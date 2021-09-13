Pressure Gauges Market Outlook 2021, Industry insights, Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2027| Ametek, OMEGA Engineering, Nuova Fima

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Pressure Gauges Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to formulate this report. The analysis has been derived using historic and forecast. The global Pressure Gauges market is expected to thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast years. This report offers an understanding of various drivers, threats, opportunities, and restraints in the market. Analysts have used SWOT and Porter’s five forces analysis to determine the effect these factors will have on the market growth during the forecast period. The Pressure Gauges report includes in-depth examination of geographical regions, revenue forecasts, segmentation, and market share.
Competitive landscape of a market explains strategies incorporated by key players of the Pressure Gauges market. Key developments and shift in management in the recent years by players has been explained through company profiling. This helps readers to understand the trends that will accelerate the growth of Pressure Gauges market. It also includes investment strategies, marketing strategies, and product development plans adopted by major players of the Pressure Gauges market. The market forecast will help readers make better investments.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Pressure Gauges Market Research Report: Ametek, OMEGA Engineering, Nuova Fima, SKF, Festo, Baumer, WIKA, Atlas Copco, Shcroft, GRAINGER, Goetze KG, Stewarts-USA, Stewarts, Fluke, Weiyida, Tecsis, MicroWatt, Adarsh Industries, Lutron Electronic Enterprise, Beijing Constable Instrument Technology, Shaanxi Creat Wit Technology, Shanghai Ying Yu Industrial
Global Pressure Gauges Market Segmentation by Product: Digital Type Pressure Gauges, Analog Type Pressure Gauges
Global Pressure Gauges Market Segmentation by Application: Power Industry, Petrochemical Industry, Metallurgical Industry, Measurement, Military Machinery, Laboratory, Transportation
The comprehensive segmental analysis offered in the report digs deep into important type and application segments of the global Pressure Gauges market. It shows how leading segments are attracting growth in the global Pressure Gauges market. Moreover, it includes accurate estimations of the market share, CAGR, and market size of all segments studied in the report.
The regional segmentation study is one of the best offerings of the report that explains why some regions are taking the lead in the global Pressure Gauges market while others are making a low contribution to the global market growth. Each regional market is comprehensively researched about in the report with accurate predictions about its future growth potential, market share, market size, and market growth rate.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Pressure Gauges market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pressure Gauges industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Pressure Gauges market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Pressure Gauges market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pressure Gauges market?
Table od Content
1 Pressure Gauges Market Overview
1.1 Pressure Gauges Product Overview
1.2 Pressure Gauges Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Digital Type Pressure Gauges
1.2.2 Analog Type Pressure Gauges
1.3 Global Pressure Gauges Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Pressure Gauges Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Pressure Gauges Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Pressure Gauges Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Pressure Gauges Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Pressure Gauges Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Pressure Gauges Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Pressure Gauges Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Pressure Gauges Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Pressure Gauges Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Pressure Gauges Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Pressure Gauges Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Pressure Gauges Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Pressure Gauges Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Pressure Gauges Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Pressure Gauges Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Pressure Gauges Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Pressure Gauges Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Pressure Gauges Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Pressure Gauges Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Pressure Gauges Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Pressure Gauges Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Pressure Gauges Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Pressure Gauges as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Pressure Gauges Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Pressure Gauges Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Pressure Gauges Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Pressure Gauges Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Pressure Gauges Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Pressure Gauges Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Pressure Gauges Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Pressure Gauges Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Pressure Gauges Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Pressure Gauges Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Pressure Gauges Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Pressure Gauges Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Pressure Gauges by Application
4.1 Pressure Gauges Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Power Industry
4.1.2 Petrochemical Industry
4.1.3 Metallurgical Industry
4.1.4 Measurement
4.1.5 Military Machinery
4.1.6 Laboratory
4.1.7 Transportation
4.2 Global Pressure Gauges Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Pressure Gauges Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Pressure Gauges Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Pressure Gauges Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Pressure Gauges Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Pressure Gauges Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Pressure Gauges Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Pressure Gauges Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Pressure Gauges Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Pressure Gauges Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Pressure Gauges Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Pressure Gauges Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Pressure Gauges Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Pressure Gauges Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Pressure Gauges Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Pressure Gauges by Country
5.1 North America Pressure Gauges Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Pressure Gauges Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Pressure Gauges Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Pressure Gauges Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Pressure Gauges Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Pressure Gauges Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Pressure Gauges by Country
6.1 Europe Pressure Gauges Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Pressure Gauges Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Pressure Gauges Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Pressure Gauges Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Pressure Gauges Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Pressure Gauges Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Pressure Gauges by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Pressure Gauges Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Pressure Gauges Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Pressure Gauges Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Pressure Gauges Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pressure Gauges Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pressure Gauges Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Pressure Gauges by Country
8.1 Latin America Pressure Gauges Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Pressure Gauges Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Pressure Gauges Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Pressure Gauges Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Pressure Gauges Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Pressure Gauges Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Pressure Gauges by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure Gauges Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure Gauges Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pressure Gauges Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Pressure Gauges Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure Gauges Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pressure Gauges Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pressure Gauges Business
10.1 Ametek
10.1.1 Ametek Corporation Information
10.1.2 Ametek Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Ametek Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Ametek Pressure Gauges Products Offered
10.1.5 Ametek Recent Development
10.2 OMEGA Engineering
10.2.1 OMEGA Engineering Corporation Information
10.2.2 OMEGA Engineering Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 OMEGA Engineering Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Ametek Pressure Gauges Products Offered
10.2.5 OMEGA Engineering Recent Development
10.3 Nuova Fima
10.3.1 Nuova Fima Corporation Information
10.3.2 Nuova Fima Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Nuova Fima Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Nuova Fima Pressure Gauges Products Offered
10.3.5 Nuova Fima Recent Development
10.4 SKF
10.4.1 SKF Corporation Information
10.4.2 SKF Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 SKF Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 SKF Pressure Gauges Products Offered
10.4.5 SKF Recent Development
10.5 Festo
10.5.1 Festo Corporation Information
10.5.2 Festo Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Festo Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Festo Pressure Gauges Products Offered
10.5.5 Festo Recent Development
10.6 Baumer
10.6.1 Baumer Corporation Information
10.6.2 Baumer Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Baumer Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Baumer Pressure Gauges Products Offered
10.6.5 Baumer Recent Development
10.7 WIKA
10.7.1 WIKA Corporation Information
10.7.2 WIKA Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 WIKA Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 WIKA Pressure Gauges Products Offered
10.7.5 WIKA Recent Development
10.8 Atlas Copco
10.8.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information
10.8.2 Atlas Copco Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Atlas Copco Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Atlas Copco Pressure Gauges Products Offered
10.8.5 Atlas Copco Recent Development
10.9 Shcroft
10.9.1 Shcroft Corporation Information
10.9.2 Shcroft Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Shcroft Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Shcroft Pressure Gauges Products Offered
10.9.5 Shcroft Recent Development
10.10 GRAINGER
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Pressure Gauges Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 GRAINGER Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 GRAINGER Recent Development
10.11 Goetze KG
10.11.1 Goetze KG Corporation Information
10.11.2 Goetze KG Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Goetze KG Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Goetze KG Pressure Gauges Products Offered
10.11.5 Goetze KG Recent Development
10.12 Stewarts-USA
10.12.1 Stewarts-USA Corporation Information
10.12.2 Stewarts-USA Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Stewarts-USA Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Stewarts-USA Pressure Gauges Products Offered
10.12.5 Stewarts-USA Recent Development
10.13 Stewarts
10.13.1 Stewarts Corporation Information
10.13.2 Stewarts Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Stewarts Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Stewarts Pressure Gauges Products Offered
10.13.5 Stewarts Recent Development
10.14 Fluke
10.14.1 Fluke Corporation Information
10.14.2 Fluke Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Fluke Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Fluke Pressure Gauges Products Offered
10.14.5 Fluke Recent Development
10.15 Weiyida
10.15.1 Weiyida Corporation Information
10.15.2 Weiyida Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Weiyida Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Weiyida Pressure Gauges Products Offered
10.15.5 Weiyida Recent Development
10.16 Tecsis
10.16.1 Tecsis Corporation Information
10.16.2 Tecsis Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Tecsis Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Tecsis Pressure Gauges Products Offered
10.16.5 Tecsis Recent Development
10.17 MicroWatt
10.17.1 MicroWatt Corporation Information
10.17.2 MicroWatt Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 MicroWatt Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 MicroWatt Pressure Gauges Products Offered
10.17.5 MicroWatt Recent Development
10.18 Adarsh Industries
10.18.1 Adarsh Industries Corporation Information
10.18.2 Adarsh Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Adarsh Industries Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Adarsh Industries Pressure Gauges Products Offered
10.18.5 Adarsh Industries Recent Development
10.19 Lutron Electronic Enterprise
10.19.1 Lutron Electronic Enterprise Corporation Information
10.19.2 Lutron Electronic Enterprise Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Lutron Electronic Enterprise Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Lutron Electronic Enterprise Pressure Gauges Products Offered
10.19.5 Lutron Electronic Enterprise Recent Development
10.20 Beijing Constable Instrument Technology
10.20.1 Beijing Constable Instrument Technology Corporation Information
10.20.2 Beijing Constable Instrument Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Beijing Constable Instrument Technology Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Beijing Constable Instrument Technology Pressure Gauges Products Offered
10.20.5 Beijing Constable Instrument Technology Recent Development
10.21 Shaanxi Creat Wit Technology
10.21.1 Shaanxi Creat Wit Technology Corporation Information
10.21.2 Shaanxi Creat Wit Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Shaanxi Creat Wit Technology Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Shaanxi Creat Wit Technology Pressure Gauges Products Offered
10.21.5 Shaanxi Creat Wit Technology Recent Development
10.22 Shanghai Ying Yu Industrial
10.22.1 Shanghai Ying Yu Industrial Corporation Information
10.22.2 Shanghai Ying Yu Industrial Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Shanghai Ying Yu Industrial Pressure Gauges Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Shanghai Ying Yu Industrial Pressure Gauges Products Offered
10.22.5 Shanghai Ying Yu Industrial Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Pressure Gauges Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Pressure Gauges Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Pressure Gauges Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Pressure Gauges Distributors
12.3 Pressure Gauges Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
