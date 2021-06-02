Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Status, Growth Rate, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2027 |, Ag Leader Technology, AgJunction, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Precision Farming/Agriculture Service data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Precision Farming/Agriculture Service market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Precision Farming/Agriculture Service market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Ag Leader Technology, AgJunction, Inc., CropMetrics LLC, Trimble, Inc., AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries, Inc., AgEagle Aerial Systems, Deere & Company, DICKEY-john Corporation, Farmers Edge Inc., Grownetics, Inc., Granular, Inc, The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company), Topcon Corporation, Hexagon AB Market Segment by Product Type: Web-based

Cloud-based Market Segment by Application:

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Precision Farming/Agriculture Service market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Precision Farming/Agriculture Service market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Precision Farming/Agriculture Service market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Precision Farming/Agriculture Service market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Precision Farming/Agriculture Service market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Precision Farming/Agriculture Service

1.1 Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Overview

1.1.1 Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Web-based

2.5 Cloud-based 3 Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Yield Monitoring

3.5 Field Mapping

3.6 Crop Scouting

3.7 Others 4 Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Precision Farming/Agriculture Service as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market

4.4 Global Top Players Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Ag Leader Technology

5.1.1 Ag Leader Technology Profile

5.1.2 Ag Leader Technology Main Business

5.1.3 Ag Leader Technology Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Ag Leader Technology Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Ag Leader Technology Recent Developments

5.2 AgJunction, Inc.

5.2.1 AgJunction, Inc. Profile

5.2.2 AgJunction, Inc. Main Business

5.2.3 AgJunction, Inc. Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 AgJunction, Inc. Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 AgJunction, Inc. Recent Developments

5.3 CropMetrics LLC

5.3.1 CropMetrics LLC Profile

5.3.2 CropMetrics LLC Main Business

5.3.3 CropMetrics LLC Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 CropMetrics LLC Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Trimble, Inc. Recent Developments

5.4 Trimble, Inc.

5.4.1 Trimble, Inc. Profile

5.4.2 Trimble, Inc. Main Business

5.4.3 Trimble, Inc. Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Trimble, Inc. Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Trimble, Inc. Recent Developments

5.5 AGCO Corporation

5.5.1 AGCO Corporation Profile

5.5.2 AGCO Corporation Main Business

5.5.3 AGCO Corporation Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 AGCO Corporation Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 AGCO Corporation Recent Developments

5.6 Raven Industries, Inc.

5.6.1 Raven Industries, Inc. Profile

5.6.2 Raven Industries, Inc. Main Business

5.6.3 Raven Industries, Inc. Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Raven Industries, Inc. Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Raven Industries, Inc. Recent Developments

5.7 AgEagle Aerial Systems

5.7.1 AgEagle Aerial Systems Profile

5.7.2 AgEagle Aerial Systems Main Business

5.7.3 AgEagle Aerial Systems Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 AgEagle Aerial Systems Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 AgEagle Aerial Systems Recent Developments

5.8 Deere & Company

5.8.1 Deere & Company Profile

5.8.2 Deere & Company Main Business

5.8.3 Deere & Company Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Deere & Company Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Deere & Company Recent Developments

5.9 DICKEY-john Corporation

5.9.1 DICKEY-john Corporation Profile

5.9.2 DICKEY-john Corporation Main Business

5.9.3 DICKEY-john Corporation Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 DICKEY-john Corporation Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 DICKEY-john Corporation Recent Developments

5.10 Farmers Edge Inc.

5.10.1 Farmers Edge Inc. Profile

5.10.2 Farmers Edge Inc. Main Business

5.10.3 Farmers Edge Inc. Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Farmers Edge Inc. Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Farmers Edge Inc. Recent Developments

5.11 Grownetics, Inc.

5.11.1 Grownetics, Inc. Profile

5.11.2 Grownetics, Inc. Main Business

5.11.3 Grownetics, Inc. Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Grownetics, Inc. Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Grownetics, Inc. Recent Developments

5.12 Granular, Inc

5.12.1 Granular, Inc Profile

5.12.2 Granular, Inc Main Business

5.12.3 Granular, Inc Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Granular, Inc Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Granular, Inc Recent Developments

5.13 The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company)

5.13.1 The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company) Profile

5.13.2 The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company) Main Business

5.13.3 The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company) Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company) Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company) Recent Developments

5.14 Topcon Corporation

5.14.1 Topcon Corporation Profile

5.14.2 Topcon Corporation Main Business

5.14.3 Topcon Corporation Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Topcon Corporation Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Topcon Corporation Recent Developments

5.15 Hexagon AB

5.15.1 Hexagon AB Profile

5.15.2 Hexagon AB Main Business

5.15.3 Hexagon AB Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Hexagon AB Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Hexagon AB Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Dynamics

11.1 Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Industry Trends

11.2 Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Drivers

11.3 Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Challenges

11.4 Precision Farming/Agriculture Service Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

