Power MOSFET Device Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2028 | Mitsubishi Electric, Infineon Technologies(IR), Fuji Electric

A newly published report titled “Power MOSFET Device Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Power MOSFET Device report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Power MOSFET Device market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Power MOSFET Device market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Power MOSFET Device market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Power MOSFET Device market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Power MOSFET Device market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Mitsubishi Electric, Infineon Technologies(IR), Fuji Electric, SEMIKRON, ON Semiconductor(Fairchild), Littelfuse, STMicroelectronics, ROHM, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Solitron Devices

Market Segmentation by Product:

MOSFET Power Module

MOSFET Discrete



Market Segmentation by Application:

Industrial Drives

Consumer

Automotive

Renewables

Traction

Others



The Power MOSFET Device Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Power MOSFET Device market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Power MOSFET Device market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Power MOSFET Device market expansion?

What will be the global Power MOSFET Device market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Power MOSFET Device market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Power MOSFET Device market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Power MOSFET Device market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Power MOSFET Device market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Power MOSFET Device Product Introduction

1.2 Global Power MOSFET Device Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Power MOSFET Device Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Power MOSFET Device Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Power MOSFET Device Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Power MOSFET Device Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Power MOSFET Device Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Power MOSFET Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Power MOSFET Device in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Power MOSFET Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Power MOSFET Device Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Power MOSFET Device Industry Trends

1.5.2 Power MOSFET Device Market Drivers

1.5.3 Power MOSFET Device Market Challenges

1.5.4 Power MOSFET Device Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Power MOSFET Device Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 MOSFET Power Module

2.1.2 MOSFET Discrete

2.2 Global Power MOSFET Device Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Power MOSFET Device Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Power MOSFET Device Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Power MOSFET Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Power MOSFET Device Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Power MOSFET Device Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Power MOSFET Device Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Power MOSFET Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Power MOSFET Device Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Industrial Drives

3.1.2 Consumer

3.1.3 Automotive

3.1.4 Renewables

3.1.5 Traction

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Power MOSFET Device Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Power MOSFET Device Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Power MOSFET Device Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Power MOSFET Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Power MOSFET Device Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Power MOSFET Device Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Power MOSFET Device Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Power MOSFET Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Power MOSFET Device Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Power MOSFET Device Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Power MOSFET Device Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Power MOSFET Device Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Power MOSFET Device Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Power MOSFET Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Power MOSFET Device Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Power MOSFET Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Power MOSFET Device in 2021

4.2.3 Global Power MOSFET Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Power MOSFET Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Power MOSFET Device Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Power MOSFET Device Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Power MOSFET Device Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Power MOSFET Device Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Power MOSFET Device Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Power MOSFET Device Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Power MOSFET Device Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Power MOSFET Device Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Power MOSFET Device Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Power MOSFET Device Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Power MOSFET Device Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Power MOSFET Device Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Power MOSFET Device Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Power MOSFET Device Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Power MOSFET Device Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Power MOSFET Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Power MOSFET Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Power MOSFET Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Power MOSFET Device Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Power MOSFET Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Power MOSFET Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Power MOSFET Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Power MOSFET Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Power MOSFET Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Power MOSFET Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Mitsubishi Electric

7.1.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

7.1.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Mitsubishi Electric Power MOSFET Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Mitsubishi Electric Power MOSFET Device Products Offered

7.1.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

7.2 Infineon Technologies(IR)

7.2.1 Infineon Technologies(IR) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Infineon Technologies(IR) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Infineon Technologies(IR) Power MOSFET Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Infineon Technologies(IR) Power MOSFET Device Products Offered

7.2.5 Infineon Technologies(IR) Recent Development

7.3 Fuji Electric

7.3.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

7.3.2 Fuji Electric Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Fuji Electric Power MOSFET Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Fuji Electric Power MOSFET Device Products Offered

7.3.5 Fuji Electric Recent Development

7.4 SEMIKRON

7.4.1 SEMIKRON Corporation Information

7.4.2 SEMIKRON Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 SEMIKRON Power MOSFET Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 SEMIKRON Power MOSFET Device Products Offered

7.4.5 SEMIKRON Recent Development

7.5 ON Semiconductor(Fairchild)

7.5.1 ON Semiconductor(Fairchild) Corporation Information

7.5.2 ON Semiconductor(Fairchild) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 ON Semiconductor(Fairchild) Power MOSFET Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 ON Semiconductor(Fairchild) Power MOSFET Device Products Offered

7.5.5 ON Semiconductor(Fairchild) Recent Development

7.6 Littelfuse

7.6.1 Littelfuse Corporation Information

7.6.2 Littelfuse Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Littelfuse Power MOSFET Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Littelfuse Power MOSFET Device Products Offered

7.6.5 Littelfuse Recent Development

7.7 STMicroelectronics

7.7.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

7.7.2 STMicroelectronics Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 STMicroelectronics Power MOSFET Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 STMicroelectronics Power MOSFET Device Products Offered

7.7.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

7.8 ROHM

7.8.1 ROHM Corporation Information

7.8.2 ROHM Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 ROHM Power MOSFET Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 ROHM Power MOSFET Device Products Offered

7.8.5 ROHM Recent Development

7.9 Renesas Electronics Corporation

7.9.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Corporation Information

7.9.2 Renesas Electronics Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation Power MOSFET Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation Power MOSFET Device Products Offered

7.9.5 Renesas Electronics Corporation Recent Development

7.10 Solitron Devices

7.10.1 Solitron Devices Corporation Information

7.10.2 Solitron Devices Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Solitron Devices Power MOSFET Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Solitron Devices Power MOSFET Device Products Offered

7.10.5 Solitron Devices Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Power MOSFET Device Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Power MOSFET Device Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Power MOSFET Device Distributors

8.3 Power MOSFET Device Production Mode & Process

8.4 Power MOSFET Device Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Power MOSFET Device Sales Channels

8.4.2 Power MOSFET Device Distributors

8.5 Power MOSFET Device Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”