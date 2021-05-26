Precast Construction Market Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast 2027| ACS Group, Bechtel, CSCEC, Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Precast Construction market is comprehensively and accurately detailed in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the global Precast Construction market. The report includes different market forecasts related to market size, production, revenue, consumption, CAGR, gross margin, price, and other key factors. It is prepared with the use of industry-best primary and secondary research methodologies and tools. It includes several research studies such as manufacturing cost analysis, absolute dollar opportunity, pricing analysis, company profiling, production and consumption analysis, and market dynamics.

One of the most important sections of the report is company profiling, where leading companies operating in the global Precast Construction market are analyzed in quite some detail. The researchers have brought to light the top strategies, market share, regional growth, revenue growth, and markets served by these companies. The competitive landscape study explains the current nature of competition and shows whether the vendor landscape could see any changes in future. Players can use this analysis to improve their sales strategy, create new marketing tactics, or explore other business strategies.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Precast Construction Market Research Report: ACS Group, Bechtel, CSCEC, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), VINCI, Balfour Beatty, Bouygues Construction, Daiwa House Group, Granite Construction, Kiewitas, Red Sea Housing, Skanska, TAISEI

Global Precast Construction Market Segmentation by Product: Floors & Roofs, Walls & Barriers, Columns & Beams, Utility Vaults, Girders, Pipes, Paving slabs

Global Precast Construction Market Segmentation by Application: Non-residential, Residential

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Precast Construction market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Precast Construction market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Precast Construction market.

Table of Contents

1 Precast Construction Market Overview

1.1 Precast Construction Product Overview

1.2 Precast Construction Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Floors & Roofs

1.2.2 Walls & Barriers

1.2.3 Columns & Beams

1.2.4 Utility Vaults

1.2.5 Girders

1.2.6 Pipes

1.2.7 Paving slabs

1.3 Global Precast Construction Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Precast Construction Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Precast Construction Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Precast Construction Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Precast Construction Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Precast Construction Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Precast Construction Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Precast Construction Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Precast Construction Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Precast Construction Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Precast Construction Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Precast Construction Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Precast Construction Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Precast Construction Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Precast Construction Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Precast Construction Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Precast Construction Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Precast Construction Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Precast Construction Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Precast Construction Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Precast Construction Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Precast Construction Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Precast Construction Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Precast Construction as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Precast Construction Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Precast Construction Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Precast Construction Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Precast Construction Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Precast Construction Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Precast Construction Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Precast Construction Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Precast Construction Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Precast Construction Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Precast Construction Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Precast Construction Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Precast Construction Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Precast Construction by Application

4.1 Precast Construction Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Non-residential

4.1.2 Residential

4.2 Global Precast Construction Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Precast Construction Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Precast Construction Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Precast Construction Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Precast Construction Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Precast Construction Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Precast Construction Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Precast Construction Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Precast Construction Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Precast Construction Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Precast Construction Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Precast Construction Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Precast Construction Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Precast Construction Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Precast Construction Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Precast Construction by Country

5.1 North America Precast Construction Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Precast Construction Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Precast Construction Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Precast Construction Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Precast Construction Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Precast Construction Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Precast Construction by Country

6.1 Europe Precast Construction Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Precast Construction Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Precast Construction Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Precast Construction Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Precast Construction Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Precast Construction Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Precast Construction by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Precast Construction Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Precast Construction Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Precast Construction Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Precast Construction Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Precast Construction Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Precast Construction Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Precast Construction by Country

8.1 Latin America Precast Construction Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Precast Construction Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Precast Construction Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Precast Construction Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Precast Construction Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Precast Construction Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Precast Construction by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Precast Construction Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Precast Construction Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Precast Construction Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Precast Construction Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Precast Construction Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Precast Construction Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Precast Construction Business

10.1 ACS Group

10.1.1 ACS Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 ACS Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 ACS Group Precast Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 ACS Group Precast Construction Products Offered

10.1.5 ACS Group Recent Development

10.2 Bechtel

10.2.1 Bechtel Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bechtel Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Bechtel Precast Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 ACS Group Precast Construction Products Offered

10.2.5 Bechtel Recent Development

10.3 CSCEC

10.3.1 CSCEC Corporation Information

10.3.2 CSCEC Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 CSCEC Precast Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 CSCEC Precast Construction Products Offered

10.3.5 CSCEC Recent Development

10.4 Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

10.4.1 Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Precast Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Precast Construction Products Offered

10.4.5 Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Recent Development

10.5 VINCI

10.5.1 VINCI Corporation Information

10.5.2 VINCI Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 VINCI Precast Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 VINCI Precast Construction Products Offered

10.5.5 VINCI Recent Development

10.6 Balfour Beatty

10.6.1 Balfour Beatty Corporation Information

10.6.2 Balfour Beatty Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Balfour Beatty Precast Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Balfour Beatty Precast Construction Products Offered

10.6.5 Balfour Beatty Recent Development

10.7 Bouygues Construction

10.7.1 Bouygues Construction Corporation Information

10.7.2 Bouygues Construction Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Bouygues Construction Precast Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Bouygues Construction Precast Construction Products Offered

10.7.5 Bouygues Construction Recent Development

10.8 Daiwa House Group

10.8.1 Daiwa House Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Daiwa House Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Daiwa House Group Precast Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Daiwa House Group Precast Construction Products Offered

10.8.5 Daiwa House Group Recent Development

10.9 Granite Construction

10.9.1 Granite Construction Corporation Information

10.9.2 Granite Construction Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Granite Construction Precast Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Granite Construction Precast Construction Products Offered

10.9.5 Granite Construction Recent Development

10.10 Kiewitas

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Precast Construction Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Kiewitas Precast Construction Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Kiewitas Recent Development

10.11 Red Sea Housing

10.11.1 Red Sea Housing Corporation Information

10.11.2 Red Sea Housing Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Red Sea Housing Precast Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Red Sea Housing Precast Construction Products Offered

10.11.5 Red Sea Housing Recent Development

10.12 Skanska

10.12.1 Skanska Corporation Information

10.12.2 Skanska Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Skanska Precast Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Skanska Precast Construction Products Offered

10.12.5 Skanska Recent Development

10.13 TAISEI

10.13.1 TAISEI Corporation Information

10.13.2 TAISEI Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 TAISEI Precast Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 TAISEI Precast Construction Products Offered

10.13.5 TAISEI Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Precast Construction Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Precast Construction Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Precast Construction Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Precast Construction Distributors

12.3 Precast Construction Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

