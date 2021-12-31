Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities And Forecast to 2027| Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Research Report: Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Cooper Surgical, ABBott Laboratories, Natera, Inc., Rubicon Genomics, Oxford Gene Technology, Yikon Genomics, Scigene, Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI), Genea Limited, Hamilton Thorne, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Nidacon International, Vitrolife AB, Merck, INVO Bioscience, IVFtech, Gonagen Medikal, Cook Medical, CellCura

Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market by Type: Preimplantation Genetic Screening, Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis

Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market by Application: Fertility Clinics, Academic Medical Centers, Others Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD)

The global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Market Overview of Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD)

1.1 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Overview

1.1.1 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Product Scope

1.1.2 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Preimplantation Genetic Screening

2.5 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis 3 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Fertility Clinics

3.5 Academic Medical Centers

3.6 Others 4 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Illumina, Inc.

5.1.1 Illumina, Inc. Profile

5.1.2 Illumina, Inc. Main Business

5.1.3 Illumina, Inc. Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Illumina, Inc. Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Illumina, Inc. Recent Developments

5.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

5.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Profile

5.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Main Business

5.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Recent Developments

5.3 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

5.5.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Profile

5.3.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Main Business

5.3.3 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Perkinelmer, Inc. Recent Developments

5.4 Perkinelmer, Inc.

5.4.1 Perkinelmer, Inc. Profile

5.4.2 Perkinelmer, Inc. Main Business

5.4.3 Perkinelmer, Inc. Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Perkinelmer, Inc. Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Perkinelmer, Inc. Recent Developments

5.5 Cooper Surgical

5.5.1 Cooper Surgical Profile

5.5.2 Cooper Surgical Main Business

5.5.3 Cooper Surgical Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Cooper Surgical Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Cooper Surgical Recent Developments

5.6 ABBott Laboratories

5.6.1 ABBott Laboratories Profile

5.6.2 ABBott Laboratories Main Business

5.6.3 ABBott Laboratories Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 ABBott Laboratories Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 ABBott Laboratories Recent Developments

5.7 Natera, Inc.

5.7.1 Natera, Inc. Profile

5.7.2 Natera, Inc. Main Business

5.7.3 Natera, Inc. Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Natera, Inc. Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Natera, Inc. Recent Developments

5.8 Rubicon Genomics

5.8.1 Rubicon Genomics Profile

5.8.2 Rubicon Genomics Main Business

5.8.3 Rubicon Genomics Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Rubicon Genomics Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Rubicon Genomics Recent Developments

5.9 Oxford Gene Technology

5.9.1 Oxford Gene Technology Profile

5.9.2 Oxford Gene Technology Main Business

5.9.3 Oxford Gene Technology Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Oxford Gene Technology Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Oxford Gene Technology Recent Developments

5.10 Yikon Genomics

5.10.1 Yikon Genomics Profile

5.10.2 Yikon Genomics Main Business

5.10.3 Yikon Genomics Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Yikon Genomics Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Yikon Genomics Recent Developments

5.11 Scigene

5.11.1 Scigene Profile

5.11.2 Scigene Main Business

5.11.3 Scigene Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Scigene Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Scigene Recent Developments

5.12 Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

5.12.1 Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Profile

5.12.2 Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Main Business

5.12.3 Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Recent Developments

5.13 Genea Limited

5.13.1 Genea Limited Profile

5.13.2 Genea Limited Main Business

5.13.3 Genea Limited Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Genea Limited Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Genea Limited Recent Developments

5.14 Hamilton Thorne

5.14.1 Hamilton Thorne Profile

5.14.2 Hamilton Thorne Main Business

5.14.3 Hamilton Thorne Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Hamilton Thorne Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Hamilton Thorne Recent Developments

5.15 FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

5.15.1 FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Profile

5.15.2 FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Main Business

5.15.3 FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Recent Developments

5.16 Nidacon International

5.16.1 Nidacon International Profile

5.16.2 Nidacon International Main Business

5.16.3 Nidacon International Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Nidacon International Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Nidacon International Recent Developments

5.17 Vitrolife AB

5.17.1 Vitrolife AB Profile

5.17.2 Vitrolife AB Main Business

5.17.3 Vitrolife AB Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Vitrolife AB Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Vitrolife AB Recent Developments

5.18 Merck

5.18.1 Merck Profile

5.18.2 Merck Main Business

5.18.3 Merck Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Merck Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Merck Recent Developments

5.19 INVO Bioscience

5.19.1 INVO Bioscience Profile

5.19.2 INVO Bioscience Main Business

5.19.3 INVO Bioscience Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 INVO Bioscience Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 INVO Bioscience Recent Developments

5.20 IVFtech

5.20.1 IVFtech Profile

5.20.2 IVFtech Main Business

5.20.3 IVFtech Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 IVFtech Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 IVFtech Recent Developments

5.21 Gonagen Medikal

5.21.1 Gonagen Medikal Profile

5.21.2 Gonagen Medikal Main Business

5.21.3 Gonagen Medikal Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Gonagen Medikal Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Gonagen Medikal Recent Developments

5.22 Cook Medical

5.22.1 Cook Medical Profile

5.22.2 Cook Medical Main Business

5.22.3 Cook Medical Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Cook Medical Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 Cook Medical Recent Developments

5.23 CellCura

5.23.1 CellCura Profile

5.23.2 CellCura Main Business

5.23.3 CellCura Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 CellCura Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.23.5 CellCura Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Dynamics

11.1 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Industry Trends

11.2 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Drivers

11.3 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Challenges

11.4 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD) Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

