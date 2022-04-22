Power Generation EPC Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2028 |Saipem, WorleyParsons, SK Engineering and Construction

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Power Generation EPC market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Power Generation EPC market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Power Generation EPC market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Power Generation EPC market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Power Generation EPC market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Some of The Important Companies Covered in this Report Are: Saipem, WorleyParsons, SK Engineering and Construction, Technip, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Samsung Engineering, Fluor, CBandI, Petrofac, NPCC

The global Power Generation EPC market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Power Generation EPC market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Power Generation EPC market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Power Generation EPC market.

Global Power Generation EPC Market by Type: Thermal Power

Gas-based Power

Combined-cycle Power

Nuclear Power

Renewable Power



Global Power Generation EPC Market by Application: Terrestrial Infrastructure

Port and Marine Infrastructure

Power Plant

Offshore Oil Field

Other



The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Power Generation EPC market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Power Generation EPC market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Power Generation EPC market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Power Generation EPC market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Power Generation EPC market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Power Generation EPC market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Power Generation EPC market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Power Generation EPC Product Introduction

1.2 Global Power Generation EPC Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Power Generation EPC Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Power Generation EPC Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Power Generation EPC Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Power Generation EPC Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Power Generation EPC Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Power Generation EPC Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Power Generation EPC in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Power Generation EPC Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Power Generation EPC Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Power Generation EPC Industry Trends

1.5.2 Power Generation EPC Market Drivers

1.5.3 Power Generation EPC Market Challenges

1.5.4 Power Generation EPC Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Power Generation EPC Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Thermal Power

2.1.2 Gas-based Power

2.1.3 Combined-cycle Power

2.1.4 Nuclear Power

2.1.5 Renewable Power

2.2 Global Power Generation EPC Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Power Generation EPC Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Power Generation EPC Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Power Generation EPC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Power Generation EPC Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Power Generation EPC Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Power Generation EPC Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Power Generation EPC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Power Generation EPC Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Terrestrial Infrastructure

3.1.2 Port and Marine Infrastructure

3.1.3 Power Plant

3.1.4 Offshore Oil Field

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global Power Generation EPC Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Power Generation EPC Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Power Generation EPC Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Power Generation EPC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Power Generation EPC Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Power Generation EPC Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Power Generation EPC Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Power Generation EPC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Power Generation EPC Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Power Generation EPC Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Power Generation EPC Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Power Generation EPC Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Power Generation EPC Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Power Generation EPC Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Power Generation EPC Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Power Generation EPC Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Power Generation EPC in 2021

4.2.3 Global Power Generation EPC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Power Generation EPC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Power Generation EPC Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Power Generation EPC Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Power Generation EPC Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Power Generation EPC Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Power Generation EPC Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Power Generation EPC Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Power Generation EPC Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Power Generation EPC Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Power Generation EPC Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Power Generation EPC Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Power Generation EPC Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Power Generation EPC Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Power Generation EPC Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Power Generation EPC Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Power Generation EPC Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Power Generation EPC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Power Generation EPC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Power Generation EPC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Power Generation EPC Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Power Generation EPC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Power Generation EPC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Power Generation EPC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Power Generation EPC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Power Generation EPC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Power Generation EPC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Saipem

7.1.1 Saipem Corporation Information

7.1.2 Saipem Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Saipem Power Generation EPC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Saipem Power Generation EPC Products Offered

7.1.5 Saipem Recent Development

7.2 WorleyParsons

7.2.1 WorleyParsons Corporation Information

7.2.2 WorleyParsons Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 WorleyParsons Power Generation EPC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 WorleyParsons Power Generation EPC Products Offered

7.2.5 WorleyParsons Recent Development

7.3 SK Engineering and Construction

7.3.1 SK Engineering and Construction Corporation Information

7.3.2 SK Engineering and Construction Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 SK Engineering and Construction Power Generation EPC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 SK Engineering and Construction Power Generation EPC Products Offered

7.3.5 SK Engineering and Construction Recent Development

7.4 Technip

7.4.1 Technip Corporation Information

7.4.2 Technip Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Technip Power Generation EPC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Technip Power Generation EPC Products Offered

7.4.5 Technip Recent Development

7.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries

7.5.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hyundai Heavy Industries Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Hyundai Heavy Industries Power Generation EPC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Hyundai Heavy Industries Power Generation EPC Products Offered

7.5.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries Recent Development

7.6 Samsung Engineering

7.6.1 Samsung Engineering Corporation Information

7.6.2 Samsung Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Samsung Engineering Power Generation EPC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Samsung Engineering Power Generation EPC Products Offered

7.6.5 Samsung Engineering Recent Development

7.7 Fluor

7.7.1 Fluor Corporation Information

7.7.2 Fluor Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Fluor Power Generation EPC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Fluor Power Generation EPC Products Offered

7.7.5 Fluor Recent Development

7.8 CBandI

7.8.1 CBandI Corporation Information

7.8.2 CBandI Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 CBandI Power Generation EPC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 CBandI Power Generation EPC Products Offered

7.8.5 CBandI Recent Development

7.9 Petrofac

7.9.1 Petrofac Corporation Information

7.9.2 Petrofac Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Petrofac Power Generation EPC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Petrofac Power Generation EPC Products Offered

7.9.5 Petrofac Recent Development

7.10 NPCC

7.10.1 NPCC Corporation Information

7.10.2 NPCC Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 NPCC Power Generation EPC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 NPCC Power Generation EPC Products Offered

7.10.5 NPCC Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Power Generation EPC Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Power Generation EPC Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Power Generation EPC Distributors

8.3 Power Generation EPC Production Mode & Process

8.4 Power Generation EPC Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Power Generation EPC Sales Channels

8.4.2 Power Generation EPC Distributors

8.5 Power Generation EPC Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

