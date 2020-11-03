Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Growth And Market Share by 2026| Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, Analog Devices

“

The report titled Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Power Management IC (PMIC) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Power Management IC (PMIC) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Power Management IC (PMIC) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Power Management IC (PMIC) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Power Management IC (PMIC) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Power Management IC (PMIC) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Power Management IC (PMIC) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Power Management IC (PMIC) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Power Management IC (PMIC) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Power Management IC (PMIC) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Power Management IC (PMIC) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Report Are: Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, Analog Devices, STMicroelectronics, ON Semi, Infineon, NXP, Toshiba, Maxim Integrated, Dialog Semiconductor, Renesas, Power Integrations, Skyworks, Silergy, ROHM, MediaTek Inc., Microchip, On-Bright Electronics, Cypress Semiconductor, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Market Segmentation by Product: , Industrial Driver ICs, Smart Home ICs, Standard Power ICs, Mobile Digital ICs, Others

Market Segmentation by Application: , Consumer Electronics, Adapter and Charger, LED Lighting, Vehicle Electronics, Industry, Others

The Power Management IC (PMIC) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Power Management IC (PMIC) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Power Management IC (PMIC) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Power Management IC (PMIC) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Power Management IC (PMIC) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Power Management IC (PMIC) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Power Management IC (PMIC) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Power Management IC (PMIC) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Power Management IC (PMIC)

1.1 Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Overview

1.1.1 Power Management IC (PMIC) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Power Management IC (PMIC) Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Power Management IC (PMIC) Industry

1.7.1.1 Power Management IC (PMIC) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Power Management IC (PMIC) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Power Management IC (PMIC) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Industrial Driver ICs

2.5 Smart Home ICs

2.6 Standard Power ICs

2.7 Mobile Digital ICs

2.8 Others 3 Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Consumer Electronics

3.5 Adapter and Charger

3.6 LED Lighting

3.7 Vehicle Electronics

3.8 Industry

3.9 Others 4 Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Power Management IC (PMIC) as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Power Management IC (PMIC) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Power Management IC (PMIC) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Power Management IC (PMIC) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Texas Instruments

5.1.1 Texas Instruments Profile

5.1.2 Texas Instruments Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Texas Instruments Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Texas Instruments Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Texas Instruments Recent Developments

5.2 Qualcomm

5.2.1 Qualcomm Profile

5.2.2 Qualcomm Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Qualcomm Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Qualcomm Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Qualcomm Recent Developments

5.3 Analog Devices

5.5.1 Analog Devices Profile

5.3.2 Analog Devices Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Analog Devices Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Analog Devices Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Developments

5.4 STMicroelectronics

5.4.1 STMicroelectronics Profile

5.4.2 STMicroelectronics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 STMicroelectronics Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 STMicroelectronics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Developments

5.5 ON Semi

5.5.1 ON Semi Profile

5.5.2 ON Semi Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 ON Semi Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 ON Semi Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 ON Semi Recent Developments

5.6 Infineon

5.6.1 Infineon Profile

5.6.2 Infineon Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Infineon Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Infineon Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Infineon Recent Developments

5.7 NXP

5.7.1 NXP Profile

5.7.2 NXP Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 NXP Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 NXP Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 NXP Recent Developments

5.8 Toshiba

5.8.1 Toshiba Profile

5.8.2 Toshiba Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Toshiba Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Toshiba Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

5.9 Maxim Integrated

5.9.1 Maxim Integrated Profile

5.9.2 Maxim Integrated Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Maxim Integrated Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Maxim Integrated Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Maxim Integrated Recent Developments

5.10 Dialog Semiconductor

5.10.1 Dialog Semiconductor Profile

5.10.2 Dialog Semiconductor Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Dialog Semiconductor Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Dialog Semiconductor Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Dialog Semiconductor Recent Developments

5.11 Renesas

5.11.1 Renesas Profile

5.11.2 Renesas Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Renesas Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Renesas Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Renesas Recent Developments

5.12 Power Integrations

5.12.1 Power Integrations Profile

5.12.2 Power Integrations Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Power Integrations Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Power Integrations Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Power Integrations Recent Developments

5.13 Skyworks

5.13.1 Skyworks Profile

5.13.2 Skyworks Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Skyworks Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Skyworks Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Skyworks Recent Developments

5.14 Silergy

5.14.1 Silergy Profile

5.14.2 Silergy Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Silergy Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Silergy Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Silergy Recent Developments

5.15 ROHM

5.15.1 ROHM Profile

5.15.2 ROHM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 ROHM Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 ROHM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 ROHM Recent Developments

5.16 MediaTek Inc.

5.16.1 MediaTek Inc. Profile

5.16.2 MediaTek Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 MediaTek Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 MediaTek Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 MediaTek Inc. Recent Developments

5.17 Microchip

5.17.1 Microchip Profile

5.17.2 Microchip Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Microchip Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Microchip Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Microchip Recent Developments

5.18 On-Bright Electronics

5.18.1 On-Bright Electronics Profile

5.18.2 On-Bright Electronics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 On-Bright Electronics Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 On-Bright Electronics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 On-Bright Electronics Recent Developments

5.19 Cypress Semiconductor

5.19.1 Cypress Semiconductor Profile

5.19.2 Cypress Semiconductor Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.19.3 Cypress Semiconductor Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Cypress Semiconductor Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Cypress Semiconductor Recent Developments

5.20 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

5.20.1 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

5.20.2 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.20.3 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Recent Developments 6 North America Power Management IC (PMIC) by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Power Management IC (PMIC) by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Power Management IC (PMIC) by Players and by Application

8.1 China Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Power Management IC (PMIC) by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Power Management IC (PMIC) by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Power Management IC (PMIC) by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

