Prestressed Concrete Steel Market 2022: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2028 | Insteel, Sumiden, Strand-tech Martin

A newly published report titled “(Prestressed Concrete Steel Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Prestressed Concrete Steel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Prestressed Concrete Steel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Prestressed Concrete Steel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Prestressed Concrete Steel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Prestressed Concrete Steel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Prestressed Concrete Steel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Insteel

Sumiden

Strand-tech Martin

Tata Iron and Steel

Siam Industrial Wire

Southern PC

Tycsa PSC

Kiswire

Usha Martin

Fapricela

Gulf Steel Strands

ASLAK

AL-FAISAL STEEL

Xinhua Metal

Tianjin Metallurgical

Hengli

Hengxing

Fasten

Huaxin

Hunan Xianghui

Silvery Dragon

Shengte

Longtai Rare Earth & New Materials

Fuxing Keji



Market Segmentation by Product:

Bare PC Strand

Grease Filled PC Strand

Wax Filled PC Strand

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Transport

Building

Energy

Water Conservancy

Others



The Prestressed Concrete Steel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Prestressed Concrete Steel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Prestressed Concrete Steel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Prestressed Concrete Steel Product Introduction

1.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Prestressed Concrete Steel Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Prestressed Concrete Steel in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Prestressed Concrete Steel Industry Trends

1.5.2 Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Drivers

1.5.3 Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Challenges

1.5.4 Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Bare PC Strand

2.1.2 Grease Filled PC Strand

2.1.3 Wax Filled PC Strand

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Prestressed Concrete Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Transport

3.1.2 Building

3.1.3 Energy

3.1.4 Water Conservancy

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Prestressed Concrete Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Prestressed Concrete Steel in 2021

4.2.3 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Prestressed Concrete Steel Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Prestressed Concrete Steel Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Prestressed Concrete Steel Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Prestressed Concrete Steel Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Prestressed Concrete Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Insteel

7.1.1 Insteel Corporation Information

7.1.2 Insteel Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Insteel Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Insteel Prestressed Concrete Steel Products Offered

7.1.5 Insteel Recent Development

7.2 Sumiden

7.2.1 Sumiden Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sumiden Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Sumiden Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sumiden Prestressed Concrete Steel Products Offered

7.2.5 Sumiden Recent Development

7.3 Strand-tech Martin

7.3.1 Strand-tech Martin Corporation Information

7.3.2 Strand-tech Martin Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Strand-tech Martin Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Strand-tech Martin Prestressed Concrete Steel Products Offered

7.3.5 Strand-tech Martin Recent Development

7.4 Tata Iron and Steel

7.4.1 Tata Iron and Steel Corporation Information

7.4.2 Tata Iron and Steel Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Tata Iron and Steel Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Tata Iron and Steel Prestressed Concrete Steel Products Offered

7.4.5 Tata Iron and Steel Recent Development

7.5 Siam Industrial Wire

7.5.1 Siam Industrial Wire Corporation Information

7.5.2 Siam Industrial Wire Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Siam Industrial Wire Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Siam Industrial Wire Prestressed Concrete Steel Products Offered

7.5.5 Siam Industrial Wire Recent Development

7.6 Southern PC

7.6.1 Southern PC Corporation Information

7.6.2 Southern PC Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Southern PC Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Southern PC Prestressed Concrete Steel Products Offered

7.6.5 Southern PC Recent Development

7.7 Tycsa PSC

7.7.1 Tycsa PSC Corporation Information

7.7.2 Tycsa PSC Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Tycsa PSC Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Tycsa PSC Prestressed Concrete Steel Products Offered

7.7.5 Tycsa PSC Recent Development

7.8 Kiswire

7.8.1 Kiswire Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kiswire Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Kiswire Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Kiswire Prestressed Concrete Steel Products Offered

7.8.5 Kiswire Recent Development

7.9 Usha Martin

7.9.1 Usha Martin Corporation Information

7.9.2 Usha Martin Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Usha Martin Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Usha Martin Prestressed Concrete Steel Products Offered

7.9.5 Usha Martin Recent Development

7.10 Fapricela

7.10.1 Fapricela Corporation Information

7.10.2 Fapricela Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Fapricela Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Fapricela Prestressed Concrete Steel Products Offered

7.10.5 Fapricela Recent Development

7.11 Gulf Steel Strands

7.11.1 Gulf Steel Strands Corporation Information

7.11.2 Gulf Steel Strands Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Gulf Steel Strands Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Gulf Steel Strands Prestressed Concrete Steel Products Offered

7.11.5 Gulf Steel Strands Recent Development

7.12 ASLAK

7.12.1 ASLAK Corporation Information

7.12.2 ASLAK Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 ASLAK Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 ASLAK Products Offered

7.12.5 ASLAK Recent Development

7.13 AL-FAISAL STEEL

7.13.1 AL-FAISAL STEEL Corporation Information

7.13.2 AL-FAISAL STEEL Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 AL-FAISAL STEEL Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 AL-FAISAL STEEL Products Offered

7.13.5 AL-FAISAL STEEL Recent Development

7.14 Xinhua Metal

7.14.1 Xinhua Metal Corporation Information

7.14.2 Xinhua Metal Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Xinhua Metal Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Xinhua Metal Products Offered

7.14.5 Xinhua Metal Recent Development

7.15 Tianjin Metallurgical

7.15.1 Tianjin Metallurgical Corporation Information

7.15.2 Tianjin Metallurgical Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Tianjin Metallurgical Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Tianjin Metallurgical Products Offered

7.15.5 Tianjin Metallurgical Recent Development

7.16 Hengli

7.16.1 Hengli Corporation Information

7.16.2 Hengli Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Hengli Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Hengli Products Offered

7.16.5 Hengli Recent Development

7.17 Hengxing

7.17.1 Hengxing Corporation Information

7.17.2 Hengxing Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Hengxing Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Hengxing Products Offered

7.17.5 Hengxing Recent Development

7.18 Fasten

7.18.1 Fasten Corporation Information

7.18.2 Fasten Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Fasten Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Fasten Products Offered

7.18.5 Fasten Recent Development

7.19 Huaxin

7.19.1 Huaxin Corporation Information

7.19.2 Huaxin Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Huaxin Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Huaxin Products Offered

7.19.5 Huaxin Recent Development

7.20 Hunan Xianghui

7.20.1 Hunan Xianghui Corporation Information

7.20.2 Hunan Xianghui Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Hunan Xianghui Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Hunan Xianghui Products Offered

7.20.5 Hunan Xianghui Recent Development

7.21 Silvery Dragon

7.21.1 Silvery Dragon Corporation Information

7.21.2 Silvery Dragon Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Silvery Dragon Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Silvery Dragon Products Offered

7.21.5 Silvery Dragon Recent Development

7.22 Shengte

7.22.1 Shengte Corporation Information

7.22.2 Shengte Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Shengte Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Shengte Products Offered

7.22.5 Shengte Recent Development

7.23 Longtai Rare Earth & New Materials

7.23.1 Longtai Rare Earth & New Materials Corporation Information

7.23.2 Longtai Rare Earth & New Materials Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Longtai Rare Earth & New Materials Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Longtai Rare Earth & New Materials Products Offered

7.23.5 Longtai Rare Earth & New Materials Recent Development

7.24 Fuxing Keji

7.24.1 Fuxing Keji Corporation Information

7.24.2 Fuxing Keji Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Fuxing Keji Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Fuxing Keji Products Offered

7.24.5 Fuxing Keji Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Prestressed Concrete Steel Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Prestressed Concrete Steel Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Prestressed Concrete Steel Distributors

8.3 Prestressed Concrete Steel Production Mode & Process

8.4 Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Prestressed Concrete Steel Sales Channels

8.4.2 Prestressed Concrete Steel Distributors

8.5 Prestressed Concrete Steel Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

