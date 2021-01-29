Precision Agriculture Systems Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027CropMetrics LLC, Trimble Agriculture, CropX

Precision Agriculture (PA) is a farming management concept based upon observing, measuring and responding to agriculture. It was born in early 1990s for introduction of GPS guidance for tractors. Now it is a dynamic industry that mentioned lots of technologies, such as ecological based principles, plant genetics, technological advances in planting and application equipment and plant and soil sensors, and knowledge to vary management, to improve system efficiency, resilience, and adaptability. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of around 50% in 2017, followed by Europe with 26.7%. APAC’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 17.6%. The global Precision Agriculture Systems market size is projected to reach US$ 7924.2 million by 2026, from US$ 3576.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Precision Agriculture Systems volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Precision Agriculture Systems market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc. Global Precision Agriculture Systems Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Global Precision Agriculture Systems Market: Regional Analysis The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, China and Japan. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. Global Precision Agriculture Systems Market: Competitive Landscape This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2016 to 2020. Following are the segments covered by the report are:, Guidance System, Remote Sensing, Variable-Rate Technology, Others By Application:, Farmland & Farms, Agricultural Cooperatives, Others Key Players: The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Precision Agriculture Systems market are:, Deere & Company, CropMetrics LLC, Trimble Agriculture, CropX, Valmont Industries, AGCO Corporation, Dickey-John Corporation, Monsanto Company, Ag Leader Technology, AgJunction, CNH Industrial, Raven Industries, SST (Proagrica), TeeJet Technologies, Topcon Positioning Systems Competitive Landscape The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Precision Agriculture Systems market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

Table of Contents

