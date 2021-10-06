Powered Wheelchair Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | Permobil Corp, Pride Mobility, Invacare Corp

“

The report titled Global Powered Wheelchair Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Powered Wheelchair market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Powered Wheelchair market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Powered Wheelchair market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Powered Wheelchair market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Powered Wheelchair report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Powered Wheelchair report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Powered Wheelchair market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Powered Wheelchair market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Powered Wheelchair market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Powered Wheelchair market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Powered Wheelchair market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Permobil Corp, Pride Mobility, Invacare Corp, Sunrise Medical, Ottobock, Hoveround Corp, Merits Health Products, Drive Medical, Hubang, N.V. Vermeiren, Nissin Medical, EZ Lite Cruiser, Heartway, Golden Technologies, Karman

Market Segmentation by Product:

Foldable Powered Wheelchair

Unfoldable Powered Wheelchair



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospital

Home

Other



The Powered Wheelchair Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Powered Wheelchair market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Powered Wheelchair market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Powered Wheelchair market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Powered Wheelchair industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Powered Wheelchair market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Powered Wheelchair market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Powered Wheelchair market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Powered Wheelchair Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Powered Wheelchair Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Foldable Powered Wheelchair

1.2.3 Unfoldable Powered Wheelchair

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Powered Wheelchair Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Home

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Powered Wheelchair Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Powered Wheelchair Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Powered Wheelchair Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Powered Wheelchair Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Powered Wheelchair Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Powered Wheelchair Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Powered Wheelchair Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Powered Wheelchair Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Powered Wheelchair Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Powered Wheelchair Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Powered Wheelchair Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Powered Wheelchair Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Powered Wheelchair Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Powered Wheelchair Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Powered Wheelchair Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Powered Wheelchair Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Powered Wheelchair Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Powered Wheelchair Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Powered Wheelchair Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Powered Wheelchair Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Powered Wheelchair Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Powered Wheelchair Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Powered Wheelchair Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Powered Wheelchair Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Powered Wheelchair Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Powered Wheelchair Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Powered Wheelchair Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Powered Wheelchair Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Powered Wheelchair Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Powered Wheelchair Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Powered Wheelchair Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Powered Wheelchair Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Powered Wheelchair Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Powered Wheelchair Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Powered Wheelchair Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Powered Wheelchair Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Powered Wheelchair Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Powered Wheelchair Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Powered Wheelchair Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Powered Wheelchair Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Powered Wheelchair Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Powered Wheelchair Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Powered Wheelchair Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Powered Wheelchair Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Powered Wheelchair Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Powered Wheelchair Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Powered Wheelchair Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Powered Wheelchair Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Powered Wheelchair Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Powered Wheelchair Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Powered Wheelchair Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Powered Wheelchair Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Powered Wheelchair Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Powered Wheelchair Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Powered Wheelchair Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Powered Wheelchair Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Powered Wheelchair Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Powered Wheelchair Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Powered Wheelchair Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Powered Wheelchair Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Powered Wheelchair Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Powered Wheelchair Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Powered Wheelchair Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Powered Wheelchair Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Powered Wheelchair Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Powered Wheelchair Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Powered Wheelchair Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Powered Wheelchair Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Powered Wheelchair Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Powered Wheelchair Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Powered Wheelchair Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Powered Wheelchair Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Powered Wheelchair Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Powered Wheelchair Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Powered Wheelchair Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Powered Wheelchair Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Powered Wheelchair Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Powered Wheelchair Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Powered Wheelchair Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Powered Wheelchair Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Powered Wheelchair Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Powered Wheelchair Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Powered Wheelchair Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Powered Wheelchair Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Powered Wheelchair Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Powered Wheelchair Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Powered Wheelchair Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Permobil Corp

11.1.1 Permobil Corp Corporation Information

11.1.2 Permobil Corp Overview

11.1.3 Permobil Corp Powered Wheelchair Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Permobil Corp Powered Wheelchair Product Description

11.1.5 Permobil Corp Recent Developments

11.2 Pride Mobility

11.2.1 Pride Mobility Corporation Information

11.2.2 Pride Mobility Overview

11.2.3 Pride Mobility Powered Wheelchair Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Pride Mobility Powered Wheelchair Product Description

11.2.5 Pride Mobility Recent Developments

11.3 Invacare Corp

11.3.1 Invacare Corp Corporation Information

11.3.2 Invacare Corp Overview

11.3.3 Invacare Corp Powered Wheelchair Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Invacare Corp Powered Wheelchair Product Description

11.3.5 Invacare Corp Recent Developments

11.4 Sunrise Medical

11.4.1 Sunrise Medical Corporation Information

11.4.2 Sunrise Medical Overview

11.4.3 Sunrise Medical Powered Wheelchair Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Sunrise Medical Powered Wheelchair Product Description

11.4.5 Sunrise Medical Recent Developments

11.5 Ottobock

11.5.1 Ottobock Corporation Information

11.5.2 Ottobock Overview

11.5.3 Ottobock Powered Wheelchair Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Ottobock Powered Wheelchair Product Description

11.5.5 Ottobock Recent Developments

11.6 Hoveround Corp

11.6.1 Hoveround Corp Corporation Information

11.6.2 Hoveround Corp Overview

11.6.3 Hoveround Corp Powered Wheelchair Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Hoveround Corp Powered Wheelchair Product Description

11.6.5 Hoveround Corp Recent Developments

11.7 Merits Health Products

11.7.1 Merits Health Products Corporation Information

11.7.2 Merits Health Products Overview

11.7.3 Merits Health Products Powered Wheelchair Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Merits Health Products Powered Wheelchair Product Description

11.7.5 Merits Health Products Recent Developments

11.8 Drive Medical

11.8.1 Drive Medical Corporation Information

11.8.2 Drive Medical Overview

11.8.3 Drive Medical Powered Wheelchair Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Drive Medical Powered Wheelchair Product Description

11.8.5 Drive Medical Recent Developments

11.9 Hubang

11.9.1 Hubang Corporation Information

11.9.2 Hubang Overview

11.9.3 Hubang Powered Wheelchair Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Hubang Powered Wheelchair Product Description

11.9.5 Hubang Recent Developments

11.10 N.V. Vermeiren

11.10.1 N.V. Vermeiren Corporation Information

11.10.2 N.V. Vermeiren Overview

11.10.3 N.V. Vermeiren Powered Wheelchair Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 N.V. Vermeiren Powered Wheelchair Product Description

11.10.5 N.V. Vermeiren Recent Developments

11.11 Nissin Medical

11.11.1 Nissin Medical Corporation Information

11.11.2 Nissin Medical Overview

11.11.3 Nissin Medical Powered Wheelchair Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Nissin Medical Powered Wheelchair Product Description

11.11.5 Nissin Medical Recent Developments

11.12 EZ Lite Cruiser

11.12.1 EZ Lite Cruiser Corporation Information

11.12.2 EZ Lite Cruiser Overview

11.12.3 EZ Lite Cruiser Powered Wheelchair Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 EZ Lite Cruiser Powered Wheelchair Product Description

11.12.5 EZ Lite Cruiser Recent Developments

11.13 Heartway

11.13.1 Heartway Corporation Information

11.13.2 Heartway Overview

11.13.3 Heartway Powered Wheelchair Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Heartway Powered Wheelchair Product Description

11.13.5 Heartway Recent Developments

11.14 Golden Technologies

11.14.1 Golden Technologies Corporation Information

11.14.2 Golden Technologies Overview

11.14.3 Golden Technologies Powered Wheelchair Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Golden Technologies Powered Wheelchair Product Description

11.14.5 Golden Technologies Recent Developments

11.15 Karman

11.15.1 Karman Corporation Information

11.15.2 Karman Overview

11.15.3 Karman Powered Wheelchair Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Karman Powered Wheelchair Product Description

11.15.5 Karman Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Powered Wheelchair Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Powered Wheelchair Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Powered Wheelchair Production Mode & Process

12.4 Powered Wheelchair Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Powered Wheelchair Sales Channels

12.4.2 Powered Wheelchair Distributors

12.5 Powered Wheelchair Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Powered Wheelchair Industry Trends

13.2 Powered Wheelchair Market Drivers

13.3 Powered Wheelchair Market Challenges

13.4 Powered Wheelchair Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Powered Wheelchair Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”