Printed Circuit Board Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 Unimicron, SEMCO, Young Poong Group

This report studies the Printed Circuit Board market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Printed Circuit Board market by product type and applications/end industries. With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Printed Circuit Board raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Printed Circuit Board.There are companies aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The average price of Printed Circuit Board will fall further. The product average price trend in the past few years was not stable, however, due to the mature manufacturing technology, cost of raw materials, as well as the substitute threat, the average price will decrease in the few future years.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Printed Circuit Board Market The global Printed Circuit Board market size is projected to reach US$ 86170 million by 2026, from US$ 68480 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Printed Circuit Board Scope and Segment Printed Circuit Board market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Printed Circuit Board market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Nippon Mektron, Unimicron, SEMCO, Young Poong Group, Ibiden, ZDT, Tripod, TTM, SEI, Daeduck Group, HannStar Board (GBM), Viasystems(TTM), Nanya PCB, CMK Corporation, Shinko Electric Ind, Compeq, AT&S, Kingboard, Ellington, Junda Electronic, CCTC, Redboard, Wuzhu Group, Kinwong, Aoshikang, Shennan Circuits
Printed Circuit Board Breakdown Data by Type
Rigid 1-2Sided, Standard Multilayer, HDI/Microvia/Build-Up, IC Substrate, Flexible Circuits, Rigid Flex, Others
Printed Circuit Board Breakdown Data by Application
Consumer Electronics, Computer, Communications, Industrial/Medical, Automotive, Military/Aerospace, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Printed Circuit Board market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Printed Circuit Board market report are United States, EU, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Printed Circuit Board Market Share Analysis
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1.1 Printed Circuit Board Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Rigid 1-2Sided
1.2.3 Standard Multilayer
1.2.4 HDI/Microvia/Build-Up
1.2.5 IC Substrate
1.2.6 Flexible Circuits
1.2.7 Rigid Flex
1.2.8 Others 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Computer
1.3.4 Communications
1.3.5 Industrial/Medical
1.3.6 Automotive
1.3.7 Military/Aerospace
1.3.8 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Printed Circuit Board Production 2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 United States 2.5 EU 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 2.9 Taiwan 3 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Printed Circuit Board Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Printed Circuit Board Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Printed Circuit Board Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Printed Circuit Board Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Printed Circuit Board Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Printed Circuit Board Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Printed Circuit Board Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Printed Circuit Board Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Printed Circuit Board Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Printed Circuit Board Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Printed Circuit Board Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Printed Circuit Board Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Printed Circuit Board Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Printed Circuit Board Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Printed Circuit Board Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Printed Circuit Board Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Printed Circuit Board Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Printed Circuit Board Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Printed Circuit Board Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Printed Circuit Board Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Printed Circuit Board Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Printed Circuit Board Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Printed Circuit Board Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Printed Circuit Board Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Printed Circuit Board Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Printed Circuit Board Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Printed Circuit Board Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Printed Circuit Board Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Printed Circuit Board Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Printed Circuit Board Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Printed Circuit Board Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Printed Circuit Board Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Printed Circuit Board Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Printed Circuit Board Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Printed Circuit Board Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Printed Circuit Board Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Printed Circuit Board Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Printed Circuit Board Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Printed Circuit Board Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Printed Circuit Board Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Printed Circuit Board Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Printed Circuit Board Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Printed Circuit Board Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Printed Circuit Board Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Printed Circuit Board Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Printed Circuit Board Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Nippon Mektron
12.1.1 Nippon Mektron Corporation Information
12.1.2 Nippon Mektron Overview
12.1.3 Nippon Mektron Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Nippon Mektron Printed Circuit Board Product Description
12.1.5 Nippon Mektron Related Developments 12.2 Unimicron
12.2.1 Unimicron Corporation Information
12.2.2 Unimicron Overview
12.2.3 Unimicron Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Unimicron Printed Circuit Board Product Description
12.2.5 Unimicron Related Developments 12.3 SEMCO
12.3.1 SEMCO Corporation Information
12.3.2 SEMCO Overview
12.3.3 SEMCO Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 SEMCO Printed Circuit Board Product Description
12.3.5 SEMCO Related Developments 12.4 Young Poong Group
12.4.1 Young Poong Group Corporation Information
12.4.2 Young Poong Group Overview
12.4.3 Young Poong Group Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Young Poong Group Printed Circuit Board Product Description
12.4.5 Young Poong Group Related Developments 12.5 Ibiden
12.5.1 Ibiden Corporation Information
12.5.2 Ibiden Overview
12.5.3 Ibiden Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Ibiden Printed Circuit Board Product Description
12.5.5 Ibiden Related Developments 12.6 ZDT
12.6.1 ZDT Corporation Information
12.6.2 ZDT Overview
12.6.3 ZDT Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 ZDT Printed Circuit Board Product Description
12.6.5 ZDT Related Developments 12.7 Tripod
12.7.1 Tripod Corporation Information
12.7.2 Tripod Overview
12.7.3 Tripod Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Tripod Printed Circuit Board Product Description
12.7.5 Tripod Related Developments 12.8 TTM
12.8.1 TTM Corporation Information
12.8.2 TTM Overview
12.8.3 TTM Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 TTM Printed Circuit Board Product Description
12.8.5 TTM Related Developments 12.9 SEI
12.9.1 SEI Corporation Information
12.9.2 SEI Overview
12.9.3 SEI Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 SEI Printed Circuit Board Product Description
12.9.5 SEI Related Developments 12.10 Daeduck Group
12.10.1 Daeduck Group Corporation Information
12.10.2 Daeduck Group Overview
12.10.3 Daeduck Group Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Daeduck Group Printed Circuit Board Product Description
12.10.5 Daeduck Group Related Developments 12.11 HannStar Board (GBM)
12.11.1 HannStar Board (GBM) Corporation Information
12.11.2 HannStar Board (GBM) Overview
12.11.3 HannStar Board (GBM) Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 HannStar Board (GBM) Printed Circuit Board Product Description
12.11.5 HannStar Board (GBM) Related Developments 12.12 Viasystems(TTM)
12.12.1 Viasystems(TTM) Corporation Information
12.12.2 Viasystems(TTM) Overview
12.12.3 Viasystems(TTM) Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Viasystems(TTM) Printed Circuit Board Product Description
12.12.5 Viasystems(TTM) Related Developments 12.13 Nanya PCB
12.13.1 Nanya PCB Corporation Information
12.13.2 Nanya PCB Overview
12.13.3 Nanya PCB Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Nanya PCB Printed Circuit Board Product Description
12.13.5 Nanya PCB Related Developments 12.14 CMK Corporation
12.14.1 CMK Corporation Corporation Information
12.14.2 CMK Corporation Overview
12.14.3 CMK Corporation Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 CMK Corporation Printed Circuit Board Product Description
12.14.5 CMK Corporation Related Developments 12.15 Shinko Electric Ind
12.15.1 Shinko Electric Ind Corporation Information
12.15.2 Shinko Electric Ind Overview
12.15.3 Shinko Electric Ind Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Shinko Electric Ind Printed Circuit Board Product Description
12.15.5 Shinko Electric Ind Related Developments 12.16 Compeq
12.16.1 Compeq Corporation Information
12.16.2 Compeq Overview
12.16.3 Compeq Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Compeq Printed Circuit Board Product Description
12.16.5 Compeq Related Developments 12.17 AT&S
12.17.1 AT&S Corporation Information
12.17.2 AT&S Overview
12.17.3 AT&S Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 AT&S Printed Circuit Board Product Description
12.17.5 AT&S Related Developments 12.18 Kingboard
12.18.1 Kingboard Corporation Information
12.18.2 Kingboard Overview
12.18.3 Kingboard Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Kingboard Printed Circuit Board Product Description
12.18.5 Kingboard Related Developments 12.19 Ellington
12.19.1 Ellington Corporation Information
12.19.2 Ellington Overview
12.19.3 Ellington Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Ellington Printed Circuit Board Product Description
12.19.5 Ellington Related Developments 12.20 Junda Electronic
12.20.1 Junda Electronic Corporation Information
12.20.2 Junda Electronic Overview
12.20.3 Junda Electronic Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Junda Electronic Printed Circuit Board Product Description
12.20.5 Junda Electronic Related Developments 8.21 CCTC
12.21.1 CCTC Corporation Information
12.21.2 CCTC Overview
12.21.3 CCTC Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 CCTC Printed Circuit Board Product Description
12.21.5 CCTC Related Developments 12.22 Redboard
12.22.1 Redboard Corporation Information
12.22.2 Redboard Overview
12.22.3 Redboard Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Redboard Printed Circuit Board Product Description
12.22.5 Redboard Related Developments 12.23 Wuzhu Group
12.23.1 Wuzhu Group Corporation Information
12.23.2 Wuzhu Group Overview
12.23.3 Wuzhu Group Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Wuzhu Group Printed Circuit Board Product Description
12.23.5 Wuzhu Group Related Developments 12.24 Kinwong
12.24.1 Kinwong Corporation Information
12.24.2 Kinwong Overview
12.24.3 Kinwong Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Kinwong Printed Circuit Board Product Description
12.24.5 Kinwong Related Developments 12.25 Aoshikang
12.25.1 Aoshikang Corporation Information
12.25.2 Aoshikang Overview
12.25.3 Aoshikang Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Aoshikang Printed Circuit Board Product Description
12.25.5 Aoshikang Related Developments 12.26 Shennan Circuits
12.26.1 Shennan Circuits Corporation Information
12.26.2 Shennan Circuits Overview
12.26.3 Shennan Circuits Printed Circuit Board Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Shennan Circuits Printed Circuit Board Product Description
12.26.5 Shennan Circuits Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Printed Circuit Board Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Printed Circuit Board Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Printed Circuit Board Production Mode & Process 13.4 Printed Circuit Board Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Printed Circuit Board Sales Channels
13.4.2 Printed Circuit Board Distributors 13.5 Printed Circuit Board Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Printed Circuit Board Industry Trends 14.2 Printed Circuit Board Market Drivers 14.3 Printed Circuit Board Market Challenges 14.4 Printed Circuit Board Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Printed Circuit Board Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details
