Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market 2022 Top Key Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2028 | Henkel, 3M, Arkema

A newly published report titled “Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Henkel, 3M, Arkema, H.B. Fuller, Dow, Soken, Nitto Denko, Avery Dennison, tesa SE, LG, Berry Plastics, Nippon Shokubai, Beardow & ADAMS, Sika AG, Ashland, Xinfeng Group, Tex Year Industries

Market Segmentation by Product:

Thermosetting Adhesives

Liquid Adhesives

Thermoplastic Adhesives

UV Curable Adhesives



Market Segmentation by Application:

Single Layer

Double Layer

Multi-Layer



The Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs market expansion?

What will be the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Product Introduction

1.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Industry Trends

1.5.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Drivers

1.5.3 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Challenges

1.5.4 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Thermosetting Adhesives

2.1.2 Liquid Adhesives

2.1.3 Thermoplastic Adhesives

2.1.4 UV Curable Adhesives

2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Single Layer

3.1.2 Double Layer

3.1.3 Multi-Layer

3.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs in 2021

4.2.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Henkel

7.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

7.1.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Henkel Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Henkel Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Products Offered

7.1.5 Henkel Recent Development

7.2 3M

7.2.1 3M Corporation Information

7.2.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 3M Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 3M Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Products Offered

7.2.5 3M Recent Development

7.3 Arkema

7.3.1 Arkema Corporation Information

7.3.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Arkema Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Arkema Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Products Offered

7.3.5 Arkema Recent Development

7.4 H.B. Fuller

7.4.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

7.4.2 H.B. Fuller Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 H.B. Fuller Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 H.B. Fuller Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Products Offered

7.4.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

7.5 Dow

7.5.1 Dow Corporation Information

7.5.2 Dow Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Dow Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Dow Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Products Offered

7.5.5 Dow Recent Development

7.6 Soken

7.6.1 Soken Corporation Information

7.6.2 Soken Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Soken Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Soken Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Products Offered

7.6.5 Soken Recent Development

7.7 Nitto Denko

7.7.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nitto Denko Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Nitto Denko Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Nitto Denko Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Products Offered

7.7.5 Nitto Denko Recent Development

7.8 Avery Dennison

7.8.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information

7.8.2 Avery Dennison Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Avery Dennison Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Avery Dennison Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Products Offered

7.8.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development

7.9 tesa SE

7.9.1 tesa SE Corporation Information

7.9.2 tesa SE Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 tesa SE Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 tesa SE Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Products Offered

7.9.5 tesa SE Recent Development

7.10 LG

7.10.1 LG Corporation Information

7.10.2 LG Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 LG Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 LG Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Products Offered

7.10.5 LG Recent Development

7.11 Berry Plastics

7.11.1 Berry Plastics Corporation Information

7.11.2 Berry Plastics Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Berry Plastics Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Berry Plastics Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Products Offered

7.11.5 Berry Plastics Recent Development

7.12 Nippon Shokubai

7.12.1 Nippon Shokubai Corporation Information

7.12.2 Nippon Shokubai Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Nippon Shokubai Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Nippon Shokubai Products Offered

7.12.5 Nippon Shokubai Recent Development

7.13 Beardow & ADAMS

7.13.1 Beardow & ADAMS Corporation Information

7.13.2 Beardow & ADAMS Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Beardow & ADAMS Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Beardow & ADAMS Products Offered

7.13.5 Beardow & ADAMS Recent Development

7.14 Sika AG

7.14.1 Sika AG Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sika AG Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Sika AG Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Sika AG Products Offered

7.14.5 Sika AG Recent Development

7.15 Ashland

7.15.1 Ashland Corporation Information

7.15.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Ashland Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Ashland Products Offered

7.15.5 Ashland Recent Development

7.16 Xinfeng Group

7.16.1 Xinfeng Group Corporation Information

7.16.2 Xinfeng Group Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Xinfeng Group Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Xinfeng Group Products Offered

7.16.5 Xinfeng Group Recent Development

7.17 Tex Year Industries

7.17.1 Tex Year Industries Corporation Information

7.17.2 Tex Year Industries Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Tex Year Industries Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Tex Year Industries Products Offered

7.17.5 Tex Year Industries Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Distributors

8.3 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Production Mode & Process

8.4 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Sales Channels

8.4.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Distributors

8.5 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

