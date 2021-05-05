Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics & Forecast To 2027| ABB, General Electric, Siemens

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Power Line Communication (PLC) Market. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Power Line Communication (PLC) market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Power Line Communication (PLC) market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Power Line Communication (PLC) market.

The research report on the global Power Line Communication (PLC) market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Power Line Communication (PLC) market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Power Line Communication (PLC) research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Power Line Communication (PLC) market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Power Line Communication (PLC) market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Power Line Communication (PLC) market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Power Line Communication (PLC) market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Power Line Communication (PLC) market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Leading Players

ABB, General Electric, Siemens, AMETEK, Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, Devolo, Cypress Semiconductor, ST Microelectronics, Panasonic, Microchip, Qualcomm Atheros, TP-Link Technologies, NETGEAR, NXP Semiconductor NV, Sigma Designs, Zyxel Communications, Renesas Electronics Corporation

Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Power Line Communication (PLC) market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Power Line Communication (PLC) market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Power Line Communication (PLC) Segmentation by Product

Narrowband PLC, Broadband PLC Power Line Communication (PLC)

Power Line Communication (PLC) Segmentation by Application

, Residential, Commercial, Smart Grid, Automotive, Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Power Line Communication (PLC) market?

How will the global Power Line Communication (PLC) market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Power Line Communication (PLC) market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Power Line Communication (PLC) market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Power Line Communication (PLC) market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Narrowband PLC

1.2.3 Broadband PLC

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Smart Grid

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Power Line Communication (PLC) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Power Line Communication (PLC) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Power Line Communication (PLC) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Power Line Communication (PLC) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Trends

2.3.2 Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Power Line Communication (PLC) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Power Line Communication (PLC) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Power Line Communication (PLC) Revenue

3.4 Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Power Line Communication (PLC) Revenue in 2020

3.5 Power Line Communication (PLC) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Power Line Communication (PLC) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Power Line Communication (PLC) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Power Line Communication (PLC) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 ABB

11.1.1 ABB Company Details

11.1.2 ABB Business Overview

11.1.3 ABB Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

11.1.4 ABB Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 ABB Recent Development

11.2 General Electric

11.2.1 General Electric Company Details

11.2.2 General Electric Business Overview

11.2.3 General Electric Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

11.2.4 General Electric Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 General Electric Recent Development

11.3 Siemens

11.3.1 Siemens Company Details

11.3.2 Siemens Business Overview

11.3.3 Siemens Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

11.3.4 Siemens Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Siemens Recent Development

11.4 AMETEK

11.4.1 AMETEK Company Details

11.4.2 AMETEK Business Overview

11.4.3 AMETEK Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

11.4.4 AMETEK Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 AMETEK Recent Development

11.5 Texas Instruments

11.5.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

11.5.2 Texas Instruments Business Overview

11.5.3 Texas Instruments Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

11.5.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

11.6 Maxim Integrated

11.6.1 Maxim Integrated Company Details

11.6.2 Maxim Integrated Business Overview

11.6.3 Maxim Integrated Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

11.6.4 Maxim Integrated Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Maxim Integrated Recent Development

11.7 Devolo

11.7.1 Devolo Company Details

11.7.2 Devolo Business Overview

11.7.3 Devolo Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

11.7.4 Devolo Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Devolo Recent Development

11.8 Cypress Semiconductor

11.8.1 Cypress Semiconductor Company Details

11.8.2 Cypress Semiconductor Business Overview

11.8.3 Cypress Semiconductor Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

11.8.4 Cypress Semiconductor Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Cypress Semiconductor Recent Development

11.9 ST Microelectronics

11.9.1 ST Microelectronics Company Details

11.9.2 ST Microelectronics Business Overview

11.9.3 ST Microelectronics Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

11.9.4 ST Microelectronics Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 ST Microelectronics Recent Development

11.10 Panasonic

11.10.1 Panasonic Company Details

11.10.2 Panasonic Business Overview

11.10.3 Panasonic Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

11.10.4 Panasonic Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Panasonic Recent Development

11.11 Microchip

11.11.1 Microchip Company Details

11.11.2 Microchip Business Overview

11.11.3 Microchip Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

11.11.4 Microchip Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Microchip Recent Development

11.12 Qualcomm Atheros

11.12.1 Qualcomm Atheros Company Details

11.12.2 Qualcomm Atheros Business Overview

11.12.3 Qualcomm Atheros Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

11.12.4 Qualcomm Atheros Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Qualcomm Atheros Recent Development

11.13 TP-Link Technologies

11.13.1 TP-Link Technologies Company Details

11.13.2 TP-Link Technologies Business Overview

11.13.3 TP-Link Technologies Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

11.13.4 TP-Link Technologies Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 TP-Link Technologies Recent Development

11.14 NETGEAR

11.14.1 NETGEAR Company Details

11.14.2 NETGEAR Business Overview

11.14.3 NETGEAR Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

11.14.4 NETGEAR Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 NETGEAR Recent Development

11.15 NXP Semiconductor NV

11.15.1 NXP Semiconductor NV Company Details

11.15.2 NXP Semiconductor NV Business Overview

11.15.3 NXP Semiconductor NV Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

11.15.4 NXP Semiconductor NV Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 NXP Semiconductor NV Recent Development

11.16 Sigma Designs

11.16.1 Sigma Designs Company Details

11.16.2 Sigma Designs Business Overview

11.16.3 Sigma Designs Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

11.16.4 Sigma Designs Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Sigma Designs Recent Development

11.17 Zyxel Communications

11.17.1 Zyxel Communications Company Details

11.17.2 Zyxel Communications Business Overview

11.17.3 Zyxel Communications Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

11.17.4 Zyxel Communications Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Zyxel Communications Recent Development

11.18 Renesas Electronics Corporation

11.18.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Company Details

11.18.2 Renesas Electronics Corporation Business Overview

11.18.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation Power Line Communication (PLC) Introduction

11.18.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation Revenue in Power Line Communication (PLC) Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Renesas Electronics Corporation Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

