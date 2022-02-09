Power Management ICs for Automotive Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2028 |Infineon, KEC Corp., STMicroelectronics

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: – The report on the global Power Management ICs for Automotive market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Power Management ICs for Automotive market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Power Management ICs for Automotive market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Power Management ICs for Automotive market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Power Management ICs for Automotive market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Power Management ICs for Automotive market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Power Management ICs for Automotive market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Power Management ICs for Automotive market.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Power Management ICs for Automotive Market Leading Players: Infineon, KEC Corp., STMicroelectronics, Nordic Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, ABLIC Inc., Elmos Semiconductor SE, Onsemi, NXP Semiconductors, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, ROHM Co., Ltd., Sanken Electric Co., Ltd., IC-Haus, Robert Bosch GmbH, Ricoh USA, Inc., Richtek, Microchip Technology Incorporated

Product Type:

Discrete

Highly Integrated

By Application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle



Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the UNITED STATESs, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Power Management ICs for Automotive market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Power Management ICs for Automotive market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Power Management ICs for Automotive market?

• How will the global Power Management ICs for Automotive market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Power Management ICs for Automotive market?

Table of Contents

1 Power Management ICs for Automotive Market Overview

1.1 Power Management ICs for Automotive Product Overview

1.2 Power Management ICs for Automotive Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Discrete

1.2.2 Highly Integrated

1.3 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 2 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Power Management ICs for Automotive Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Power Management ICs for Automotive Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Power Management ICs for Automotive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Power Management ICs for Automotive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Power Management ICs for Automotive Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Power Management ICs for Automotive as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Power Management ICs for Automotive Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Power Management ICs for Automotive Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Power Management ICs for Automotive Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028) 4 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive by Application

4.1 Power Management ICs for Automotive Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Power Management ICs for Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 5 North America Power Management ICs for Automotive by Country

5.1 North America Power Management ICs for Automotive Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Power Management ICs for Automotive Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 6 Europe Power Management ICs for Automotive by Country

6.1 Europe Power Management ICs for Automotive Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Power Management ICs for Automotive Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 7 Asia-Pacific Power Management ICs for Automotive by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Power Management ICs for Automotive Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Power Management ICs for Automotive Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 8 Latin America Power Management ICs for Automotive by Country

8.1 Latin America Power Management ICs for Automotive Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Power Management ICs for Automotive Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 9 Middle East and Africa Power Management ICs for Automotive by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Power Management ICs for Automotive Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Power Management ICs for Automotive Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Power Management ICs for Automotive Business

10.1 Infineon

10.1.1 Infineon Corporation Information

10.1.2 Infineon Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Infineon Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Infineon Power Management ICs for Automotive Products Offered

10.1.5 Infineon Recent Development

10.2 KEC Corp.

10.2.1 KEC Corp. Corporation Information

10.2.2 KEC Corp. Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 KEC Corp. Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 KEC Corp. Power Management ICs for Automotive Products Offered

10.2.5 KEC Corp. Recent Development

10.3 STMicroelectronics

10.3.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

10.3.2 STMicroelectronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 STMicroelectronics Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 STMicroelectronics Power Management ICs for Automotive Products Offered

10.3.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

10.4 Nordic Semiconductor

10.4.1 Nordic Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nordic Semiconductor Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Nordic Semiconductor Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Nordic Semiconductor Power Management ICs for Automotive Products Offered

10.4.5 Nordic Semiconductor Recent Development

10.5 Renesas Electronics Corporation

10.5.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Renesas Electronics Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation Power Management ICs for Automotive Products Offered

10.5.5 Renesas Electronics Corporation Recent Development

10.6 Texas Instruments

10.6.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

10.6.2 Texas Instruments Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Texas Instruments Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Texas Instruments Power Management ICs for Automotive Products Offered

10.6.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

10.7 ABLIC Inc.

10.7.1 ABLIC Inc. Corporation Information

10.7.2 ABLIC Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 ABLIC Inc. Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 ABLIC Inc. Power Management ICs for Automotive Products Offered

10.7.5 ABLIC Inc. Recent Development

10.8 Elmos Semiconductor SE

10.8.1 Elmos Semiconductor SE Corporation Information

10.8.2 Elmos Semiconductor SE Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Elmos Semiconductor SE Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Elmos Semiconductor SE Power Management ICs for Automotive Products Offered

10.8.5 Elmos Semiconductor SE Recent Development

10.9 Onsemi

10.9.1 Onsemi Corporation Information

10.9.2 Onsemi Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Onsemi Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Onsemi Power Management ICs for Automotive Products Offered

10.9.5 Onsemi Recent Development

10.10 NXP Semiconductors

10.10.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

10.10.2 NXP Semiconductors Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 NXP Semiconductors Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 NXP Semiconductors Power Management ICs for Automotive Products Offered

10.10.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

10.11 Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

10.11.1 Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation Corporation Information

10.11.2 Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation Power Management ICs for Automotive Products Offered

10.11.5 Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation Recent Development

10.12 ROHM Co., Ltd.

10.12.1 ROHM Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.12.2 ROHM Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 ROHM Co., Ltd. Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 ROHM Co., Ltd. Power Management ICs for Automotive Products Offered

10.12.5 ROHM Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.13 Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

10.13.1 Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. Power Management ICs for Automotive Products Offered

10.13.5 Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.14 IC-Haus

10.14.1 IC-Haus Corporation Information

10.14.2 IC-Haus Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 IC-Haus Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 IC-Haus Power Management ICs for Automotive Products Offered

10.14.5 IC-Haus Recent Development

10.15 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.15.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Corporation Information

10.15.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Power Management ICs for Automotive Products Offered

10.15.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Development

10.16 Ricoh USA, Inc.

10.16.1 Ricoh USA, Inc. Corporation Information

10.16.2 Ricoh USA, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Ricoh USA, Inc. Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.16.4 Ricoh USA, Inc. Power Management ICs for Automotive Products Offered

10.16.5 Ricoh USA, Inc. Recent Development

10.17 Richtek

10.17.1 Richtek Corporation Information

10.17.2 Richtek Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Richtek Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.17.4 Richtek Power Management ICs for Automotive Products Offered

10.17.5 Richtek Recent Development

10.18 Microchip Technology Incorporated

10.18.1 Microchip Technology Incorporated Corporation Information

10.18.2 Microchip Technology Incorporated Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Microchip Technology Incorporated Power Management ICs for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.18.4 Microchip Technology Incorporated Power Management ICs for Automotive Products Offered

10.18.5 Microchip Technology Incorporated Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Power Management ICs for Automotive Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Power Management ICs for Automotive Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Power Management ICs for Automotive Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Power Management ICs for Automotive Industry Trends

11.4.2 Power Management ICs for Automotive Market Drivers

11.4.3 Power Management ICs for Automotive Market Challenges

11.4.4 Power Management ICs for Automotive Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Power Management ICs for Automotive Distributors

12.3 Power Management ICs for Automotive Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

