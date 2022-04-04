Pressure Sensitive Inks Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2022 | SICPA, Cronite, Microtrace

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Pressure Sensitive Inks Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pressure Sensitive Inks report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pressure Sensitive Inks market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pressure Sensitive Inks market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pressure Sensitive Inks market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pressure Sensitive Inks market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pressure Sensitive Inks market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

SICPA, Cronite, Microtrace, Sun Chemical, CTI, Nanopaint, Kao Collins, Villiger, Gans, Kodak, Letong Ink

Market Segmentation by Product:

Pressure Sensitive Color-changing Ink

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Banknotes

Official Identity Documents

Tax Banderoles

Security Labels

Other



The Pressure Sensitive Inks Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pressure Sensitive Inks market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pressure Sensitive Inks market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Pressure Sensitive Inks Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Pressure Sensitive Color-changing Ink

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Banknotes

1.3.3 Official Identity Documents

1.3.4 Tax Banderoles

1.3.5 Security Labels

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Pressure Sensitive Inks Industry Trends

2.4.2 Pressure Sensitive Inks Market Drivers

2.4.3 Pressure Sensitive Inks Market Challenges

2.4.4 Pressure Sensitive Inks Market Restraints

3 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales

3.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Pressure Sensitive Inks Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Pressure Sensitive Inks Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Pressure Sensitive Inks Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Pressure Sensitive Inks Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Pressure Sensitive Inks Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Pressure Sensitive Inks Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Pressure Sensitive Inks Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Pressure Sensitive Inks Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Pressure Sensitive Inks Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Pressure Sensitive Inks Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Inks Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Pressure Sensitive Inks Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Pressure Sensitive Inks Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Pressure Sensitive Inks Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Pressure Sensitive Inks Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Pressure Sensitive Inks Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Pressure Sensitive Inks Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Inks Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Inks Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Inks Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Inks Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Inks Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Inks Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Inks Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Inks Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Inks Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Inks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 SICPA

12.1.1 SICPA Corporation Information

12.1.2 SICPA Overview

12.1.3 SICPA Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 SICPA Pressure Sensitive Inks Products and Services

12.1.5 SICPA Pressure Sensitive Inks SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 SICPA Recent Developments

12.2 Cronite

12.2.1 Cronite Corporation Information

12.2.2 Cronite Overview

12.2.3 Cronite Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Cronite Pressure Sensitive Inks Products and Services

12.2.5 Cronite Pressure Sensitive Inks SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Cronite Recent Developments

12.3 Microtrace

12.3.1 Microtrace Corporation Information

12.3.2 Microtrace Overview

12.3.3 Microtrace Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Microtrace Pressure Sensitive Inks Products and Services

12.3.5 Microtrace Pressure Sensitive Inks SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Microtrace Recent Developments

12.4 Sun Chemical

12.4.1 Sun Chemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sun Chemical Overview

12.4.3 Sun Chemical Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sun Chemical Pressure Sensitive Inks Products and Services

12.4.5 Sun Chemical Pressure Sensitive Inks SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Sun Chemical Recent Developments

12.5 CTI

12.5.1 CTI Corporation Information

12.5.2 CTI Overview

12.5.3 CTI Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 CTI Pressure Sensitive Inks Products and Services

12.5.5 CTI Pressure Sensitive Inks SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 CTI Recent Developments

12.6 Nanopaint

12.6.1 Nanopaint Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nanopaint Overview

12.6.3 Nanopaint Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Nanopaint Pressure Sensitive Inks Products and Services

12.6.5 Nanopaint Pressure Sensitive Inks SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Nanopaint Recent Developments

12.7 Kao Collins

12.7.1 Kao Collins Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kao Collins Overview

12.7.3 Kao Collins Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Kao Collins Pressure Sensitive Inks Products and Services

12.7.5 Kao Collins Pressure Sensitive Inks SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Kao Collins Recent Developments

12.8 Villiger

12.8.1 Villiger Corporation Information

12.8.2 Villiger Overview

12.8.3 Villiger Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Villiger Pressure Sensitive Inks Products and Services

12.8.5 Villiger Pressure Sensitive Inks SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Villiger Recent Developments

12.9 Gans

12.9.1 Gans Corporation Information

12.9.2 Gans Overview

12.9.3 Gans Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Gans Pressure Sensitive Inks Products and Services

12.9.5 Gans Pressure Sensitive Inks SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Gans Recent Developments

12.10 Kodak

12.10.1 Kodak Corporation Information

12.10.2 Kodak Overview

12.10.3 Kodak Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Kodak Pressure Sensitive Inks Products and Services

12.10.5 Kodak Pressure Sensitive Inks SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Kodak Recent Developments

12.11 Letong Ink

12.11.1 Letong Ink Corporation Information

12.11.2 Letong Ink Overview

12.11.3 Letong Ink Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Letong Ink Pressure Sensitive Inks Products and Services

12.11.5 Letong Ink Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Pressure Sensitive Inks Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Pressure Sensitive Inks Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Pressure Sensitive Inks Production Mode & Process

13.4 Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Pressure Sensitive Inks Sales Channels

13.4.2 Pressure Sensitive Inks Distributors

13.5 Pressure Sensitive Inks Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”