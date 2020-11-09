Power Inductors Market Emerging Trend,Growth,Revenue 2026| TDK, Murata, Vishay

The global Power Inductors market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Power Inductors market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Power Inductors market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Power Inductors market, such as TDK, Murata, Vishay, Taiyo Yuden, Sagami Elec, Sumida, Chilisin, Mitsumi Electric, Shenzhen Microgate Technology, Delta Electronics, Sunlord Electronics, Panasonic, AVX (Kyocera), API Delevan, Würth Elektronik, Littelfuse, Pulse Electronics, Coilcraft, Inc, Ice Components, Bel Fuse, Fenghua Advanced, Zhenhua Fu Electronics, Laird Technologies They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Power Inductors market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Power Inductors market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Power Inductors market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Power Inductors industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Power Inductors market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Power Inductors market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Power Inductors market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Power Inductors market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Power Inductors Market by Product: SMD Power Inductors, Plug-in Power Inductors

Global Power Inductors Market by Application: , Mobile Phone, Consumer Electronics, Computer & Office, Automotive, Industry, Telecom/datacomm, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Power Inductors market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Power Inductors Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Power Inductors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Power Inductors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Power Inductors market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Power Inductors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Power Inductors market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Power Inductors Market Overview

1.1 Power Inductors Product Overview

1.2 Power Inductors Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 SMD Power Inductors

1.2.2 Plug-in Power Inductors

1.3 Global Power Inductors Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Power Inductors Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Power Inductors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Power Inductors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Power Inductors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Power Inductors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Power Inductors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Power Inductors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Power Inductors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Power Inductors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Power Inductors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Power Inductors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Power Inductors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Power Inductors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Power Inductors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Power Inductors Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Power Inductors Industry

1.5.1.1 Power Inductors Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Power Inductors Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Power Inductors Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Power Inductors Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Power Inductors Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Power Inductors Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Power Inductors Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Power Inductors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Power Inductors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Power Inductors Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Power Inductors Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Power Inductors as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Power Inductors Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Power Inductors Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Power Inductors Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Power Inductors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Power Inductors Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Power Inductors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Power Inductors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Power Inductors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Power Inductors Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Power Inductors Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Power Inductors Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Power Inductors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Power Inductors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Power Inductors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Power Inductors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Power Inductors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Power Inductors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Power Inductors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Power Inductors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Power Inductors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Power Inductors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Power Inductors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Power Inductors by Application

4.1 Power Inductors Segment by Application

4.1.1 Mobile Phone

4.1.2 Consumer Electronics

4.1.3 Computer & Office

4.1.4 Automotive

4.1.5 Industry

4.1.6 Telecom/datacomm

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Power Inductors Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Power Inductors Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Power Inductors Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Power Inductors Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Power Inductors by Application

4.5.2 Europe Power Inductors by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Power Inductors by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Power Inductors by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Power Inductors by Application 5 North America Power Inductors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Power Inductors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Power Inductors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Power Inductors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Power Inductors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Power Inductors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Power Inductors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Power Inductors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Power Inductors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Power Inductors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Power Inductors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Power Inductors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Power Inductors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Power Inductors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Power Inductors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Power Inductors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Power Inductors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Power Inductors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Power Inductors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Power Inductors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Power Inductors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Power Inductors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Power Inductors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Power Inductors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Power Inductors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Power Inductors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Power Inductors Business

10.1 TDK

10.1.1 TDK Corporation Information

10.1.2 TDK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 TDK Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 TDK Power Inductors Products Offered

10.1.5 TDK Recent Development

10.2 Murata

10.2.1 Murata Corporation Information

10.2.2 Murata Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Murata Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 TDK Power Inductors Products Offered

10.2.5 Murata Recent Development

10.3 Vishay

10.3.1 Vishay Corporation Information

10.3.2 Vishay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Vishay Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Vishay Power Inductors Products Offered

10.3.5 Vishay Recent Development

10.4 Taiyo Yuden

10.4.1 Taiyo Yuden Corporation Information

10.4.2 Taiyo Yuden Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Taiyo Yuden Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Taiyo Yuden Power Inductors Products Offered

10.4.5 Taiyo Yuden Recent Development

10.5 Sagami Elec

10.5.1 Sagami Elec Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sagami Elec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Sagami Elec Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sagami Elec Power Inductors Products Offered

10.5.5 Sagami Elec Recent Development

10.6 Sumida

10.6.1 Sumida Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sumida Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Sumida Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Sumida Power Inductors Products Offered

10.6.5 Sumida Recent Development

10.7 Chilisin

10.7.1 Chilisin Corporation Information

10.7.2 Chilisin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Chilisin Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Chilisin Power Inductors Products Offered

10.7.5 Chilisin Recent Development

10.8 Mitsumi Electric

10.8.1 Mitsumi Electric Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mitsumi Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Mitsumi Electric Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Mitsumi Electric Power Inductors Products Offered

10.8.5 Mitsumi Electric Recent Development

10.9 Shenzhen Microgate Technology

10.9.1 Shenzhen Microgate Technology Corporation Information

10.9.2 Shenzhen Microgate Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Shenzhen Microgate Technology Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Shenzhen Microgate Technology Power Inductors Products Offered

10.9.5 Shenzhen Microgate Technology Recent Development

10.10 Delta Electronics

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Power Inductors Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Delta Electronics Power Inductors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Delta Electronics Recent Development

10.11 Sunlord Electronics

10.11.1 Sunlord Electronics Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sunlord Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Sunlord Electronics Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Sunlord Electronics Power Inductors Products Offered

10.11.5 Sunlord Electronics Recent Development

10.12 Panasonic

10.12.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.12.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Panasonic Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Panasonic Power Inductors Products Offered

10.12.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.13 AVX (Kyocera)

10.13.1 AVX (Kyocera) Corporation Information

10.13.2 AVX (Kyocera) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 AVX (Kyocera) Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 AVX (Kyocera) Power Inductors Products Offered

10.13.5 AVX (Kyocera) Recent Development

10.14 API Delevan

10.14.1 API Delevan Corporation Information

10.14.2 API Delevan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 API Delevan Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 API Delevan Power Inductors Products Offered

10.14.5 API Delevan Recent Development

10.15 Würth Elektronik

10.15.1 Würth Elektronik Corporation Information

10.15.2 Würth Elektronik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Würth Elektronik Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Würth Elektronik Power Inductors Products Offered

10.15.5 Würth Elektronik Recent Development

10.16 Littelfuse

10.16.1 Littelfuse Corporation Information

10.16.2 Littelfuse Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Littelfuse Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Littelfuse Power Inductors Products Offered

10.16.5 Littelfuse Recent Development

10.17 Pulse Electronics

10.17.1 Pulse Electronics Corporation Information

10.17.2 Pulse Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Pulse Electronics Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Pulse Electronics Power Inductors Products Offered

10.17.5 Pulse Electronics Recent Development

10.18 Coilcraft, Inc

10.18.1 Coilcraft, Inc Corporation Information

10.18.2 Coilcraft, Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Coilcraft, Inc Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Coilcraft, Inc Power Inductors Products Offered

10.18.5 Coilcraft, Inc Recent Development

10.19 Ice Components

10.19.1 Ice Components Corporation Information

10.19.2 Ice Components Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Ice Components Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Ice Components Power Inductors Products Offered

10.19.5 Ice Components Recent Development

10.20 Bel Fuse

10.20.1 Bel Fuse Corporation Information

10.20.2 Bel Fuse Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Bel Fuse Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Bel Fuse Power Inductors Products Offered

10.20.5 Bel Fuse Recent Development

10.21 Fenghua Advanced

10.21.1 Fenghua Advanced Corporation Information

10.21.2 Fenghua Advanced Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Fenghua Advanced Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Fenghua Advanced Power Inductors Products Offered

10.21.5 Fenghua Advanced Recent Development

10.22 Zhenhua Fu Electronics

10.22.1 Zhenhua Fu Electronics Corporation Information

10.22.2 Zhenhua Fu Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Zhenhua Fu Electronics Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Zhenhua Fu Electronics Power Inductors Products Offered

10.22.5 Zhenhua Fu Electronics Recent Development

10.23 Laird Technologies

10.23.1 Laird Technologies Corporation Information

10.23.2 Laird Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Laird Technologies Power Inductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Laird Technologies Power Inductors Products Offered

10.23.5 Laird Technologies Recent Development 11 Power Inductors Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Power Inductors Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Power Inductors Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

