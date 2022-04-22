Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2028|ConAgra Foods, Frito-Lay, Snyder’s-Lance

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Some of The Important Companies Covered in this Report Are: ConAgra Foods, Frito-Lay, Snyder’s-Lance, Mars, Auntie Anne’s, Boulder Brands, Herr Foods, Intersnack, J & J Snacks, Mr. Pretzel, Wetzel’s Prezels, Kellogg, Calbee, General Mills, PepsiCo, Kraft Heinz, Diamond Foods, Hain Celestial Group, Want Want Holdings, Lorenz Bahlsen, Orkla ASA, Lamb Weston, McCain Foods, Aviko, Bestore, Three Squirrels, Hsu Fu Chi International

The global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market.

Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market by Type: Sugar Free

With Sugary



Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market by Application: Online Shopping Mall

Supermarket

Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Specific Retailers

Other



The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Pretzels (Savory Snacks) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Sugar Free

2.1.2 With Sugary

2.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Online Shopping Mall

3.1.2 Supermarket

3.1.3 Hypermarket

3.1.4 Convenience Store

3.1.5 Specific Retailers

3.1.6 Other

3.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Pretzels (Savory Snacks) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ConAgra Foods

7.1.1 ConAgra Foods Corporation Information

7.1.2 ConAgra Foods Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ConAgra Foods Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ConAgra Foods Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

7.1.5 ConAgra Foods Recent Development

7.2 Frito-Lay

7.2.1 Frito-Lay Corporation Information

7.2.2 Frito-Lay Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Frito-Lay Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Frito-Lay Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

7.2.5 Frito-Lay Recent Development

7.3 Snyder’s-Lance

7.3.1 Snyder’s-Lance Corporation Information

7.3.2 Snyder’s-Lance Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Snyder’s-Lance Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Snyder’s-Lance Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

7.3.5 Snyder’s-Lance Recent Development

7.4 Mars

7.4.1 Mars Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mars Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Mars Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Mars Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

7.4.5 Mars Recent Development

7.5 Auntie Anne’s

7.5.1 Auntie Anne’s Corporation Information

7.5.2 Auntie Anne’s Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Auntie Anne’s Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Auntie Anne’s Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

7.5.5 Auntie Anne’s Recent Development

7.6 Boulder Brands

7.6.1 Boulder Brands Corporation Information

7.6.2 Boulder Brands Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Boulder Brands Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Boulder Brands Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

7.6.5 Boulder Brands Recent Development

7.7 Herr Foods

7.7.1 Herr Foods Corporation Information

7.7.2 Herr Foods Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Herr Foods Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Herr Foods Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

7.7.5 Herr Foods Recent Development

7.8 Intersnack

7.8.1 Intersnack Corporation Information

7.8.2 Intersnack Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Intersnack Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Intersnack Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

7.8.5 Intersnack Recent Development

7.9 J & J Snacks

7.9.1 J & J Snacks Corporation Information

7.9.2 J & J Snacks Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 J & J Snacks Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 J & J Snacks Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

7.9.5 J & J Snacks Recent Development

7.10 Mr. Pretzel

7.10.1 Mr. Pretzel Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mr. Pretzel Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Mr. Pretzel Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Mr. Pretzel Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

7.10.5 Mr. Pretzel Recent Development

7.11 Wetzel’s Prezels

7.11.1 Wetzel’s Prezels Corporation Information

7.11.2 Wetzel’s Prezels Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Wetzel’s Prezels Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Wetzel’s Prezels Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

7.11.5 Wetzel’s Prezels Recent Development

7.12 Kellogg

7.12.1 Kellogg Corporation Information

7.12.2 Kellogg Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Kellogg Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Kellogg Products Offered

7.12.5 Kellogg Recent Development

7.13 Calbee

7.13.1 Calbee Corporation Information

7.13.2 Calbee Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Calbee Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Calbee Products Offered

7.13.5 Calbee Recent Development

7.14 General Mills

7.14.1 General Mills Corporation Information

7.14.2 General Mills Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 General Mills Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 General Mills Products Offered

7.14.5 General Mills Recent Development

7.15 PepsiCo

7.15.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

7.15.2 PepsiCo Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 PepsiCo Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 PepsiCo Products Offered

7.15.5 PepsiCo Recent Development

7.16 Kraft Heinz

7.16.1 Kraft Heinz Corporation Information

7.16.2 Kraft Heinz Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Kraft Heinz Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Kraft Heinz Products Offered

7.16.5 Kraft Heinz Recent Development

7.17 Diamond Foods

7.17.1 Diamond Foods Corporation Information

7.17.2 Diamond Foods Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Diamond Foods Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Diamond Foods Products Offered

7.17.5 Diamond Foods Recent Development

7.18 Hain Celestial Group

7.18.1 Hain Celestial Group Corporation Information

7.18.2 Hain Celestial Group Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Hain Celestial Group Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Hain Celestial Group Products Offered

7.18.5 Hain Celestial Group Recent Development

7.19 Want Want Holdings

7.19.1 Want Want Holdings Corporation Information

7.19.2 Want Want Holdings Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Want Want Holdings Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Want Want Holdings Products Offered

7.19.5 Want Want Holdings Recent Development

7.20 Lorenz Bahlsen

7.20.1 Lorenz Bahlsen Corporation Information

7.20.2 Lorenz Bahlsen Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Lorenz Bahlsen Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Lorenz Bahlsen Products Offered

7.20.5 Lorenz Bahlsen Recent Development

7.21 Orkla ASA

7.21.1 Orkla ASA Corporation Information

7.21.2 Orkla ASA Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Orkla ASA Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Orkla ASA Products Offered

7.21.5 Orkla ASA Recent Development

7.22 Lamb Weston

7.22.1 Lamb Weston Corporation Information

7.22.2 Lamb Weston Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Lamb Weston Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Lamb Weston Products Offered

7.22.5 Lamb Weston Recent Development

7.23 McCain Foods

7.23.1 McCain Foods Corporation Information

7.23.2 McCain Foods Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 McCain Foods Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 McCain Foods Products Offered

7.23.5 McCain Foods Recent Development

7.24 Aviko

7.24.1 Aviko Corporation Information

7.24.2 Aviko Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Aviko Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Aviko Products Offered

7.24.5 Aviko Recent Development

7.25 Bestore

7.25.1 Bestore Corporation Information

7.25.2 Bestore Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Bestore Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Bestore Products Offered

7.25.5 Bestore Recent Development

7.26 Three Squirrels

7.26.1 Three Squirrels Corporation Information

7.26.2 Three Squirrels Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Three Squirrels Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Three Squirrels Products Offered

7.26.5 Three Squirrels Recent Development

7.27 Hsu Fu Chi International

7.27.1 Hsu Fu Chi International Corporation Information

7.27.2 Hsu Fu Chi International Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Hsu Fu Chi International Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Hsu Fu Chi International Products Offered

7.27.5 Hsu Fu Chi International Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Distributors

8.3 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Distributors

8.5 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert's resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.