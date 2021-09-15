Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market 2021-2027: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth | Neugart GmbH, SEW-Eurodrive, Wittenstein SE

“
The report titled Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Precision Planetary Gear Reducers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Precision Planetary Gear Reducers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Neugart GmbH, SEW-Eurodrive, Wittenstein SE, Apex Dynamics, Flender, Newstart, Rouist, STOBER, Nidec, Harmonic Drive Systems, ZF, KOFON Motion Group, Sesame Motor, Sumitomo, PIN HONG TECHNOLOGY, Ningbo ZhongDa Leader, Slhpdm, LI-MING Machinery, Shenzhen Zhikong Technology
Market Segmentation by Product:
Linear Precision Planetary Gearbox
Right Angle Precision Planetary Gearbox
Market Segmentation by Application:
Robotics
Food Processing Machinery
Packaging Machinery
Textile, Printing Machinery
Semiconductor Equipment
Machine Tools
Aerospace
Medical Devices
Engineering Machinery
Others
The Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Precision Planetary Gear Reducers market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Precision Planetary Gear Reducers industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Linear Precision Planetary Gearbox
1.2.3 Right Angle Precision Planetary Gearbox
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Robotics
1.3.3 Food Processing Machinery
1.3.4 Packaging Machinery
1.3.5 Textile, Printing Machinery
1.3.6 Semiconductor Equipment
1.3.7 Machine Tools
1.3.8 Aerospace
1.3.9 Medical Devices
1.3.10 Engineering Machinery
1.3.11 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Neugart GmbH
12.1.1 Neugart GmbH Corporation Information
12.1.2 Neugart GmbH Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Neugart GmbH Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Neugart GmbH Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Products Offered
12.1.5 Neugart GmbH Recent Development
12.2 SEW-Eurodrive
12.2.1 SEW-Eurodrive Corporation Information
12.2.2 SEW-Eurodrive Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 SEW-Eurodrive Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 SEW-Eurodrive Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Products Offered
12.2.5 SEW-Eurodrive Recent Development
12.3 Wittenstein SE
12.3.1 Wittenstein SE Corporation Information
12.3.2 Wittenstein SE Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Wittenstein SE Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Wittenstein SE Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Products Offered
12.3.5 Wittenstein SE Recent Development
12.4 Apex Dynamics
12.4.1 Apex Dynamics Corporation Information
12.4.2 Apex Dynamics Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Apex Dynamics Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Apex Dynamics Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Products Offered
12.4.5 Apex Dynamics Recent Development
12.5 Flender
12.5.1 Flender Corporation Information
12.5.2 Flender Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Flender Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Flender Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Products Offered
12.5.5 Flender Recent Development
12.6 Newstart
12.6.1 Newstart Corporation Information
12.6.2 Newstart Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Newstart Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Newstart Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Products Offered
12.6.5 Newstart Recent Development
12.7 Rouist
12.7.1 Rouist Corporation Information
12.7.2 Rouist Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Rouist Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Rouist Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Products Offered
12.7.5 Rouist Recent Development
12.8 STOBER
12.8.1 STOBER Corporation Information
12.8.2 STOBER Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 STOBER Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 STOBER Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Products Offered
12.8.5 STOBER Recent Development
12.9 Nidec
12.9.1 Nidec Corporation Information
12.9.2 Nidec Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Nidec Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Nidec Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Products Offered
12.9.5 Nidec Recent Development
12.10 Harmonic Drive Systems
12.10.1 Harmonic Drive Systems Corporation Information
12.10.2 Harmonic Drive Systems Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Harmonic Drive Systems Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Harmonic Drive Systems Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Products Offered
12.10.5 Harmonic Drive Systems Recent Development
12.12 KOFON Motion Group
12.12.1 KOFON Motion Group Corporation Information
12.12.2 KOFON Motion Group Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 KOFON Motion Group Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 KOFON Motion Group Products Offered
12.12.5 KOFON Motion Group Recent Development
12.13 Sesame Motor
12.13.1 Sesame Motor Corporation Information
12.13.2 Sesame Motor Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Sesame Motor Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Sesame Motor Products Offered
12.13.5 Sesame Motor Recent Development
12.14 Sumitomo
12.14.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information
12.14.2 Sumitomo Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Sumitomo Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Sumitomo Products Offered
12.14.5 Sumitomo Recent Development
12.15 PIN HONG TECHNOLOGY
12.15.1 PIN HONG TECHNOLOGY Corporation Information
12.15.2 PIN HONG TECHNOLOGY Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 PIN HONG TECHNOLOGY Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 PIN HONG TECHNOLOGY Products Offered
12.15.5 PIN HONG TECHNOLOGY Recent Development
12.16 Ningbo ZhongDa Leader
12.16.1 Ningbo ZhongDa Leader Corporation Information
12.16.2 Ningbo ZhongDa Leader Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Ningbo ZhongDa Leader Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Ningbo ZhongDa Leader Products Offered
12.16.5 Ningbo ZhongDa Leader Recent Development
12.17 Slhpdm
12.17.1 Slhpdm Corporation Information
12.17.2 Slhpdm Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Slhpdm Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Slhpdm Products Offered
12.17.5 Slhpdm Recent Development
12.18 LI-MING Machinery
12.18.1 LI-MING Machinery Corporation Information
12.18.2 LI-MING Machinery Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 LI-MING Machinery Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 LI-MING Machinery Products Offered
12.18.5 LI-MING Machinery Recent Development
12.19 Shenzhen Zhikong Technology
12.19.1 Shenzhen Zhikong Technology Corporation Information
12.19.2 Shenzhen Zhikong Technology Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Shenzhen Zhikong Technology Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Shenzhen Zhikong Technology Products Offered
12.19.5 Shenzhen Zhikong Technology Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Industry Trends
13.2 Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Drivers
13.3 Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Challenges
13.4 Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”