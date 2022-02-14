Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2022-2028 | TCI, Kuraray, Shanghai Shenju Chemical

“

A newly published report titled “Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

TCI, Kuraray, Shanghai Shenju Chemical, Shandong Chengtai New Material, GlpBio Technology, LLUCH ESSENCE, ABA Chem, Zhejiang Medicine, Zhejiang NHU, Hangzhou Hairui

Market Segmentation by Product:

98% Purity

99% Purity



Market Segmentation by Application:

Pharmaceutical Intermediate

Pesticide Intermediate

Other



The Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 98% Purity

2.1.2 99% Purity

2.2 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Pharmaceutical Intermediate

3.1.2 Pesticide Intermediate

3.1.3 Other

3.2 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 TCI

7.1.1 TCI Corporation Information

7.1.2 TCI Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 TCI Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 TCI Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Products Offered

7.1.5 TCI Recent Development

7.2 Kuraray

7.2.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kuraray Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kuraray Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kuraray Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Products Offered

7.2.5 Kuraray Recent Development

7.3 Shanghai Shenju Chemical

7.3.1 Shanghai Shenju Chemical Corporation Information

7.3.2 Shanghai Shenju Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Shanghai Shenju Chemical Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Shanghai Shenju Chemical Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Products Offered

7.3.5 Shanghai Shenju Chemical Recent Development

7.4 Shandong Chengtai New Material

7.4.1 Shandong Chengtai New Material Corporation Information

7.4.2 Shandong Chengtai New Material Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Shandong Chengtai New Material Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Shandong Chengtai New Material Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Products Offered

7.4.5 Shandong Chengtai New Material Recent Development

7.5 GlpBio Technology

7.5.1 GlpBio Technology Corporation Information

7.5.2 GlpBio Technology Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 GlpBio Technology Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 GlpBio Technology Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Products Offered

7.5.5 GlpBio Technology Recent Development

7.6 LLUCH ESSENCE

7.6.1 LLUCH ESSENCE Corporation Information

7.6.2 LLUCH ESSENCE Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 LLUCH ESSENCE Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 LLUCH ESSENCE Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Products Offered

7.6.5 LLUCH ESSENCE Recent Development

7.7 ABA Chem

7.7.1 ABA Chem Corporation Information

7.7.2 ABA Chem Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 ABA Chem Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 ABA Chem Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Products Offered

7.7.5 ABA Chem Recent Development

7.8 Zhejiang Medicine

7.8.1 Zhejiang Medicine Corporation Information

7.8.2 Zhejiang Medicine Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Zhejiang Medicine Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Zhejiang Medicine Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Products Offered

7.8.5 Zhejiang Medicine Recent Development

7.9 Zhejiang NHU

7.9.1 Zhejiang NHU Corporation Information

7.9.2 Zhejiang NHU Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Zhejiang NHU Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Zhejiang NHU Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Products Offered

7.9.5 Zhejiang NHU Recent Development

7.10 Hangzhou Hairui

7.10.1 Hangzhou Hairui Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hangzhou Hairui Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Hangzhou Hairui Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Hangzhou Hairui Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Products Offered

7.10.5 Hangzhou Hairui Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Distributors

8.3 Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Distributors

8.5 Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

