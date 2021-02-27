Precious Metals Market Size By 2021 to 2027 | Strong Revenue and Competitive Outlook By Top Leaders: | Newmont Corporation, Barrick, Nornickel

“

The report titled Global Precious Metals Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Precious Metals market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Precious Metals market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Precious Metals market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Precious Metals market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Precious Metals report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Precious Metals report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Precious Metals market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Precious Metals market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Precious Metals market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Precious Metals market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Precious Metals market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Newmont Corporation, Barrick, Nornickel, AngloAmerica, Sibanye Gold Limited, AngloGold Ashanti Limited, Polyus Gold International, China National Gold Group Co.,Ltd., Kinross Gold Corporation, Newcrest Mining Limited, Gold Fields Limited, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd, Polymetal International Plc, Fresnillo plc, Shangdong gold group Co.,Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product: Gold

Silver Metal

Platinum Group Metals



Market Segmentation by Application: Industry

Consumer Sector

Financial Sector



The Precious Metals Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Precious Metals market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Precious Metals market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Precious Metals market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Precious Metals industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Precious Metals market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Precious Metals market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Precious Metals market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Precious Metals Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Precious Metals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Gold

1.2.3 Silver Metal

1.2.4 Platinum Group Metals

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Precious Metals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industry

1.3.3 Consumer Sector

1.3.4 Financial Sector

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Precious Metals Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Precious Metals Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Precious Metals Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Precious Metals Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Precious Metals Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Precious Metals Industry Trends

2.4.2 Precious Metals Market Drivers

2.4.3 Precious Metals Market Challenges

2.4.4 Precious Metals Market Restraints

3 Global Precious Metals Sales

3.1 Global Precious Metals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Precious Metals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Precious Metals Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Precious Metals Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Precious Metals Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Precious Metals Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Precious Metals Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Precious Metals Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Precious Metals Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Precious Metals Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Precious Metals Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Precious Metals Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Precious Metals Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Precious Metals Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Precious Metals Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Precious Metals Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Precious Metals Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Precious Metals Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Precious Metals Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Precious Metals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Precious Metals Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Precious Metals Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Precious Metals Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Precious Metals Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Precious Metals Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Precious Metals Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Precious Metals Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Precious Metals Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Precious Metals Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Precious Metals Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Precious Metals Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Precious Metals Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Precious Metals Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Precious Metals Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Precious Metals Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Precious Metals Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Precious Metals Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Precious Metals Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Precious Metals Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Precious Metals Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Precious Metals Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Precious Metals Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Precious Metals Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Precious Metals Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Precious Metals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Precious Metals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Precious Metals Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Precious Metals Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Precious Metals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Precious Metals Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Precious Metals Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Precious Metals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Precious Metals Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Precious Metals Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Precious Metals Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Precious Metals Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Precious Metals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Precious Metals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Precious Metals Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Precious Metals Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Precious Metals Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Precious Metals Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Precious Metals Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Precious Metals Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Precious Metals Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Precious Metals Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Precious Metals Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Precious Metals Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Precious Metals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Precious Metals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Precious Metals Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Precious Metals Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Precious Metals Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Precious Metals Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Precious Metals Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Precious Metals Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Precious Metals Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Precious Metals Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Precious Metals Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Precious Metals Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Precious Metals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Precious Metals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Precious Metals Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Precious Metals Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Precious Metals Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Precious Metals Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Precious Metals Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Precious Metals Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Precious Metals Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Precious Metals Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Precious Metals Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Precious Metals Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Precious Metals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Precious Metals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Precious Metals Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Precious Metals Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Precious Metals Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Precious Metals Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Precious Metals Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Precious Metals Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Precious Metals Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Precious Metals Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Precious Metals Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Newmont Corporation

12.1.1 Newmont Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Newmont Corporation Overview

12.1.3 Newmont Corporation Precious Metals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Newmont Corporation Precious Metals Products and Services

12.1.5 Newmont Corporation Precious Metals SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Newmont Corporation Recent Developments

12.2 Barrick

12.2.1 Barrick Corporation Information

12.2.2 Barrick Overview

12.2.3 Barrick Precious Metals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Barrick Precious Metals Products and Services

12.2.5 Barrick Precious Metals SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Barrick Recent Developments

12.3 Nornickel

12.3.1 Nornickel Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nornickel Overview

12.3.3 Nornickel Precious Metals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nornickel Precious Metals Products and Services

12.3.5 Nornickel Precious Metals SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Nornickel Recent Developments

12.4 AngloAmerica

12.4.1 AngloAmerica Corporation Information

12.4.2 AngloAmerica Overview

12.4.3 AngloAmerica Precious Metals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 AngloAmerica Precious Metals Products and Services

12.4.5 AngloAmerica Precious Metals SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 AngloAmerica Recent Developments

12.5 Sibanye Gold Limited

12.5.1 Sibanye Gold Limited Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sibanye Gold Limited Overview

12.5.3 Sibanye Gold Limited Precious Metals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sibanye Gold Limited Precious Metals Products and Services

12.5.5 Sibanye Gold Limited Precious Metals SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Sibanye Gold Limited Recent Developments

12.6 AngloGold Ashanti Limited

12.6.1 AngloGold Ashanti Limited Corporation Information

12.6.2 AngloGold Ashanti Limited Overview

12.6.3 AngloGold Ashanti Limited Precious Metals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 AngloGold Ashanti Limited Precious Metals Products and Services

12.6.5 AngloGold Ashanti Limited Precious Metals SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 AngloGold Ashanti Limited Recent Developments

12.7 Polyus Gold International

12.7.1 Polyus Gold International Corporation Information

12.7.2 Polyus Gold International Overview

12.7.3 Polyus Gold International Precious Metals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Polyus Gold International Precious Metals Products and Services

12.7.5 Polyus Gold International Precious Metals SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Polyus Gold International Recent Developments

12.8 China National Gold Group Co.,Ltd.

12.8.1 China National Gold Group Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

12.8.2 China National Gold Group Co.,Ltd. Overview

12.8.3 China National Gold Group Co.,Ltd. Precious Metals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 China National Gold Group Co.,Ltd. Precious Metals Products and Services

12.8.5 China National Gold Group Co.,Ltd. Precious Metals SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 China National Gold Group Co.,Ltd. Recent Developments

12.9 Kinross Gold Corporation

12.9.1 Kinross Gold Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kinross Gold Corporation Overview

12.9.3 Kinross Gold Corporation Precious Metals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Kinross Gold Corporation Precious Metals Products and Services

12.9.5 Kinross Gold Corporation Precious Metals SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Kinross Gold Corporation Recent Developments

12.10 Newcrest Mining Limited

12.10.1 Newcrest Mining Limited Corporation Information

12.10.2 Newcrest Mining Limited Overview

12.10.3 Newcrest Mining Limited Precious Metals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Newcrest Mining Limited Precious Metals Products and Services

12.10.5 Newcrest Mining Limited Precious Metals SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Newcrest Mining Limited Recent Developments

12.11 Gold Fields Limited

12.11.1 Gold Fields Limited Corporation Information

12.11.2 Gold Fields Limited Overview

12.11.3 Gold Fields Limited Precious Metals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Gold Fields Limited Precious Metals Products and Services

12.11.5 Gold Fields Limited Recent Developments

12.12 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

12.12.1 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Corporation Information

12.12.2 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Overview

12.12.3 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Precious Metals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Precious Metals Products and Services

12.12.5 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Recent Developments

12.13 Polymetal International Plc

12.13.1 Polymetal International Plc Corporation Information

12.13.2 Polymetal International Plc Overview

12.13.3 Polymetal International Plc Precious Metals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Polymetal International Plc Precious Metals Products and Services

12.13.5 Polymetal International Plc Recent Developments

12.14 Fresnillo plc

12.14.1 Fresnillo plc Corporation Information

12.14.2 Fresnillo plc Overview

12.14.3 Fresnillo plc Precious Metals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Fresnillo plc Precious Metals Products and Services

12.14.5 Fresnillo plc Recent Developments

12.15 Shangdong gold group Co.,Ltd.

12.15.1 Shangdong gold group Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shangdong gold group Co.,Ltd. Overview

12.15.3 Shangdong gold group Co.,Ltd. Precious Metals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Shangdong gold group Co.,Ltd. Precious Metals Products and Services

12.15.5 Shangdong gold group Co.,Ltd. Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Precious Metals Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Precious Metals Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Precious Metals Production Mode & Process

13.4 Precious Metals Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Precious Metals Sales Channels

13.4.2 Precious Metals Distributors

13.5 Precious Metals Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

