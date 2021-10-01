Precision Planetary Reducer Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2027 | Neugart, WITTENSTEIN, SEW

“

The report titled Global Precision Planetary Reducer Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Precision Planetary Reducer market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Precision Planetary Reducer market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Precision Planetary Reducer market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Precision Planetary Reducer market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Precision Planetary Reducer report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Precision Planetary Reducer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Precision Planetary Reducer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Precision Planetary Reducer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Precision Planetary Reducer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Precision Planetary Reducer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Precision Planetary Reducer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Neugart, WITTENSTEIN, SEW, FLENDER, APEX, Harmonic Drive System, Newstart Planetary Gear Boxes, STOBER, ROUIST-Auto, NIDEC-SHIMPO, Hubei Planetary Gearboxes, SESAME, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Sumitomo Drive Technologies, PHT, Ningbo Zhongda Leader Intelligent Transmission, Shanghai Lian Heng Precision Machinery, LI-MING Machinery, STONKER

Market Segmentation by Product:

Right Angle Planetary Gear Reducers

Linear Planetary Gear Reducers



Market Segmentation by Application:

Robots

Food Processing Machinery

Packaging Machinery

Textile and Printing Machinery

Semiconductor Equipment

Machine Tools

Aerospace

Medical Equipment

Construction Machinery

Others



The Precision Planetary Reducer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Precision Planetary Reducer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Precision Planetary Reducer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Precision Planetary Reducer market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Precision Planetary Reducer industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Precision Planetary Reducer market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Precision Planetary Reducer market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Precision Planetary Reducer market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Precision Planetary Reducer Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Right Angle Planetary Gear Reducers

1.2.3 Linear Planetary Gear Reducers

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Robots

1.3.3 Food Processing Machinery

1.3.4 Packaging Machinery

1.3.5 Textile and Printing Machinery

1.3.6 Semiconductor Equipment

1.3.7 Machine Tools

1.3.8 Aerospace

1.3.9 Medical Equipment

1.3.10 Construction Machinery

1.3.11 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Production

2.1 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 China Taiwan

3 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Precision Planetary Reducer Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Precision Planetary Reducer Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Precision Planetary Reducer Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Precision Planetary Reducer Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Precision Planetary Reducer Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Precision Planetary Reducer Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Precision Planetary Reducer Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Precision Planetary Reducer Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Precision Planetary Reducer Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Precision Planetary Reducer Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Precision Planetary Reducer Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Precision Planetary Reducer Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Precision Planetary Reducer Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Precision Planetary Reducer Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Precision Planetary Reducer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Precision Planetary Reducer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Precision Planetary Reducer Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Precision Planetary Reducer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Precision Planetary Reducer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Precision Planetary Reducer Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Precision Planetary Reducer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Precision Planetary Reducer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Precision Planetary Reducer Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Precision Planetary Reducer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Precision Planetary Reducer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Precision Planetary Reducer Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Precision Planetary Reducer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Precision Planetary Reducer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Precision Planetary Reducer Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Precision Planetary Reducer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Precision Planetary Reducer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Precision Planetary Reducer Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Precision Planetary Reducer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Precision Planetary Reducer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Precision Planetary Reducer Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Precision Planetary Reducer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Precision Planetary Reducer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Precision Planetary Reducer Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Precision Planetary Reducer Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Precision Planetary Reducer Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Precision Planetary Reducer Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Precision Planetary Reducer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Precision Planetary Reducer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Precision Planetary Reducer Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Precision Planetary Reducer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Precision Planetary Reducer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Precision Planetary Reducer Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Precision Planetary Reducer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Precision Planetary Reducer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Precision Planetary Reducer Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Precision Planetary Reducer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Precision Planetary Reducer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Precision Planetary Reducer Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Precision Planetary Reducer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Precision Planetary Reducer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Precision Planetary Reducer Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Precision Planetary Reducer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Precision Planetary Reducer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Neugart

12.1.1 Neugart Corporation Information

12.1.2 Neugart Overview

12.1.3 Neugart Precision Planetary Reducer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Neugart Precision Planetary Reducer Product Description

12.1.5 Neugart Recent Developments

12.2 WITTENSTEIN

12.2.1 WITTENSTEIN Corporation Information

12.2.2 WITTENSTEIN Overview

12.2.3 WITTENSTEIN Precision Planetary Reducer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 WITTENSTEIN Precision Planetary Reducer Product Description

12.2.5 WITTENSTEIN Recent Developments

12.3 SEW

12.3.1 SEW Corporation Information

12.3.2 SEW Overview

12.3.3 SEW Precision Planetary Reducer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 SEW Precision Planetary Reducer Product Description

12.3.5 SEW Recent Developments

12.4 FLENDER

12.4.1 FLENDER Corporation Information

12.4.2 FLENDER Overview

12.4.3 FLENDER Precision Planetary Reducer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 FLENDER Precision Planetary Reducer Product Description

12.4.5 FLENDER Recent Developments

12.5 APEX

12.5.1 APEX Corporation Information

12.5.2 APEX Overview

12.5.3 APEX Precision Planetary Reducer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 APEX Precision Planetary Reducer Product Description

12.5.5 APEX Recent Developments

12.6 Harmonic Drive System

12.6.1 Harmonic Drive System Corporation Information

12.6.2 Harmonic Drive System Overview

12.6.3 Harmonic Drive System Precision Planetary Reducer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Harmonic Drive System Precision Planetary Reducer Product Description

12.6.5 Harmonic Drive System Recent Developments

12.7 Newstart Planetary Gear Boxes

12.7.1 Newstart Planetary Gear Boxes Corporation Information

12.7.2 Newstart Planetary Gear Boxes Overview

12.7.3 Newstart Planetary Gear Boxes Precision Planetary Reducer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Newstart Planetary Gear Boxes Precision Planetary Reducer Product Description

12.7.5 Newstart Planetary Gear Boxes Recent Developments

12.8 STOBER

12.8.1 STOBER Corporation Information

12.8.2 STOBER Overview

12.8.3 STOBER Precision Planetary Reducer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 STOBER Precision Planetary Reducer Product Description

12.8.5 STOBER Recent Developments

12.9 ROUIST-Auto

12.9.1 ROUIST-Auto Corporation Information

12.9.2 ROUIST-Auto Overview

12.9.3 ROUIST-Auto Precision Planetary Reducer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ROUIST-Auto Precision Planetary Reducer Product Description

12.9.5 ROUIST-Auto Recent Developments

12.10 NIDEC-SHIMPO

12.10.1 NIDEC-SHIMPO Corporation Information

12.10.2 NIDEC-SHIMPO Overview

12.10.3 NIDEC-SHIMPO Precision Planetary Reducer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 NIDEC-SHIMPO Precision Planetary Reducer Product Description

12.10.5 NIDEC-SHIMPO Recent Developments

12.11 Hubei Planetary Gearboxes

12.11.1 Hubei Planetary Gearboxes Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hubei Planetary Gearboxes Overview

12.11.3 Hubei Planetary Gearboxes Precision Planetary Reducer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Hubei Planetary Gearboxes Precision Planetary Reducer Product Description

12.11.5 Hubei Planetary Gearboxes Recent Developments

12.12 SESAME

12.12.1 SESAME Corporation Information

12.12.2 SESAME Overview

12.12.3 SESAME Precision Planetary Reducer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 SESAME Precision Planetary Reducer Product Description

12.12.5 SESAME Recent Developments

12.13 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

12.13.1 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Corporation Information

12.13.2 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Overview

12.13.3 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Precision Planetary Reducer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Precision Planetary Reducer Product Description

12.13.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Recent Developments

12.14 Sumitomo Drive Technologies

12.14.1 Sumitomo Drive Technologies Corporation Information

12.14.2 Sumitomo Drive Technologies Overview

12.14.3 Sumitomo Drive Technologies Precision Planetary Reducer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Sumitomo Drive Technologies Precision Planetary Reducer Product Description

12.14.5 Sumitomo Drive Technologies Recent Developments

12.15 PHT

12.15.1 PHT Corporation Information

12.15.2 PHT Overview

12.15.3 PHT Precision Planetary Reducer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 PHT Precision Planetary Reducer Product Description

12.15.5 PHT Recent Developments

12.16 Ningbo Zhongda Leader Intelligent Transmission

12.16.1 Ningbo Zhongda Leader Intelligent Transmission Corporation Information

12.16.2 Ningbo Zhongda Leader Intelligent Transmission Overview

12.16.3 Ningbo Zhongda Leader Intelligent Transmission Precision Planetary Reducer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Ningbo Zhongda Leader Intelligent Transmission Precision Planetary Reducer Product Description

12.16.5 Ningbo Zhongda Leader Intelligent Transmission Recent Developments

12.17 Shanghai Lian Heng Precision Machinery

12.17.1 Shanghai Lian Heng Precision Machinery Corporation Information

12.17.2 Shanghai Lian Heng Precision Machinery Overview

12.17.3 Shanghai Lian Heng Precision Machinery Precision Planetary Reducer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Shanghai Lian Heng Precision Machinery Precision Planetary Reducer Product Description

12.17.5 Shanghai Lian Heng Precision Machinery Recent Developments

12.18 LI-MING Machinery

12.18.1 LI-MING Machinery Corporation Information

12.18.2 LI-MING Machinery Overview

12.18.3 LI-MING Machinery Precision Planetary Reducer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 LI-MING Machinery Precision Planetary Reducer Product Description

12.18.5 LI-MING Machinery Recent Developments

12.19 STONKER

12.19.1 STONKER Corporation Information

12.19.2 STONKER Overview

12.19.3 STONKER Precision Planetary Reducer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 STONKER Precision Planetary Reducer Product Description

12.19.5 STONKER Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Precision Planetary Reducer Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Precision Planetary Reducer Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Precision Planetary Reducer Production Mode & Process

13.4 Precision Planetary Reducer Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Precision Planetary Reducer Sales Channels

13.4.2 Precision Planetary Reducer Distributors

13.5 Precision Planetary Reducer Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Precision Planetary Reducer Industry Trends

14.2 Precision Planetary Reducer Market Drivers

14.3 Precision Planetary Reducer Market Challenges

14.4 Precision Planetary Reducer Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Precision Planetary Reducer Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”