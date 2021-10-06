Precast&Prefabricated Construction Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021 – 2027 | ACS Group, Balfour Beatty plc, Bouygues Construction

“

The report titled Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Precast&Prefabricated Construction market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Precast&Prefabricated Construction market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Precast&Prefabricated Construction market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Precast&Prefabricated Construction market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Precast&Prefabricated Construction report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Precast&Prefabricated Construction report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Precast&Prefabricated Construction market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Precast&Prefabricated Construction market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Precast&Prefabricated Construction market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Precast&Prefabricated Construction market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Precast&Prefabricated Construction market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ACS Group, Balfour Beatty plc, Bouygues Construction, Julius Berger Nigeria plc, Kiewit Corporation, Komatsu Ltd, Laing O’Rourke, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Red Sea Housing Services, Taisei Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

Modular Built

Panel Built



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Non-residential



The Precast&Prefabricated Construction Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Precast&Prefabricated Construction market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Precast&Prefabricated Construction market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Precast&Prefabricated Construction market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Precast&Prefabricated Construction industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Precast&Prefabricated Construction market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Precast&Prefabricated Construction market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Precast&Prefabricated Construction market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Precast&Prefabricated Construction Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Modular Built

1.2.3 Panel Built

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Non-residential

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Production

2.1 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Precast&Prefabricated Construction Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Precast&Prefabricated Construction Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Precast&Prefabricated Construction Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Precast&Prefabricated Construction Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Precast&Prefabricated Construction Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Precast&Prefabricated Construction Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Precast&Prefabricated Construction Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Precast&Prefabricated Construction Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Precast&Prefabricated Construction Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Precast&Prefabricated Construction Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Precast&Prefabricated Construction Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Precast&Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Precast&Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Precast&Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Precast&Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Precast&Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Precast&Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Precast&Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Precast&Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Precast&Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Precast&Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Precast&Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Precast&Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Precast&Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Precast&Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Precast&Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Precast&Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Precast&Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Precast&Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Precast&Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Precast&Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Precast&Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Precast&Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Precast&Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Precast&Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Precast&Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 ACS Group

12.1.1 ACS Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 ACS Group Overview

12.1.3 ACS Group Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ACS Group Precast&Prefabricated Construction Product Description

12.1.5 ACS Group Recent Developments

12.2 Balfour Beatty plc

12.2.1 Balfour Beatty plc Corporation Information

12.2.2 Balfour Beatty plc Overview

12.2.3 Balfour Beatty plc Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Balfour Beatty plc Precast&Prefabricated Construction Product Description

12.2.5 Balfour Beatty plc Recent Developments

12.3 Bouygues Construction

12.3.1 Bouygues Construction Corporation Information

12.3.2 Bouygues Construction Overview

12.3.3 Bouygues Construction Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Bouygues Construction Precast&Prefabricated Construction Product Description

12.3.5 Bouygues Construction Recent Developments

12.4 Julius Berger Nigeria plc

12.4.1 Julius Berger Nigeria plc Corporation Information

12.4.2 Julius Berger Nigeria plc Overview

12.4.3 Julius Berger Nigeria plc Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Julius Berger Nigeria plc Precast&Prefabricated Construction Product Description

12.4.5 Julius Berger Nigeria plc Recent Developments

12.5 Kiewit Corporation

12.5.1 Kiewit Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kiewit Corporation Overview

12.5.3 Kiewit Corporation Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Kiewit Corporation Precast&Prefabricated Construction Product Description

12.5.5 Kiewit Corporation Recent Developments

12.6 Komatsu Ltd

12.6.1 Komatsu Ltd Corporation Information

12.6.2 Komatsu Ltd Overview

12.6.3 Komatsu Ltd Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Komatsu Ltd Precast&Prefabricated Construction Product Description

12.6.5 Komatsu Ltd Recent Developments

12.7 Laing O’Rourke

12.7.1 Laing O’Rourke Corporation Information

12.7.2 Laing O’Rourke Overview

12.7.3 Laing O’Rourke Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Laing O’Rourke Precast&Prefabricated Construction Product Description

12.7.5 Laing O’Rourke Recent Developments

12.8 Larsen & Toubro Limited

12.8.1 Larsen & Toubro Limited Corporation Information

12.8.2 Larsen & Toubro Limited Overview

12.8.3 Larsen & Toubro Limited Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Larsen & Toubro Limited Precast&Prefabricated Construction Product Description

12.8.5 Larsen & Toubro Limited Recent Developments

12.9 Red Sea Housing Services

12.9.1 Red Sea Housing Services Corporation Information

12.9.2 Red Sea Housing Services Overview

12.9.3 Red Sea Housing Services Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Red Sea Housing Services Precast&Prefabricated Construction Product Description

12.9.5 Red Sea Housing Services Recent Developments

12.10 Taisei Corporation

12.10.1 Taisei Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 Taisei Corporation Overview

12.10.3 Taisei Corporation Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Taisei Corporation Precast&Prefabricated Construction Product Description

12.10.5 Taisei Corporation Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Precast&Prefabricated Construction Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Precast&Prefabricated Construction Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Precast&Prefabricated Construction Production Mode & Process

13.4 Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Precast&Prefabricated Construction Sales Channels

13.4.2 Precast&Prefabricated Construction Distributors

13.5 Precast&Prefabricated Construction Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Precast&Prefabricated Construction Industry Trends

14.2 Precast&Prefabricated Construction Market Drivers

14.3 Precast&Prefabricated Construction Market Challenges

14.4 Precast&Prefabricated Construction Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Precast&Prefabricated Construction Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”