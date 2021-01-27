Power Distribution Cables Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027|Nexans, Sumitomo Electric, Furukawa

A power distribution cable is an electrical cable, an assembly of one or more electrical conductors, usually held together with an overall sheath. The assembly is used for transmission of electrical power. Power cables may be installed as permanent wiring within buildings, buried in the ground, run overhead, or exposed. In the last several years, global market of Power Distribution Cables develop rapidly, with an average growth rate of 9.85%. In 2017, global revenue of Power Distribution Cables is nearly 74.7 billion USD.

Global Power Distribution Cables Market The global Power Distribution Cables market size is projected to reach US$ 179150 million by 2026, from US$ 105980 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Power Distribution Cables Scope and Segment Power Distribution Cables market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Power Distribution Cables market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Prysmian Group, Nexans, Sumitomo Electric, Furukawa, General Cable, Southwire, Leoni, LS Cable & Systems, Fujikura, Baosheng Group, Far East Cable, Jiangnan Cable, Hengtong Group, Hitachi, Encore Wire, Xignux, NKT, Qingdao Hanlan Cable, Finolex, KEI Industries, Shangshang Cable, Volex

Power Distribution Cables Breakdown Data by Type

HV, MV, LV

Power Distribution Cables Breakdown Data by Application

Overland, Underground, Submarine Regional and Country-level Analysis The Power Distribution Cables market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Power Distribution Cables market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Power Distribution Cables Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Power Distribution Cables Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Power Distribution Cables Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 HV

1.2.3 MV

1.2.4 LV 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Power Distribution Cables Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Overland

1.3.3 Underground

1.3.4 Submarine 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Power Distribution Cables Production 2.1 Global Power Distribution Cables Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Power Distribution Cables Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Power Distribution Cables Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Power Distribution Cables Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Power Distribution Cables Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 3 Global Power Distribution Cables Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Power Distribution Cables Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Power Distribution Cables Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Power Distribution Cables Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Power Distribution Cables Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Power Distribution Cables Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Power Distribution Cables Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Power Distribution Cables Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Power Distribution Cables Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Power Distribution Cables Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Power Distribution Cables Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Power Distribution Cables Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Power Distribution Cables Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Power Distribution Cables Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Power Distribution Cables Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Power Distribution Cables Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Power Distribution Cables Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Power Distribution Cables Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Power Distribution Cables Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Power Distribution Cables Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Power Distribution Cables Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Power Distribution Cables Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Power Distribution Cables Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Power Distribution Cables Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Power Distribution Cables Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Power Distribution Cables Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Power Distribution Cables Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Power Distribution Cables Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Power Distribution Cables Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Power Distribution Cables Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Power Distribution Cables Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Power Distribution Cables Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Power Distribution Cables Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Power Distribution Cables Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Power Distribution Cables Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Power Distribution Cables Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Power Distribution Cables Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Power Distribution Cables Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Power Distribution Cables Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Power Distribution Cables Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Power Distribution Cables Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Power Distribution Cables Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Power Distribution Cables Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Power Distribution Cables Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Power Distribution Cables Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Power Distribution Cables Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Power Distribution Cables Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Power Distribution Cables Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Power Distribution Cables Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Power Distribution Cables Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Power Distribution Cables Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Power Distribution Cables Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Power Distribution Cables Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Power Distribution Cables Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Power Distribution Cables Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Power Distribution Cables Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Power Distribution Cables Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Power Distribution Cables Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Power Distribution Cables Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Power Distribution Cables Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Power Distribution Cables Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Power Distribution Cables Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Power Distribution Cables Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Power Distribution Cables Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Power Distribution Cables Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Power Distribution Cables Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Power Distribution Cables Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Power Distribution Cables Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Power Distribution Cables Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Power Distribution Cables Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Power Distribution Cables Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Power Distribution Cables Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Power Distribution Cables Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Power Distribution Cables Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Power Distribution Cables Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Power Distribution Cables Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Power Distribution Cables Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Power Distribution Cables Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Power Distribution Cables Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Power Distribution Cables Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Power Distribution Cables Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Power Distribution Cables Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Power Distribution Cables Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Power Distribution Cables Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Power Distribution Cables Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Power Distribution Cables Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Power Distribution Cables Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Power Distribution Cables Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Power Distribution Cables Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Power Distribution Cables Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Power Distribution Cables Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Prysmian Group

12.1.1 Prysmian Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Prysmian Group Overview

12.1.3 Prysmian Group Power Distribution Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Prysmian Group Power Distribution Cables Product Description

12.1.5 Prysmian Group Related Developments 12.2 Nexans

12.2.1 Nexans Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nexans Overview

12.2.3 Nexans Power Distribution Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Nexans Power Distribution Cables Product Description

12.2.5 Nexans Related Developments 12.3 Sumitomo Electric

12.3.1 Sumitomo Electric Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sumitomo Electric Overview

12.3.3 Sumitomo Electric Power Distribution Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sumitomo Electric Power Distribution Cables Product Description

12.3.5 Sumitomo Electric Related Developments 12.4 Furukawa

12.4.1 Furukawa Corporation Information

12.4.2 Furukawa Overview

12.4.3 Furukawa Power Distribution Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Furukawa Power Distribution Cables Product Description

12.4.5 Furukawa Related Developments 12.5 General Cable

12.5.1 General Cable Corporation Information

12.5.2 General Cable Overview

12.5.3 General Cable Power Distribution Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 General Cable Power Distribution Cables Product Description

12.5.5 General Cable Related Developments 12.6 Southwire

12.6.1 Southwire Corporation Information

12.6.2 Southwire Overview

12.6.3 Southwire Power Distribution Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Southwire Power Distribution Cables Product Description

12.6.5 Southwire Related Developments 12.7 Leoni

12.7.1 Leoni Corporation Information

12.7.2 Leoni Overview

12.7.3 Leoni Power Distribution Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Leoni Power Distribution Cables Product Description

12.7.5 Leoni Related Developments 12.8 LS Cable & Systems

12.8.1 LS Cable & Systems Corporation Information

12.8.2 LS Cable & Systems Overview

12.8.3 LS Cable & Systems Power Distribution Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 LS Cable & Systems Power Distribution Cables Product Description

12.8.5 LS Cable & Systems Related Developments 12.9 Fujikura

12.9.1 Fujikura Corporation Information

12.9.2 Fujikura Overview

12.9.3 Fujikura Power Distribution Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Fujikura Power Distribution Cables Product Description

12.9.5 Fujikura Related Developments 12.10 Baosheng Group

12.10.1 Baosheng Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 Baosheng Group Overview

12.10.3 Baosheng Group Power Distribution Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Baosheng Group Power Distribution Cables Product Description

12.10.5 Baosheng Group Related Developments 12.11 Far East Cable

12.11.1 Far East Cable Corporation Information

12.11.2 Far East Cable Overview

12.11.3 Far East Cable Power Distribution Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Far East Cable Power Distribution Cables Product Description

12.11.5 Far East Cable Related Developments 12.12 Jiangnan Cable

12.12.1 Jiangnan Cable Corporation Information

12.12.2 Jiangnan Cable Overview

12.12.3 Jiangnan Cable Power Distribution Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Jiangnan Cable Power Distribution Cables Product Description

12.12.5 Jiangnan Cable Related Developments 12.13 Hengtong Group

12.13.1 Hengtong Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Hengtong Group Overview

12.13.3 Hengtong Group Power Distribution Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Hengtong Group Power Distribution Cables Product Description

12.13.5 Hengtong Group Related Developments 12.14 Hitachi

12.14.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hitachi Overview

12.14.3 Hitachi Power Distribution Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Hitachi Power Distribution Cables Product Description

12.14.5 Hitachi Related Developments 12.15 Encore Wire

12.15.1 Encore Wire Corporation Information

12.15.2 Encore Wire Overview

12.15.3 Encore Wire Power Distribution Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Encore Wire Power Distribution Cables Product Description

12.15.5 Encore Wire Related Developments 12.16 Xignux

12.16.1 Xignux Corporation Information

12.16.2 Xignux Overview

12.16.3 Xignux Power Distribution Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Xignux Power Distribution Cables Product Description

12.16.5 Xignux Related Developments 12.17 NKT

12.17.1 NKT Corporation Information

12.17.2 NKT Overview

12.17.3 NKT Power Distribution Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 NKT Power Distribution Cables Product Description

12.17.5 NKT Related Developments 12.18 Qingdao Hanlan Cable

12.18.1 Qingdao Hanlan Cable Corporation Information

12.18.2 Qingdao Hanlan Cable Overview

12.18.3 Qingdao Hanlan Cable Power Distribution Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Qingdao Hanlan Cable Power Distribution Cables Product Description

12.18.5 Qingdao Hanlan Cable Related Developments 12.19 Finolex

12.19.1 Finolex Corporation Information

12.19.2 Finolex Overview

12.19.3 Finolex Power Distribution Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Finolex Power Distribution Cables Product Description

12.19.5 Finolex Related Developments 12.20 KEI Industries

12.20.1 KEI Industries Corporation Information

12.20.2 KEI Industries Overview

12.20.3 KEI Industries Power Distribution Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 KEI Industries Power Distribution Cables Product Description

12.20.5 KEI Industries Related Developments 8.21 Shangshang Cable

12.21.1 Shangshang Cable Corporation Information

12.21.2 Shangshang Cable Overview

12.21.3 Shangshang Cable Power Distribution Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Shangshang Cable Power Distribution Cables Product Description

12.21.5 Shangshang Cable Related Developments 12.22 Volex

12.22.1 Volex Corporation Information

12.22.2 Volex Overview

12.22.3 Volex Power Distribution Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Volex Power Distribution Cables Product Description

12.22.5 Volex Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Power Distribution Cables Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Power Distribution Cables Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Power Distribution Cables Production Mode & Process 13.4 Power Distribution Cables Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Power Distribution Cables Sales Channels

13.4.2 Power Distribution Cables Distributors 13.5 Power Distribution Cables Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Power Distribution Cables Industry Trends 14.2 Power Distribution Cables Market Drivers 14.3 Power Distribution Cables Market Challenges 14.4 Power Distribution Cables Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Power Distribution Cables Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

