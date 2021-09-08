Prefabricated Modular Building Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Algeco Scotsman, ATCO, Bouygues Construction

“
The report titled Global Prefabricated Modular Building Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Prefabricated Modular Building market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Prefabricated Modular Building market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Prefabricated Modular Building market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Prefabricated Modular Building market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Prefabricated Modular Building report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Prefabricated Modular Building report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Prefabricated Modular Building market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Prefabricated Modular Building market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Prefabricated Modular Building market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Prefabricated Modular Building market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Prefabricated Modular Building market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Algeco Scotsman, ATCO, Bouygues Construction, Red Sea Housing, Art’s Way Manufacturing, Champion Home Builders, CIMC Modular Building Systems Holding, Clayton Homes, Inc., Katerra, Fleetwood Australia, Modular Engineering, Hickory Group, Kleusberg GmbH & Co. KG, KOMA Modular, Laing O’Rourke
Market Segmentation by Product:
Permanent Modular Construction (PMC)
Non-permanent Modular Construction (NPMC)
Market Segmentation by Application:
Residential
Commercial Buildings
Industrial Buildings
Others
The Prefabricated Modular Building Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Prefabricated Modular Building market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Prefabricated Modular Building market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Prefabricated Modular Building market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Prefabricated Modular Building industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Prefabricated Modular Building market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Prefabricated Modular Building market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Prefabricated Modular Building market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Permanent Modular Construction (PMC)
1.2.3 Non-permanent Modular Construction (NPMC)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Prefabricated Modular Building Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial Buildings
1.3.4 Industrial Buildings
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Prefabricated Modular Building Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Prefabricated Modular Building Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Prefabricated Modular Building Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Prefabricated Modular Building Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Prefabricated Modular Building Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Prefabricated Modular Building Market Trends
2.3.2 Prefabricated Modular Building Market Drivers
2.3.3 Prefabricated Modular Building Market Challenges
2.3.4 Prefabricated Modular Building Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Prefabricated Modular Building Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Prefabricated Modular Building Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Prefabricated Modular Building Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Prefabricated Modular Building Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Prefabricated Modular Building Revenue
3.4 Global Prefabricated Modular Building Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Prefabricated Modular Building Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Prefabricated Modular Building Revenue in 2020
3.5 Prefabricated Modular Building Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Prefabricated Modular Building Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Prefabricated Modular Building Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Prefabricated Modular Building Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Prefabricated Modular Building Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Prefabricated Modular Building Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
5 Prefabricated Modular Building Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Prefabricated Modular Building Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Prefabricated Modular Building Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic
8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Prefabricated Modular Building Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Algeco Scotsman
11.1.1 Algeco Scotsman Company Details
11.1.2 Algeco Scotsman Business Overview
11.1.3 Algeco Scotsman Prefabricated Modular Building Introduction
11.1.4 Algeco Scotsman Revenue in Prefabricated Modular Building Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Algeco Scotsman Recent Development
11.2 ATCO
11.2.1 ATCO Company Details
11.2.2 ATCO Business Overview
11.2.3 ATCO Prefabricated Modular Building Introduction
11.2.4 ATCO Revenue in Prefabricated Modular Building Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 ATCO Recent Development
11.3 Bouygues Construction
11.3.1 Bouygues Construction Company Details
11.3.2 Bouygues Construction Business Overview
11.3.3 Bouygues Construction Prefabricated Modular Building Introduction
11.3.4 Bouygues Construction Revenue in Prefabricated Modular Building Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Bouygues Construction Recent Development
11.4 Red Sea Housing
11.4.1 Red Sea Housing Company Details
11.4.2 Red Sea Housing Business Overview
11.4.3 Red Sea Housing Prefabricated Modular Building Introduction
11.4.4 Red Sea Housing Revenue in Prefabricated Modular Building Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Red Sea Housing Recent Development
11.5 Art’s Way Manufacturing
11.5.1 Art’s Way Manufacturing Company Details
11.5.2 Art’s Way Manufacturing Business Overview
11.5.3 Art’s Way Manufacturing Prefabricated Modular Building Introduction
11.5.4 Art’s Way Manufacturing Revenue in Prefabricated Modular Building Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Art’s Way Manufacturing Recent Development
11.6 Champion Home Builders
11.6.1 Champion Home Builders Company Details
11.6.2 Champion Home Builders Business Overview
11.6.3 Champion Home Builders Prefabricated Modular Building Introduction
11.6.4 Champion Home Builders Revenue in Prefabricated Modular Building Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Champion Home Builders Recent Development
11.7 CIMC Modular Building Systems Holding
11.7.1 CIMC Modular Building Systems Holding Company Details
11.7.2 CIMC Modular Building Systems Holding Business Overview
11.7.3 CIMC Modular Building Systems Holding Prefabricated Modular Building Introduction
11.7.4 CIMC Modular Building Systems Holding Revenue in Prefabricated Modular Building Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 CIMC Modular Building Systems Holding Recent Development
11.8 Clayton Homes, Inc.
11.8.1 Clayton Homes, Inc. Company Details
11.8.2 Clayton Homes, Inc. Business Overview
11.8.3 Clayton Homes, Inc. Prefabricated Modular Building Introduction
11.8.4 Clayton Homes, Inc. Revenue in Prefabricated Modular Building Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Clayton Homes, Inc. Recent Development
11.9 Katerra
11.9.1 Katerra Company Details
11.9.2 Katerra Business Overview
11.9.3 Katerra Prefabricated Modular Building Introduction
11.9.4 Katerra Revenue in Prefabricated Modular Building Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Katerra Recent Development
11.10 Fleetwood Australia
11.10.1 Fleetwood Australia Company Details
11.10.2 Fleetwood Australia Business Overview
11.10.3 Fleetwood Australia Prefabricated Modular Building Introduction
11.10.4 Fleetwood Australia Revenue in Prefabricated Modular Building Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Fleetwood Australia Recent Development
11.11 Modular Engineering
11.11.1 Modular Engineering Company Details
11.11.2 Modular Engineering Business Overview
11.11.3 Modular Engineering Prefabricated Modular Building Introduction
11.11.4 Modular Engineering Revenue in Prefabricated Modular Building Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Modular Engineering Recent Development
11.12 Hickory Group
11.12.1 Hickory Group Company Details
11.12.2 Hickory Group Business Overview
11.12.3 Hickory Group Prefabricated Modular Building Introduction
11.12.4 Hickory Group Revenue in Prefabricated Modular Building Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Hickory Group Recent Development
11.13 Kleusberg GmbH & Co. KG
11.13.1 Kleusberg GmbH & Co. KG Company Details
11.13.2 Kleusberg GmbH & Co. KG Business Overview
11.13.3 Kleusberg GmbH & Co. KG Prefabricated Modular Building Introduction
11.13.4 Kleusberg GmbH & Co. KG Revenue in Prefabricated Modular Building Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Kleusberg GmbH & Co. KG Recent Development
11.14 KOMA Modular
11.14.1 KOMA Modular Company Details
11.14.2 KOMA Modular Business Overview
11.14.3 KOMA Modular Prefabricated Modular Building Introduction
11.14.4 KOMA Modular Revenue in Prefabricated Modular Building Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 KOMA Modular Recent Development
11.15 Laing O’Rourke
11.15.1 Laing O’Rourke Company Details
11.15.2 Laing O’Rourke Business Overview
11.15.3 Laing O’Rourke Prefabricated Modular Building Introduction
11.15.4 Laing O’Rourke Revenue in Prefabricated Modular Building Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 Laing O’Rourke Recent Development
12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
”