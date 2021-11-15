Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027 | Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth, China Nonferrous Metal Mining Group, China Minmetals Corp

“Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth, China Nonferrous Metal Mining Group, China Minmetals Corp, Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group, NFC, Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry, China Southern Rare Earth Group, Jiangxi Copper Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

High Purity Grade

Low Purity Grade

Market Segmentation by Application:

Electronics

Semiconductor

Metallurgy

Glass Industry

Others

The Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide

1.2 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 High Purity Grade

1.2.3 Low Purity Grade

1.3 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Electronics

1.3.3 Semiconductor

1.3.4 Metallurgy

1.3.5 Glass Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production

3.4.1 North America Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production

3.5.1 Europe Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production

3.6.1 China Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production

3.7.1 Japan Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth

7.1.1 Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Corporation Information

7.1.2 Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 China Nonferrous Metal Mining Group

7.2.1 China Nonferrous Metal Mining Group Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Corporation Information

7.2.2 China Nonferrous Metal Mining Group Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Product Portfolio

7.2.3 China Nonferrous Metal Mining Group Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 China Nonferrous Metal Mining Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 China Nonferrous Metal Mining Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 China Minmetals Corp

7.3.1 China Minmetals Corp Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Corporation Information

7.3.2 China Minmetals Corp Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Product Portfolio

7.3.3 China Minmetals Corp Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 China Minmetals Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 China Minmetals Corp Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group

7.4.1 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 NFC

7.5.1 NFC Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Corporation Information

7.5.2 NFC Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Product Portfolio

7.5.3 NFC Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 NFC Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 NFC Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry

7.6.1 Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 China Southern Rare Earth Group

7.7.1 China Southern Rare Earth Group Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Corporation Information

7.7.2 China Southern Rare Earth Group Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Product Portfolio

7.7.3 China Southern Rare Earth Group Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 China Southern Rare Earth Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 China Southern Rare Earth Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Jiangxi Copper Corporation

7.8.1 Jiangxi Copper Corporation Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Corporation Information

7.8.2 Jiangxi Copper Corporation Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Jiangxi Copper Corporation Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Jiangxi Copper Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Jiangxi Copper Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

8 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide

8.4 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Distributors List

9.3 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Industry Trends

10.2 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Growth Drivers

10.3 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Challenges

10.4 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

