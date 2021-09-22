Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth, China Nonferrous Metal Mining Group, China Minmetals Corp

“

The report titled Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth, China Nonferrous Metal Mining Group, China Minmetals Corp, Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group, NFC, Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry, China Southern Rare Earth Group, Jiangxi Copper Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

High Purity Grade

Low Purity Grade



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electronics

Semiconductor

Metallurgy

Glass Industry

Others



The Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 High Purity Grade

1.2.3 Low Purity Grade

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Electronics

1.3.3 Semiconductor

1.3.4 Metallurgy

1.3.5 Glass Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

10.2.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth

12.1.1 Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Corporation Information

12.1.2 Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Products Offered

12.1.5 Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Recent Development

12.2 China Nonferrous Metal Mining Group

12.2.1 China Nonferrous Metal Mining Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 China Nonferrous Metal Mining Group Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 China Nonferrous Metal Mining Group Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 China Nonferrous Metal Mining Group Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Products Offered

12.2.5 China Nonferrous Metal Mining Group Recent Development

12.3 China Minmetals Corp

12.3.1 China Minmetals Corp Corporation Information

12.3.2 China Minmetals Corp Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 China Minmetals Corp Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 China Minmetals Corp Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Products Offered

12.3.5 China Minmetals Corp Recent Development

12.4 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group

12.4.1 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Products Offered

12.4.5 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group Recent Development

12.5 NFC

12.5.1 NFC Corporation Information

12.5.2 NFC Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 NFC Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 NFC Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Products Offered

12.5.5 NFC Recent Development

12.6 Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry

12.6.1 Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Products Offered

12.6.5 Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry Recent Development

12.7 China Southern Rare Earth Group

12.7.1 China Southern Rare Earth Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 China Southern Rare Earth Group Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 China Southern Rare Earth Group Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 China Southern Rare Earth Group Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Products Offered

12.7.5 China Southern Rare Earth Group Recent Development

12.8 Jiangxi Copper Corporation

12.8.1 Jiangxi Copper Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Jiangxi Copper Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Jiangxi Copper Corporation Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Jiangxi Copper Corporation Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Products Offered

12.8.5 Jiangxi Copper Corporation Recent Development

12.11 Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth

12.11.1 Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Corporation Information

12.11.2 Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Products Offered

12.11.5 Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Industry Trends

13.2 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Drivers

13.3 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Challenges

13.4 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Praseodymium Neodymium Oxide Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

