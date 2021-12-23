Precision Irrigation Market Size, Industry Analysis, Segments, Key Players and Trends to 2027 | Aquaspy, CropMetrics, Grodan

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Precision Irrigation Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Precision Irrigation report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Precision Irrigation market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Precision Irrigation market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Precision Irrigation market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Precision Irrigation market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Precision Irrigation market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Aquaspy, CropMetrics, Grodan, Hortau, Hunter Industries, Jain Irrigation Systems, Lindsay Corporation, Nelson Irrigation, Netafim, Rain Bird Corporation, Reinke, Rivulis Irrigation, The Toro Company, Trimble, Valmont Industries

Market Segmentation by Product:

Sprinkler Irrigation

Drip Irrigation

Boom Irrigation



Market Segmentation by Application:

Agriculture

Public Parks, Gardens & Household Lawns

Sport Grounds

Others



The Precision Irrigation Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Precision Irrigation market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Precision Irrigation market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Precision Irrigation Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Precision Irrigation

1.2 Precision Irrigation Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Precision Irrigation Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Sprinkler Irrigation

1.2.3 Drip Irrigation

1.2.4 Boom Irrigation

1.3 Precision Irrigation Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Precision Irrigation Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Public Parks, Gardens & Household Lawns

1.3.4 Sport Grounds

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Precision Irrigation Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Precision Irrigation Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Precision Irrigation Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Precision Irrigation Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Precision Irrigation Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Precision Irrigation Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Precision Irrigation Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Precision Irrigation Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Precision Irrigation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Precision Irrigation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Precision Irrigation Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Precision Irrigation Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Precision Irrigation Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Precision Irrigation Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Precision Irrigation Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Precision Irrigation Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Precision Irrigation Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Precision Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Precision Irrigation Production

3.4.1 North America Precision Irrigation Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Precision Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Precision Irrigation Production

3.5.1 Europe Precision Irrigation Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Precision Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Precision Irrigation Production

3.6.1 China Precision Irrigation Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Precision Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Precision Irrigation Production

3.7.1 Japan Precision Irrigation Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Precision Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Precision Irrigation Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Precision Irrigation Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Precision Irrigation Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Precision Irrigation Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Precision Irrigation Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Precision Irrigation Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Precision Irrigation Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Precision Irrigation Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Precision Irrigation Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Precision Irrigation Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Precision Irrigation Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Precision Irrigation Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Precision Irrigation Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Aquaspy

7.1.1 Aquaspy Precision Irrigation Corporation Information

7.1.2 Aquaspy Precision Irrigation Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Aquaspy Precision Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Aquaspy Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Aquaspy Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 CropMetrics

7.2.1 CropMetrics Precision Irrigation Corporation Information

7.2.2 CropMetrics Precision Irrigation Product Portfolio

7.2.3 CropMetrics Precision Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 CropMetrics Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 CropMetrics Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Grodan

7.3.1 Grodan Precision Irrigation Corporation Information

7.3.2 Grodan Precision Irrigation Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Grodan Precision Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Grodan Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Grodan Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Hortau

7.4.1 Hortau Precision Irrigation Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hortau Precision Irrigation Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Hortau Precision Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Hortau Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Hortau Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Hunter Industries

7.5.1 Hunter Industries Precision Irrigation Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hunter Industries Precision Irrigation Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Hunter Industries Precision Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Hunter Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Hunter Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Jain Irrigation Systems

7.6.1 Jain Irrigation Systems Precision Irrigation Corporation Information

7.6.2 Jain Irrigation Systems Precision Irrigation Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Jain Irrigation Systems Precision Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Jain Irrigation Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Lindsay Corporation

7.7.1 Lindsay Corporation Precision Irrigation Corporation Information

7.7.2 Lindsay Corporation Precision Irrigation Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Lindsay Corporation Precision Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Lindsay Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Lindsay Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Nelson Irrigation

7.8.1 Nelson Irrigation Precision Irrigation Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nelson Irrigation Precision Irrigation Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Nelson Irrigation Precision Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Nelson Irrigation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nelson Irrigation Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Netafim

7.9.1 Netafim Precision Irrigation Corporation Information

7.9.2 Netafim Precision Irrigation Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Netafim Precision Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Netafim Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Netafim Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Rain Bird Corporation

7.10.1 Rain Bird Corporation Precision Irrigation Corporation Information

7.10.2 Rain Bird Corporation Precision Irrigation Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Rain Bird Corporation Precision Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Rain Bird Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Rain Bird Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Reinke

7.11.1 Reinke Precision Irrigation Corporation Information

7.11.2 Reinke Precision Irrigation Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Reinke Precision Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Reinke Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Reinke Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Rivulis Irrigation

7.12.1 Rivulis Irrigation Precision Irrigation Corporation Information

7.12.2 Rivulis Irrigation Precision Irrigation Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Rivulis Irrigation Precision Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Rivulis Irrigation Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Rivulis Irrigation Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 The Toro Company

7.13.1 The Toro Company Precision Irrigation Corporation Information

7.13.2 The Toro Company Precision Irrigation Product Portfolio

7.13.3 The Toro Company Precision Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 The Toro Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 The Toro Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Trimble

7.14.1 Trimble Precision Irrigation Corporation Information

7.14.2 Trimble Precision Irrigation Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Trimble Precision Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Trimble Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Trimble Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Valmont Industries

7.15.1 Valmont Industries Precision Irrigation Corporation Information

7.15.2 Valmont Industries Precision Irrigation Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Valmont Industries Precision Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Valmont Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Valmont Industries Recent Developments/Updates

8 Precision Irrigation Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Precision Irrigation Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Precision Irrigation

8.4 Precision Irrigation Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Precision Irrigation Distributors List

9.3 Precision Irrigation Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Precision Irrigation Industry Trends

10.2 Precision Irrigation Growth Drivers

10.3 Precision Irrigation Market Challenges

10.4 Precision Irrigation Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Precision Irrigation by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Precision Irrigation Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Precision Irrigation Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Precision Irrigation Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Precision Irrigation Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Precision Irrigation

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Precision Irrigation by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Precision Irrigation by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Precision Irrigation by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Precision Irrigation by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Precision Irrigation by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Precision Irrigation by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Precision Irrigation by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Precision Irrigation by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

