Premium Eyewear Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | Luxottica Group S.p.A., Essilor International, Grand Vision

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Premium Eyewear Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Premium Eyewear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Premium Eyewear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Premium Eyewear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Premium Eyewear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Premium Eyewear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Premium Eyewear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Luxottica Group S.p.A., Essilor International, Grand Vision, Formosa Optical, Carl Zeiss AG, Hoya Corporation, De Rigo S.p.A., Indo Internacional, Safilo Group S.p.A., Johnson & Johnson, CIBA Vision, CooperVision, GBV, Marchon, Fielmann AG, Bausch & Lomb, Charmant, TEK Optical Canada

Market Segmentation by Product:

Alloy Material

Composite Material

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Men

Women



The Premium Eyewear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Premium Eyewear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Premium Eyewear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Premium Eyewear Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Premium Eyewear

1.2 Premium Eyewear Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Premium Eyewear Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Alloy Material

1.2.3 Composite Material

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Premium Eyewear Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Premium Eyewear Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Men

1.3.3 Women

1.4 Global Premium Eyewear Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Premium Eyewear Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Premium Eyewear Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Premium Eyewear Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Premium Eyewear Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Premium Eyewear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Premium Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Premium Eyewear Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Premium Eyewear Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Premium Eyewear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Premium Eyewear Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Premium Eyewear Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Premium Eyewear Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Premium Eyewear Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Premium Eyewear Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Premium Eyewear Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Premium Eyewear Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Premium Eyewear Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Premium Eyewear Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Premium Eyewear Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Premium Eyewear Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Premium Eyewear Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Premium Eyewear Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Premium Eyewear Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Premium Eyewear Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Premium Eyewear Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Premium Eyewear Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Premium Eyewear Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Premium Eyewear Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Premium Eyewear Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Premium Eyewear Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Premium Eyewear Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Premium Eyewear Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Premium Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Premium Eyewear Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Premium Eyewear Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Premium Eyewear Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Premium Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Premium Eyewear Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Luxottica Group S.p.A.

6.1.1 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Corporation Information

6.1.2 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Premium Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Premium Eyewear Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Essilor International

6.2.1 Essilor International Corporation Information

6.2.2 Essilor International Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Essilor International Premium Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Essilor International Premium Eyewear Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Essilor International Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Grand Vision

6.3.1 Grand Vision Corporation Information

6.3.2 Grand Vision Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Grand Vision Premium Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Grand Vision Premium Eyewear Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Grand Vision Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Formosa Optical

6.4.1 Formosa Optical Corporation Information

6.4.2 Formosa Optical Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Formosa Optical Premium Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Formosa Optical Premium Eyewear Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Formosa Optical Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Carl Zeiss AG

6.5.1 Carl Zeiss AG Corporation Information

6.5.2 Carl Zeiss AG Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Carl Zeiss AG Premium Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Carl Zeiss AG Premium Eyewear Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Carl Zeiss AG Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Hoya Corporation

6.6.1 Hoya Corporation Corporation Information

6.6.2 Hoya Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Hoya Corporation Premium Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Hoya Corporation Premium Eyewear Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Hoya Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 De Rigo S.p.A.

6.6.1 De Rigo S.p.A. Corporation Information

6.6.2 De Rigo S.p.A. Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 De Rigo S.p.A. Premium Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 De Rigo S.p.A. Premium Eyewear Product Portfolio

6.7.5 De Rigo S.p.A. Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Indo Internacional

6.8.1 Indo Internacional Corporation Information

6.8.2 Indo Internacional Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Indo Internacional Premium Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Indo Internacional Premium Eyewear Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Indo Internacional Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Safilo Group S.p.A.

6.9.1 Safilo Group S.p.A. Corporation Information

6.9.2 Safilo Group S.p.A. Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Safilo Group S.p.A. Premium Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Safilo Group S.p.A. Premium Eyewear Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Safilo Group S.p.A. Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Johnson & Johnson

6.10.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

6.10.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Johnson & Johnson Premium Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Johnson & Johnson Premium Eyewear Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 CIBA Vision

6.11.1 CIBA Vision Corporation Information

6.11.2 CIBA Vision Premium Eyewear Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 CIBA Vision Premium Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 CIBA Vision Premium Eyewear Product Portfolio

6.11.5 CIBA Vision Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 CooperVision

6.12.1 CooperVision Corporation Information

6.12.2 CooperVision Premium Eyewear Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 CooperVision Premium Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 CooperVision Premium Eyewear Product Portfolio

6.12.5 CooperVision Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 GBV

6.13.1 GBV Corporation Information

6.13.2 GBV Premium Eyewear Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 GBV Premium Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 GBV Premium Eyewear Product Portfolio

6.13.5 GBV Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Marchon

6.14.1 Marchon Corporation Information

6.14.2 Marchon Premium Eyewear Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Marchon Premium Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Marchon Premium Eyewear Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Marchon Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Fielmann AG

6.15.1 Fielmann AG Corporation Information

6.15.2 Fielmann AG Premium Eyewear Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Fielmann AG Premium Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Fielmann AG Premium Eyewear Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Fielmann AG Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Bausch & Lomb

6.16.1 Bausch & Lomb Corporation Information

6.16.2 Bausch & Lomb Premium Eyewear Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Bausch & Lomb Premium Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Bausch & Lomb Premium Eyewear Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Bausch & Lomb Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Charmant

6.17.1 Charmant Corporation Information

6.17.2 Charmant Premium Eyewear Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Charmant Premium Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Charmant Premium Eyewear Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Charmant Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 TEK Optical Canada

6.18.1 TEK Optical Canada Corporation Information

6.18.2 TEK Optical Canada Premium Eyewear Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 TEK Optical Canada Premium Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 TEK Optical Canada Premium Eyewear Product Portfolio

6.18.5 TEK Optical Canada Recent Developments/Updates

7 Premium Eyewear Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Premium Eyewear Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Premium Eyewear

7.4 Premium Eyewear Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Premium Eyewear Distributors List

8.3 Premium Eyewear Customers

9 Premium Eyewear Market Dynamics

9.1 Premium Eyewear Industry Trends

9.2 Premium Eyewear Growth Drivers

9.3 Premium Eyewear Market Challenges

9.4 Premium Eyewear Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Premium Eyewear Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Premium Eyewear by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Premium Eyewear by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Premium Eyewear Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Premium Eyewear by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Premium Eyewear by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Premium Eyewear Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Premium Eyewear by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Premium Eyewear by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

