12.8.3 TTM Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 TTM Printed Circuit Board Products Offered

12.8.5 TTM Recent Development

12.9 SEI

12.9.1 SEI Corporation Information

12.9.2 SEI Business Overview

12.9.3 SEI Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 SEI Printed Circuit Board Products Offered

12.9.5 SEI Recent Development

12.10 Daeduck Group

12.10.1 Daeduck Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 Daeduck Group Business Overview

12.10.3 Daeduck Group Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Daeduck Group Printed Circuit Board Products Offered

12.10.5 Daeduck Group Recent Development

12.11 HannStar Board (GBM)

12.11.1 HannStar Board (GBM) Corporation Information

12.11.2 HannStar Board (GBM) Business Overview

12.11.3 HannStar Board (GBM) Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 HannStar Board (GBM) Printed Circuit Board Products Offered

12.11.5 HannStar Board (GBM) Recent Development

12.12 Viasystems(TTM)

12.12.1 Viasystems(TTM) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Viasystems(TTM) Business Overview

12.12.3 Viasystems(TTM) Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Viasystems(TTM) Printed Circuit Board Products Offered

12.12.5 Viasystems(TTM) Recent Development

12.13 Nanya PCB

12.13.1 Nanya PCB Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nanya PCB Business Overview

12.13.3 Nanya PCB Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Nanya PCB Printed Circuit Board Products Offered

12.13.5 Nanya PCB Recent Development

12.14 CMK Corporation

12.14.1 CMK Corporation Corporation Information

12.14.2 CMK Corporation Business Overview

12.14.3 CMK Corporation Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 CMK Corporation Printed Circuit Board Products Offered

12.14.5 CMK Corporation Recent Development

12.15 Shinko Electric Ind

12.15.1 Shinko Electric Ind Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shinko Electric Ind Business Overview

12.15.3 Shinko Electric Ind Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Shinko Electric Ind Printed Circuit Board Products Offered

12.15.5 Shinko Electric Ind Recent Development

12.16 Compeq

12.16.1 Compeq Corporation Information

12.16.2 Compeq Business Overview

12.16.3 Compeq Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Compeq Printed Circuit Board Products Offered

12.16.5 Compeq Recent Development

12.17 AT&S

12.17.1 AT&S Corporation Information

12.17.2 AT&S Business Overview

12.17.3 AT&S Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 AT&S Printed Circuit Board Products Offered

12.17.5 AT&S Recent Development

12.18 Kingboard

12.18.1 Kingboard Corporation Information

12.18.2 Kingboard Business Overview

12.18.3 Kingboard Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Kingboard Printed Circuit Board Products Offered

12.18.5 Kingboard Recent Development

12.19 Ellington

12.19.1 Ellington Corporation Information

12.19.2 Ellington Business Overview

12.19.3 Ellington Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Ellington Printed Circuit Board Products Offered

12.19.5 Ellington Recent Development

12.20 Junda Electronic

12.20.1 Junda Electronic Corporation Information

12.20.2 Junda Electronic Business Overview

12.20.3 Junda Electronic Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Junda Electronic Printed Circuit Board Products Offered

12.20.5 Junda Electronic Recent Development

12.21 CCTC

12.21.1 CCTC Corporation Information

12.21.2 CCTC Business Overview

12.21.3 CCTC Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 CCTC Printed Circuit Board Products Offered

12.21.5 CCTC Recent Development

12.22 Redboard

12.22.1 Redboard Corporation Information

12.22.2 Redboard Business Overview

12.22.3 Redboard Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Redboard Printed Circuit Board Products Offered

12.22.5 Redboard Recent Development

12.23 Wuzhu Group

12.23.1 Wuzhu Group Corporation Information

12.23.2 Wuzhu Group Business Overview

12.23.3 Wuzhu Group Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Wuzhu Group Printed Circuit Board Products Offered

12.23.5 Wuzhu Group Recent Development

12.24 Kinwong

12.24.1 Kinwong Corporation Information

12.24.2 Kinwong Business Overview

12.24.3 Kinwong Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Kinwong Printed Circuit Board Products Offered

12.24.5 Kinwong Recent Development

12.25 Aoshikang

12.25.1 Aoshikang Corporation Information

12.25.2 Aoshikang Business Overview

12.25.3 Aoshikang Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Aoshikang Printed Circuit Board Products Offered

12.25.5 Aoshikang Recent Development

12.26 Shennan Circuits

12.26.1 Shennan Circuits Corporation Information

12.26.2 Shennan Circuits Business Overview

12.26.3 Shennan Circuits Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.26.4 Shennan Circuits Printed Circuit Board Products Offered

12.26.5 Shennan Circuits Recent Development 13 Printed Circuit Board Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Printed Circuit Board Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Printed Circuit Board

13.4 Printed Circuit Board Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Printed Circuit Board Distributors List

14.3 Printed Circuit Board Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Printed Circuit Board Market Trends

15.2 Printed Circuit Board Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Printed Circuit Board Market Challenges

15.4 Printed Circuit Board Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

