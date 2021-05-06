Precision Agriculture Market Overview,Outlook,Recent Trend By 2065 Ag Leader, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Precision Agriculture Market. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Precision Agriculture market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Precision Agriculture market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Precision Agriculture market.

The research report on the global Precision Agriculture market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Precision Agriculture market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Precision Agriculture research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Precision Agriculture market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Precision Agriculture market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Precision Agriculture market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Precision Agriculture Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Precision Agriculture market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Precision Agriculture market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Precision Agriculture Market Leading Players

Ag Leader, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction, Deere, Trimble, CNH Industrial, Derr Equipment, DICKEY-John, Monsanto, MTS Systems, Raven Industries

Precision Agriculture Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Precision Agriculture market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Precision Agriculture market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Precision Agriculture Segmentation by Product

Precision Automatic Control System, Sensing And Monitoring Equipment, Agricultural Management System Precision Agriculture

Precision Agriculture Segmentation by Application

, Grain Planting, Fruit Planting, Vegetable Planting, Other

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Precision Agriculture market?

How will the global Precision Agriculture market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Precision Agriculture market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Precision Agriculture market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Precision Agriculture market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Precision Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Precision Automatic Control System

1.2.3 Sensing And Monitoring Equipment

1.2.4 Agricultural Management System

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Precision Agriculture Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Grain Planting

1.3.3 Fruit Planting

1.3.4 Vegetable Planting

1.3.5 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Precision Agriculture Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Precision Agriculture Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Precision Agriculture Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Precision Agriculture Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Precision Agriculture Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Precision Agriculture Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Precision Agriculture Market Trends

2.3.2 Precision Agriculture Market Drivers

2.3.3 Precision Agriculture Market Challenges

2.3.4 Precision Agriculture Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Precision Agriculture Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Precision Agriculture Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Precision Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Precision Agriculture Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Precision Agriculture Revenue

3.4 Global Precision Agriculture Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Precision Agriculture Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Precision Agriculture Revenue in 2020

3.5 Precision Agriculture Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Precision Agriculture Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Precision Agriculture Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Precision Agriculture Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Precision Agriculture Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Precision Agriculture Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Precision Agriculture Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Precision Agriculture Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Precision Agriculture Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Precision Agriculture Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Precision Agriculture Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Precision Agriculture Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Precision Agriculture Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Precision Agriculture Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Precision Agriculture Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Precision Agriculture Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Precision Agriculture Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Precision Agriculture Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Precision Agriculture Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Precision Agriculture Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Precision Agriculture Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Precision Agriculture Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Precision Agriculture Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Precision Agriculture Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Precision Agriculture Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Precision Agriculture Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Precision Agriculture Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Precision Agriculture Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Precision Agriculture Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Precision Agriculture Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Precision Agriculture Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Precision Agriculture Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Precision Agriculture Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Precision Agriculture Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Precision Agriculture Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Precision Agriculture Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Precision Agriculture Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Precision Agriculture Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Precision Agriculture Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Precision Agriculture Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Precision Agriculture Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Precision Agriculture Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Precision Agriculture Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Precision Agriculture Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Precision Agriculture Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Precision Agriculture Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Precision Agriculture Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Precision Agriculture Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Precision Agriculture Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Precision Agriculture Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Precision Agriculture Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Precision Agriculture Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Precision Agriculture Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Precision Agriculture Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Precision Agriculture Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Precision Agriculture Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Precision Agriculture Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Precision Agriculture Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Precision Agriculture Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Precision Agriculture Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Precision Agriculture Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Precision Agriculture Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Precision Agriculture Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Precision Agriculture Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Precision Agriculture Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Precision Agriculture Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Precision Agriculture Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Precision Agriculture Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Precision Agriculture Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Ag Leader

11.1.1 Ag Leader Company Details

11.1.2 Ag Leader Business Overview

11.1.3 Ag Leader Precision Agriculture Introduction

11.1.4 Ag Leader Revenue in Precision Agriculture Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Ag Leader Recent Development

11.2 AGCO Corporation

11.2.1 AGCO Corporation Company Details

11.2.2 AGCO Corporation Business Overview

11.2.3 AGCO Corporation Precision Agriculture Introduction

11.2.4 AGCO Corporation Revenue in Precision Agriculture Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 AGCO Corporation Recent Development

11.3 AgJunction

11.3.1 AgJunction Company Details

11.3.2 AgJunction Business Overview

11.3.3 AgJunction Precision Agriculture Introduction

11.3.4 AgJunction Revenue in Precision Agriculture Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 AgJunction Recent Development

11.4 Deere

11.4.1 Deere Company Details

11.4.2 Deere Business Overview

11.4.3 Deere Precision Agriculture Introduction

11.4.4 Deere Revenue in Precision Agriculture Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Deere Recent Development

11.5 Trimble

11.5.1 Trimble Company Details

11.5.2 Trimble Business Overview

11.5.3 Trimble Precision Agriculture Introduction

11.5.4 Trimble Revenue in Precision Agriculture Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Trimble Recent Development

11.6 CNH Industrial

11.6.1 CNH Industrial Company Details

11.6.2 CNH Industrial Business Overview

11.6.3 CNH Industrial Precision Agriculture Introduction

11.6.4 CNH Industrial Revenue in Precision Agriculture Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 CNH Industrial Recent Development

11.7 Derr Equipment

11.7.1 Derr Equipment Company Details

11.7.2 Derr Equipment Business Overview

11.7.3 Derr Equipment Precision Agriculture Introduction

11.7.4 Derr Equipment Revenue in Precision Agriculture Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Derr Equipment Recent Development

11.8 DICKEY-John

11.8.1 DICKEY-John Company Details

11.8.2 DICKEY-John Business Overview

11.8.3 DICKEY-John Precision Agriculture Introduction

11.8.4 DICKEY-John Revenue in Precision Agriculture Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 DICKEY-John Recent Development

11.9 Monsanto

11.9.1 Monsanto Company Details

11.9.2 Monsanto Business Overview

11.9.3 Monsanto Precision Agriculture Introduction

11.9.4 Monsanto Revenue in Precision Agriculture Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Monsanto Recent Development

11.10 MTS Systems

11.10.1 MTS Systems Company Details

11.10.2 MTS Systems Business Overview

11.10.3 MTS Systems Precision Agriculture Introduction

11.10.4 MTS Systems Revenue in Precision Agriculture Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 MTS Systems Recent Development

11.11 Raven Industries

11.11.1 Raven Industries Company Details

11.11.2 Raven Industries Business Overview

11.11.3 Raven Industries Precision Agriculture Introduction

11.11.4 Raven Industries Revenue in Precision Agriculture Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Raven Industries Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

