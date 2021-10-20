Powered Exoskeleton Market 2021-2027: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth | EKSO BIONICS, CHINA NORTH INDUSTRIES GROUP CORPORATION (NORINCO), CYBERDYNE INC.

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Powered Exoskeleton Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Powered Exoskeleton report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Powered Exoskeleton market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Powered Exoskeleton market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Powered Exoskeleton market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Powered Exoskeleton market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Powered Exoskeleton market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

EKSO BIONICS, CHINA NORTH INDUSTRIES GROUP CORPORATION (NORINCO), CYBERDYNE INC., DAEWOO, HONDA, NOONEE, PARKER HANNIFIN, REX BIONICS, ATOUN INC., BIONIC POWER, FANUC, GENERAL ATOMICS, LOCKHEED MARTIN, MYOMO INC., ORTHOCARE INNOVATIONS, REHA TECHNOLOGY, REWALK, ROBOTDALEN, SARCOS

Market Segmentation by Product:

Full Body

Upper Body

Lower Body



Market Segmentation by Application:

Industry

Military

Health Care

Others (space, shipping)



The Powered Exoskeleton Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Powered Exoskeleton market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Powered Exoskeleton market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Powered Exoskeleton Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Powered Exoskeleton

1.2 Powered Exoskeleton Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Powered Exoskeleton Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Full Body

1.2.3 Upper Body

1.2.4 Lower Body

1.3 Powered Exoskeleton Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Powered Exoskeleton Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Industry

1.3.3 Military

1.3.4 Health Care

1.3.5 Others (space, shipping)

1.4 Global Powered Exoskeleton Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Powered Exoskeleton Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Powered Exoskeleton Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Powered Exoskeleton Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Powered Exoskeleton Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Powered Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Powered Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Powered Exoskeleton Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Powered Exoskeleton Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Powered Exoskeleton Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Powered Exoskeleton Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Powered Exoskeleton Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Powered Exoskeleton Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Powered Exoskeleton Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Powered Exoskeleton Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Powered Exoskeleton Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Powered Exoskeleton Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Powered Exoskeleton Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Powered Exoskeleton Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Powered Exoskeleton Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Powered Exoskeleton Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Powered Exoskeleton Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Powered Exoskeleton Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Powered Exoskeleton Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Powered Exoskeleton Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Powered Exoskeleton Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Powered Exoskeleton Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Powered Exoskeleton Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Powered Exoskeleton Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Powered Exoskeleton Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Powered Exoskeleton Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Powered Exoskeleton Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Powered Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Powered Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Powered Exoskeleton Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Powered Exoskeleton Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Powered Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Powered Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Powered Exoskeleton Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 EKSO BIONICS

6.1.1 EKSO BIONICS Corporation Information

6.1.2 EKSO BIONICS Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 EKSO BIONICS Powered Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 EKSO BIONICS Powered Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.1.5 EKSO BIONICS Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 CHINA NORTH INDUSTRIES GROUP CORPORATION (NORINCO)

6.2.1 CHINA NORTH INDUSTRIES GROUP CORPORATION (NORINCO) Corporation Information

6.2.2 CHINA NORTH INDUSTRIES GROUP CORPORATION (NORINCO) Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 CHINA NORTH INDUSTRIES GROUP CORPORATION (NORINCO) Powered Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 CHINA NORTH INDUSTRIES GROUP CORPORATION (NORINCO) Powered Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.2.5 CHINA NORTH INDUSTRIES GROUP CORPORATION (NORINCO) Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 CYBERDYNE INC.

6.3.1 CYBERDYNE INC. Corporation Information

6.3.2 CYBERDYNE INC. Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 CYBERDYNE INC. Powered Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 CYBERDYNE INC. Powered Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.3.5 CYBERDYNE INC. Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 DAEWOO

6.4.1 DAEWOO Corporation Information

6.4.2 DAEWOO Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 DAEWOO Powered Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 DAEWOO Powered Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.4.5 DAEWOO Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 HONDA

6.5.1 HONDA Corporation Information

6.5.2 HONDA Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 HONDA Powered Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 HONDA Powered Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.5.5 HONDA Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 NOONEE

6.6.1 NOONEE Corporation Information

6.6.2 NOONEE Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 NOONEE Powered Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 NOONEE Powered Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.6.5 NOONEE Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 PARKER HANNIFIN

6.6.1 PARKER HANNIFIN Corporation Information

6.6.2 PARKER HANNIFIN Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 PARKER HANNIFIN Powered Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 PARKER HANNIFIN Powered Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.7.5 PARKER HANNIFIN Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 REX BIONICS

6.8.1 REX BIONICS Corporation Information

6.8.2 REX BIONICS Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 REX BIONICS Powered Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 REX BIONICS Powered Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.8.5 REX BIONICS Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 ATOUN INC.

6.9.1 ATOUN INC. Corporation Information

6.9.2 ATOUN INC. Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 ATOUN INC. Powered Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 ATOUN INC. Powered Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.9.5 ATOUN INC. Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 BIONIC POWER

6.10.1 BIONIC POWER Corporation Information

6.10.2 BIONIC POWER Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 BIONIC POWER Powered Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 BIONIC POWER Powered Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.10.5 BIONIC POWER Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 FANUC

6.11.1 FANUC Corporation Information

6.11.2 FANUC Powered Exoskeleton Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 FANUC Powered Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 FANUC Powered Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.11.5 FANUC Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 GENERAL ATOMICS

6.12.1 GENERAL ATOMICS Corporation Information

6.12.2 GENERAL ATOMICS Powered Exoskeleton Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 GENERAL ATOMICS Powered Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 GENERAL ATOMICS Powered Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.12.5 GENERAL ATOMICS Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 LOCKHEED MARTIN

6.13.1 LOCKHEED MARTIN Corporation Information

6.13.2 LOCKHEED MARTIN Powered Exoskeleton Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 LOCKHEED MARTIN Powered Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 LOCKHEED MARTIN Powered Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.13.5 LOCKHEED MARTIN Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 MYOMO INC.

6.14.1 MYOMO INC. Corporation Information

6.14.2 MYOMO INC. Powered Exoskeleton Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 MYOMO INC. Powered Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 MYOMO INC. Powered Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.14.5 MYOMO INC. Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 ORTHOCARE INNOVATIONS

6.15.1 ORTHOCARE INNOVATIONS Corporation Information

6.15.2 ORTHOCARE INNOVATIONS Powered Exoskeleton Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 ORTHOCARE INNOVATIONS Powered Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 ORTHOCARE INNOVATIONS Powered Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.15.5 ORTHOCARE INNOVATIONS Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 REHA TECHNOLOGY

6.16.1 REHA TECHNOLOGY Corporation Information

6.16.2 REHA TECHNOLOGY Powered Exoskeleton Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 REHA TECHNOLOGY Powered Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 REHA TECHNOLOGY Powered Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.16.5 REHA TECHNOLOGY Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 REWALK

6.17.1 REWALK Corporation Information

6.17.2 REWALK Powered Exoskeleton Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 REWALK Powered Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 REWALK Powered Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.17.5 REWALK Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 ROBOTDALEN

6.18.1 ROBOTDALEN Corporation Information

6.18.2 ROBOTDALEN Powered Exoskeleton Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 ROBOTDALEN Powered Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 ROBOTDALEN Powered Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.18.5 ROBOTDALEN Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 SARCOS

6.19.1 SARCOS Corporation Information

6.19.2 SARCOS Powered Exoskeleton Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 SARCOS Powered Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 SARCOS Powered Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.19.5 SARCOS Recent Developments/Updates

7 Powered Exoskeleton Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Powered Exoskeleton Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Powered Exoskeleton

7.4 Powered Exoskeleton Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Powered Exoskeleton Distributors List

8.3 Powered Exoskeleton Customers

9 Powered Exoskeleton Market Dynamics

9.1 Powered Exoskeleton Industry Trends

9.2 Powered Exoskeleton Growth Drivers

9.3 Powered Exoskeleton Market Challenges

9.4 Powered Exoskeleton Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Powered Exoskeleton Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Powered Exoskeleton by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Powered Exoskeleton by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Powered Exoskeleton Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Powered Exoskeleton by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Powered Exoskeleton by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Powered Exoskeleton Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Powered Exoskeleton by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Powered Exoskeleton by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

