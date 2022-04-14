Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players 2022-2028 | Henkel, 3M, Arkema

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2015-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4194158/global-and-united-states-pressure-sensitive-adhesives-market

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Research Report: Henkel

3M

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

Dow

Soken

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

tesa SE

LG

Berry Plastics

Nippon Shokubai

Beardow & ADAMS

Sika AG

Ashland

Xinfeng Group

Tex Year Industries



Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Segmentation by Product: Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Others



Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Segmentation by Application: Packaging

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Health & Hygiene

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Pressure Sensitive Adhesives research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Reasons to Procure this Report: –

(A) The research would help top administration/policymakers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways.

(B) The report provides Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country-level with a complete analysis to 2028 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim.

(C) The research includes the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market split by different types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on the upcoming development rates of each segment.

(D) Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market analysis benefits investors by knowing the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats.

(E) This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors and plan their position in the business.

(F) The study helps evaluate Pressure Sensitive Adhesives business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies’ information to channel their investments.

Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:

(1) This report gives all the information about the industry analysis, revenue, and overview, of this market.

(2) What will be the rate of increase in market size and growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

(3) What are the major global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market trends influencing the development of the market?

(4) What are the vital results of SWOT analysis of the major players operating in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market?

(5) What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by Major competitors in the market?

(6) What are the market opportunities and threats faced by vendors in the Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4194158/global-and-united-states-pressure-sensitive-adhesives-market

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Introduction

1.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Industry Trends

1.5.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Drivers

1.5.3 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Challenges

1.5.4 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Acrylic

2.1.2 Rubber

2.1.3 Silicone

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Packaging

3.1.2 Building & Construction

3.1.3 Electrical & Electronics

3.1.4 Automotive

3.1.5 Health & Hygiene

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives in 2021

4.2.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Henkel

7.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

7.1.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Henkel Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Henkel Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Products Offered

7.1.5 Henkel Recent Development

7.2 3M

7.2.1 3M Corporation Information

7.2.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 3M Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 3M Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Products Offered

7.2.5 3M Recent Development

7.3 Arkema

7.3.1 Arkema Corporation Information

7.3.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Arkema Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Arkema Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Products Offered

7.3.5 Arkema Recent Development

7.4 H.B. Fuller

7.4.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

7.4.2 H.B. Fuller Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 H.B. Fuller Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 H.B. Fuller Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Products Offered

7.4.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

7.5 Dow

7.5.1 Dow Corporation Information

7.5.2 Dow Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Dow Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Dow Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Products Offered

7.5.5 Dow Recent Development

7.6 Soken

7.6.1 Soken Corporation Information

7.6.2 Soken Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Soken Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Soken Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Products Offered

7.6.5 Soken Recent Development

7.7 Nitto Denko

7.7.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nitto Denko Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Nitto Denko Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Nitto Denko Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Products Offered

7.7.5 Nitto Denko Recent Development

7.8 Avery Dennison

7.8.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information

7.8.2 Avery Dennison Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Avery Dennison Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Avery Dennison Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Products Offered

7.8.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development

7.9 tesa SE

7.9.1 tesa SE Corporation Information

7.9.2 tesa SE Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 tesa SE Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 tesa SE Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Products Offered

7.9.5 tesa SE Recent Development

7.10 LG

7.10.1 LG Corporation Information

7.10.2 LG Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 LG Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 LG Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Products Offered

7.10.5 LG Recent Development

7.11 Berry Plastics

7.11.1 Berry Plastics Corporation Information

7.11.2 Berry Plastics Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Berry Plastics Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Berry Plastics Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Products Offered

7.11.5 Berry Plastics Recent Development

7.12 Nippon Shokubai

7.12.1 Nippon Shokubai Corporation Information

7.12.2 Nippon Shokubai Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Nippon Shokubai Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Nippon Shokubai Products Offered

7.12.5 Nippon Shokubai Recent Development

7.13 Beardow & ADAMS

7.13.1 Beardow & ADAMS Corporation Information

7.13.2 Beardow & ADAMS Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Beardow & ADAMS Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Beardow & ADAMS Products Offered

7.13.5 Beardow & ADAMS Recent Development

7.14 Sika AG

7.14.1 Sika AG Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sika AG Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Sika AG Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Sika AG Products Offered

7.14.5 Sika AG Recent Development

7.15 Ashland

7.15.1 Ashland Corporation Information

7.15.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Ashland Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Ashland Products Offered

7.15.5 Ashland Recent Development

7.16 Xinfeng Group

7.16.1 Xinfeng Group Corporation Information

7.16.2 Xinfeng Group Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Xinfeng Group Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Xinfeng Group Products Offered

7.16.5 Xinfeng Group Recent Development

7.17 Tex Year Industries

7.17.1 Tex Year Industries Corporation Information

7.17.2 Tex Year Industries Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Tex Year Industries Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Tex Year Industries Products Offered

7.17.5 Tex Year Industries Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Distributors

8.3 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Mode & Process

8.4 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales Channels

8.4.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Distributors

8.5 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.”