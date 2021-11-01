Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Size, Global industry analysis, Recent Developments, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Danfoss, Oventrop, Honeywell International

“

A newly published report titled “(Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Danfoss, Oventrop, Honeywell International, Siemens, Belimo, FlowCon International/Griswold, Frese A/S, IMI PLC, I.V.A.R. S.p.a., Johnson Controls, Schneider, Pegler Yorkshire, Crane Co, Caleffi Spa, Tiger Controls Equipment, FAR, Bray International, Marflow Hydronics(Pettinaroli)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Thread PICV

Flange PICV



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) market expansion?

What will be the global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Overview

1.1 Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Product Overview

1.2 Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Thread PICV

1.2.2 Flange PICV

1.3 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) by Application

4.1 Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Industrial

4.2 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) by Country

5.1 North America Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) by Country

6.1 Europe Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) by Country

8.1 Latin America Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Business

10.1 Danfoss

10.1.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

10.1.2 Danfoss Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Danfoss Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Danfoss Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Products Offered

10.1.5 Danfoss Recent Development

10.2 Oventrop

10.2.1 Oventrop Corporation Information

10.2.2 Oventrop Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Oventrop Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Oventrop Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Products Offered

10.2.5 Oventrop Recent Development

10.3 Honeywell International

10.3.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

10.3.2 Honeywell International Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Honeywell International Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Honeywell International Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Products Offered

10.3.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

10.4 Siemens

10.4.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.4.2 Siemens Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Siemens Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Siemens Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Products Offered

10.4.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.5 Belimo

10.5.1 Belimo Corporation Information

10.5.2 Belimo Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Belimo Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Belimo Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Products Offered

10.5.5 Belimo Recent Development

10.6 FlowCon International/Griswold

10.6.1 FlowCon International/Griswold Corporation Information

10.6.2 FlowCon International/Griswold Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 FlowCon International/Griswold Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 FlowCon International/Griswold Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Products Offered

10.6.5 FlowCon International/Griswold Recent Development

10.7 Frese A/S

10.7.1 Frese A/S Corporation Information

10.7.2 Frese A/S Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Frese A/S Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Frese A/S Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Products Offered

10.7.5 Frese A/S Recent Development

10.8 IMI PLC

10.8.1 IMI PLC Corporation Information

10.8.2 IMI PLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 IMI PLC Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 IMI PLC Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Products Offered

10.8.5 IMI PLC Recent Development

10.9 I.V.A.R. S.p.a.

10.9.1 I.V.A.R. S.p.a. Corporation Information

10.9.2 I.V.A.R. S.p.a. Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 I.V.A.R. S.p.a. Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 I.V.A.R. S.p.a. Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Products Offered

10.9.5 I.V.A.R. S.p.a. Recent Development

10.10 Johnson Controls

10.10.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.10.2 Johnson Controls Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Johnson Controls Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Johnson Controls Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Products Offered

10.10.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

10.11 Schneider

10.11.1 Schneider Corporation Information

10.11.2 Schneider Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Schneider Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Schneider Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Products Offered

10.11.5 Schneider Recent Development

10.12 Pegler Yorkshire

10.12.1 Pegler Yorkshire Corporation Information

10.12.2 Pegler Yorkshire Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Pegler Yorkshire Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Pegler Yorkshire Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Products Offered

10.12.5 Pegler Yorkshire Recent Development

10.13 Crane Co

10.13.1 Crane Co Corporation Information

10.13.2 Crane Co Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Crane Co Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Crane Co Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Products Offered

10.13.5 Crane Co Recent Development

10.14 Caleffi Spa

10.14.1 Caleffi Spa Corporation Information

10.14.2 Caleffi Spa Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Caleffi Spa Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Caleffi Spa Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Products Offered

10.14.5 Caleffi Spa Recent Development

10.15 Tiger Controls Equipment

10.15.1 Tiger Controls Equipment Corporation Information

10.15.2 Tiger Controls Equipment Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Tiger Controls Equipment Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Tiger Controls Equipment Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Products Offered

10.15.5 Tiger Controls Equipment Recent Development

10.16 FAR

10.16.1 FAR Corporation Information

10.16.2 FAR Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 FAR Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 FAR Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Products Offered

10.16.5 FAR Recent Development

10.17 Bray International

10.17.1 Bray International Corporation Information

10.17.2 Bray International Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Bray International Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Bray International Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Products Offered

10.17.5 Bray International Recent Development

10.18 Marflow Hydronics(Pettinaroli)

10.18.1 Marflow Hydronics(Pettinaroli) Corporation Information

10.18.2 Marflow Hydronics(Pettinaroli) Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Marflow Hydronics(Pettinaroli) Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Marflow Hydronics(Pettinaroli) Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Products Offered

10.18.5 Marflow Hydronics(Pettinaroli) Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Distributors

12.3 Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”