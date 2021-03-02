Power Quality Improvement Equipment Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | ABB, Siemens, Schneider

“

The report titled Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Power Quality Improvement Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Power Quality Improvement Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Power Quality Improvement Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Power Quality Improvement Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Power Quality Improvement Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Power Quality Improvement Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Power Quality Improvement Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Power Quality Improvement Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Power Quality Improvement Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Power Quality Improvement Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Power Quality Improvement Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ABB, Siemens, Schneider, Eaton, GE Grid Solutions, Ducati energia S.p.A., Socomec, LOVATO Electric, ICAR SpA, Captech, Hubbell, KBR Kompensationsanlagenbau GmbH, Terasaki, Shimatsu, Rongxin Power Electronic, Sieyuan Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, Toshiba, S&C Electric, Hangzhou Yinhu Electric, AMSC, Xian XD Power, Weihan

Market Segmentation by Product: Power Capacitor

AC reactor

Active Power Filter

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial Utility

Industrial Utility

Public Power Supply



The Power Quality Improvement Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Power Quality Improvement Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Power Quality Improvement Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Power Quality Improvement Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Power Quality Improvement Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Power Quality Improvement Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Power Quality Improvement Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Power Quality Improvement Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Power Quality Improvement Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Power Capacitor

1.2.3 AC reactor

1.2.4 Active Power Filter

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial Utility

1.3.3 Industrial Utility

1.3.4 Public Power Supply

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Production

2.1 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Power Quality Improvement Equipment Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Power Quality Improvement Equipment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Power Quality Improvement Equipment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Power Quality Improvement Equipment Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Power Quality Improvement Equipment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Power Quality Improvement Equipment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Power Quality Improvement Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Power Quality Improvement Equipment Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Power Quality Improvement Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Power Quality Improvement Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Power Quality Improvement Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Power Quality Improvement Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Power Quality Improvement Equipment Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Power Quality Improvement Equipment Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Power Quality Improvement Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Power Quality Improvement Equipment Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Power Quality Improvement Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Power Quality Improvement Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Power Quality Improvement Equipment Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Power Quality Improvement Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Power Quality Improvement Equipment Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Power Quality Improvement Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Power Quality Improvement Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Power Quality Improvement Equipment Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Power Quality Improvement Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Power Quality Improvement Equipment Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Power Quality Improvement Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Power Quality Improvement Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Power Quality Improvement Equipment Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Power Quality Improvement Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Power Quality Improvement Equipment Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Power Quality Improvement Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Power Quality Improvement Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Power Quality Improvement Equipment Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Power Quality Improvement Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Power Quality Improvement Equipment Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Power Quality Improvement Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Power Quality Improvement Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Overview

12.1.3 ABB Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ABB Power Quality Improvement Equipment Product Description

12.1.5 ABB Related Developments

12.2 Siemens

12.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.2.2 Siemens Overview

12.2.3 Siemens Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Siemens Power Quality Improvement Equipment Product Description

12.2.5 Siemens Related Developments

12.3 Schneider

12.3.1 Schneider Corporation Information

12.3.2 Schneider Overview

12.3.3 Schneider Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Schneider Power Quality Improvement Equipment Product Description

12.3.5 Schneider Related Developments

12.4 Eaton

12.4.1 Eaton Corporation Information

12.4.2 Eaton Overview

12.4.3 Eaton Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Eaton Power Quality Improvement Equipment Product Description

12.4.5 Eaton Related Developments

12.5 GE Grid Solutions

12.5.1 GE Grid Solutions Corporation Information

12.5.2 GE Grid Solutions Overview

12.5.3 GE Grid Solutions Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 GE Grid Solutions Power Quality Improvement Equipment Product Description

12.5.5 GE Grid Solutions Related Developments

12.6 Ducati energia S.p.A.

12.6.1 Ducati energia S.p.A. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ducati energia S.p.A. Overview

12.6.3 Ducati energia S.p.A. Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Ducati energia S.p.A. Power Quality Improvement Equipment Product Description

12.6.5 Ducati energia S.p.A. Related Developments

12.7 Socomec

12.7.1 Socomec Corporation Information

12.7.2 Socomec Overview

12.7.3 Socomec Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Socomec Power Quality Improvement Equipment Product Description

12.7.5 Socomec Related Developments

12.8 LOVATO Electric

12.8.1 LOVATO Electric Corporation Information

12.8.2 LOVATO Electric Overview

12.8.3 LOVATO Electric Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 LOVATO Electric Power Quality Improvement Equipment Product Description

12.8.5 LOVATO Electric Related Developments

12.9 ICAR SpA

12.9.1 ICAR SpA Corporation Information

12.9.2 ICAR SpA Overview

12.9.3 ICAR SpA Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ICAR SpA Power Quality Improvement Equipment Product Description

12.9.5 ICAR SpA Related Developments

12.10 Captech

12.10.1 Captech Corporation Information

12.10.2 Captech Overview

12.10.3 Captech Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Captech Power Quality Improvement Equipment Product Description

12.10.5 Captech Related Developments

12.11 Hubbell

12.11.1 Hubbell Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hubbell Overview

12.11.3 Hubbell Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Hubbell Power Quality Improvement Equipment Product Description

12.11.5 Hubbell Related Developments

12.12 KBR Kompensationsanlagenbau GmbH

12.12.1 KBR Kompensationsanlagenbau GmbH Corporation Information

12.12.2 KBR Kompensationsanlagenbau GmbH Overview

12.12.3 KBR Kompensationsanlagenbau GmbH Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 KBR Kompensationsanlagenbau GmbH Power Quality Improvement Equipment Product Description

12.12.5 KBR Kompensationsanlagenbau GmbH Related Developments

12.13 Terasaki

12.13.1 Terasaki Corporation Information

12.13.2 Terasaki Overview

12.13.3 Terasaki Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Terasaki Power Quality Improvement Equipment Product Description

12.13.5 Terasaki Related Developments

12.14 Shimatsu

12.14.1 Shimatsu Corporation Information

12.14.2 Shimatsu Overview

12.14.3 Shimatsu Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Shimatsu Power Quality Improvement Equipment Product Description

12.14.5 Shimatsu Related Developments

12.15 Rongxin Power Electronic

12.15.1 Rongxin Power Electronic Corporation Information

12.15.2 Rongxin Power Electronic Overview

12.15.3 Rongxin Power Electronic Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Rongxin Power Electronic Power Quality Improvement Equipment Product Description

12.15.5 Rongxin Power Electronic Related Developments

12.16 Sieyuan Electric

12.16.1 Sieyuan Electric Corporation Information

12.16.2 Sieyuan Electric Overview

12.16.3 Sieyuan Electric Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Sieyuan Electric Power Quality Improvement Equipment Product Description

12.16.5 Sieyuan Electric Related Developments

12.17 Mitsubishi Electric

12.17.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

12.17.2 Mitsubishi Electric Overview

12.17.3 Mitsubishi Electric Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Mitsubishi Electric Power Quality Improvement Equipment Product Description

12.17.5 Mitsubishi Electric Related Developments

12.18 Hitachi

12.18.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.18.2 Hitachi Overview

12.18.3 Hitachi Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Hitachi Power Quality Improvement Equipment Product Description

12.18.5 Hitachi Related Developments

12.19 Toshiba

12.19.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.19.2 Toshiba Overview

12.19.3 Toshiba Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Toshiba Power Quality Improvement Equipment Product Description

12.19.5 Toshiba Related Developments

12.20 S&C Electric

12.20.1 S&C Electric Corporation Information

12.20.2 S&C Electric Overview

12.20.3 S&C Electric Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 S&C Electric Power Quality Improvement Equipment Product Description

12.20.5 S&C Electric Related Developments

8.21 Hangzhou Yinhu Electric

12.21.1 Hangzhou Yinhu Electric Corporation Information

12.21.2 Hangzhou Yinhu Electric Overview

12.21.3 Hangzhou Yinhu Electric Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Hangzhou Yinhu Electric Power Quality Improvement Equipment Product Description

12.21.5 Hangzhou Yinhu Electric Related Developments

12.22 AMSC

12.22.1 AMSC Corporation Information

12.22.2 AMSC Overview

12.22.3 AMSC Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 AMSC Power Quality Improvement Equipment Product Description

12.22.5 AMSC Related Developments

12.23 Xian XD Power

12.23.1 Xian XD Power Corporation Information

12.23.2 Xian XD Power Overview

12.23.3 Xian XD Power Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Xian XD Power Power Quality Improvement Equipment Product Description

12.23.5 Xian XD Power Related Developments

12.24 Weihan

12.24.1 Weihan Corporation Information

12.24.2 Weihan Overview

12.24.3 Weihan Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Weihan Power Quality Improvement Equipment Product Description

12.24.5 Weihan Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Power Quality Improvement Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Power Quality Improvement Equipment Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Power Quality Improvement Equipment Production Mode & Process

13.4 Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Power Quality Improvement Equipment Sales Channels

13.4.2 Power Quality Improvement Equipment Distributors

13.5 Power Quality Improvement Equipment Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Power Quality Improvement Equipment Industry Trends

14.2 Power Quality Improvement Equipment Market Drivers

14.3 Power Quality Improvement Equipment Market Challenges

14.4 Power Quality Improvement Equipment Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Power Quality Improvement Equipment Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

