Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Expand Their Businesses Worldwide from 2020-2026 | 3M, Henkel, ITW

The report titled Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: 3M, Henkel, ITW, DELO Industrial Adhesives, Dow, Huntsman, LORD Corp, H.B. Fuller, Hexion, Panacol-Elosol GmbH

Market Segmentation by Product: Acrylic-Based

Cyanoacrylate-Based

Epoxy-Based

Silicone-Based

Polyurethane-Based



Market Segmentation by Application: Consumer Electronics

Communication Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Military & Aerospace Electronics

Other



The Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Product Overview

1.2 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Acrylic-Based

1.2.2 Cyanoacrylate-Based

1.2.3 Epoxy-Based

1.2.4 Silicone-Based

1.2.5 Polyurethane-Based

1.3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives by Application

4.1 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Segment by Application

4.1.1 Consumer Electronics

4.1.2 Communication Electronics

4.1.3 Industrial Electronics

4.1.4 Automotive Electronics

4.1.5 Military & Aerospace Electronics

4.1.6 Other

4.2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives by Application

4.5.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives by Application

5 North America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Business

10.1 3M

10.1.1 3M Corporation Information

10.1.2 3M Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 3M Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 3M Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Products Offered

10.1.5 3M Recent Developments

10.2 Henkel

10.2.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.2.2 Henkel Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Henkel Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 3M Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Products Offered

10.2.5 Henkel Recent Developments

10.3 ITW

10.3.1 ITW Corporation Information

10.3.2 ITW Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 ITW Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 ITW Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Products Offered

10.3.5 ITW Recent Developments

10.4 DELO Industrial Adhesives

10.4.1 DELO Industrial Adhesives Corporation Information

10.4.2 DELO Industrial Adhesives Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 DELO Industrial Adhesives Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 DELO Industrial Adhesives Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Products Offered

10.4.5 DELO Industrial Adhesives Recent Developments

10.5 Dow

10.5.1 Dow Corporation Information

10.5.2 Dow Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Dow Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Dow Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Products Offered

10.5.5 Dow Recent Developments

10.6 Huntsman

10.6.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

10.6.2 Huntsman Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Huntsman Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Huntsman Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Products Offered

10.6.5 Huntsman Recent Developments

10.7 LORD Corp

10.7.1 LORD Corp Corporation Information

10.7.2 LORD Corp Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 LORD Corp Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 LORD Corp Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Products Offered

10.7.5 LORD Corp Recent Developments

10.8 H.B. Fuller

10.8.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

10.8.2 H.B. Fuller Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 H.B. Fuller Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 H.B. Fuller Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Products Offered

10.8.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments

10.9 Hexion

10.9.1 Hexion Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hexion Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Hexion Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Hexion Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Products Offered

10.9.5 Hexion Recent Developments

10.10 Panacol-Elosol GmbH

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Panacol-Elosol GmbH Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Panacol-Elosol GmbH Recent Developments

11 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Industry Trends

11.4.2 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Drivers

11.4.3 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

