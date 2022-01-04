Powder Metallurgy Market by Application, Type, Revenue & Forecast to 2027 | GKN, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Hitachi Chemical

“

A newly published report titled “(Powder Metallurgy Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Powder Metallurgy report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Powder Metallurgy market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Powder Metallurgy market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Powder Metallurgy market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Powder Metallurgy market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Powder Metallurgy market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

GKN, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Hitachi Chemical, Fine Sinter, Miba AG, Porite, PMG Holding, AAM, Hoganas AB, AMETEK Specialty Metal Products, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Burgess-Norton, Carpenter Technology, Diamet, Dongmu, Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy, Weida

Market Segmentation by Product:

Ferrous

Non-ferrous



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial

Others



The Powder Metallurgy Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Powder Metallurgy market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Powder Metallurgy market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Powder Metallurgy Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Powder Metallurgy

1.2 Powder Metallurgy Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Ferrous

1.2.3 Non-ferrous

1.3 Powder Metallurgy Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Powder Metallurgy Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Powder Metallurgy Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Powder Metallurgy Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Powder Metallurgy Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Powder Metallurgy Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Powder Metallurgy Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Powder Metallurgy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Powder Metallurgy Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Powder Metallurgy Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Powder Metallurgy Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Powder Metallurgy Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Powder Metallurgy Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Powder Metallurgy Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Powder Metallurgy Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Powder Metallurgy Production

3.4.1 North America Powder Metallurgy Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Powder Metallurgy Production

3.5.1 Europe Powder Metallurgy Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Powder Metallurgy Production

3.6.1 China Powder Metallurgy Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Powder Metallurgy Production

3.7.1 Japan Powder Metallurgy Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Powder Metallurgy Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Powder Metallurgy Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Powder Metallurgy Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Powder Metallurgy Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Powder Metallurgy Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Powder Metallurgy Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Powder Metallurgy Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Powder Metallurgy Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Powder Metallurgy Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 GKN

7.1.1 GKN Powder Metallurgy Corporation Information

7.1.2 GKN Powder Metallurgy Product Portfolio

7.1.3 GKN Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 GKN Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 GKN Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries

7.2.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Powder Metallurgy Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Powder Metallurgy Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Hitachi Chemical

7.3.1 Hitachi Chemical Powder Metallurgy Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hitachi Chemical Powder Metallurgy Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Hitachi Chemical Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Hitachi Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Hitachi Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Fine Sinter

7.4.1 Fine Sinter Powder Metallurgy Corporation Information

7.4.2 Fine Sinter Powder Metallurgy Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Fine Sinter Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Fine Sinter Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Fine Sinter Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Miba AG

7.5.1 Miba AG Powder Metallurgy Corporation Information

7.5.2 Miba AG Powder Metallurgy Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Miba AG Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Miba AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Miba AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Porite

7.6.1 Porite Powder Metallurgy Corporation Information

7.6.2 Porite Powder Metallurgy Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Porite Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Porite Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Porite Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 PMG Holding

7.7.1 PMG Holding Powder Metallurgy Corporation Information

7.7.2 PMG Holding Powder Metallurgy Product Portfolio

7.7.3 PMG Holding Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 PMG Holding Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 PMG Holding Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 AAM

7.8.1 AAM Powder Metallurgy Corporation Information

7.8.2 AAM Powder Metallurgy Product Portfolio

7.8.3 AAM Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 AAM Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 AAM Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Hoganas AB

7.9.1 Hoganas AB Powder Metallurgy Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hoganas AB Powder Metallurgy Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Hoganas AB Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Hoganas AB Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Hoganas AB Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 AMETEK Specialty Metal Products

7.10.1 AMETEK Specialty Metal Products Powder Metallurgy Corporation Information

7.10.2 AMETEK Specialty Metal Products Powder Metallurgy Product Portfolio

7.10.3 AMETEK Specialty Metal Products Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 AMETEK Specialty Metal Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 AMETEK Specialty Metal Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

7.11.1 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Powder Metallurgy Corporation Information

7.11.2 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Powder Metallurgy Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Burgess-Norton

7.12.1 Burgess-Norton Powder Metallurgy Corporation Information

7.12.2 Burgess-Norton Powder Metallurgy Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Burgess-Norton Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Burgess-Norton Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Burgess-Norton Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Carpenter Technology

7.13.1 Carpenter Technology Powder Metallurgy Corporation Information

7.13.2 Carpenter Technology Powder Metallurgy Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Carpenter Technology Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Carpenter Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Carpenter Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Diamet

7.14.1 Diamet Powder Metallurgy Corporation Information

7.14.2 Diamet Powder Metallurgy Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Diamet Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Diamet Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Diamet Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Dongmu

7.15.1 Dongmu Powder Metallurgy Corporation Information

7.15.2 Dongmu Powder Metallurgy Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Dongmu Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Dongmu Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Dongmu Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy

7.16.1 Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy Powder Metallurgy Corporation Information

7.16.2 Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy Powder Metallurgy Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Weida

7.17.1 Weida Powder Metallurgy Corporation Information

7.17.2 Weida Powder Metallurgy Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Weida Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Weida Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Weida Recent Developments/Updates

8 Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Powder Metallurgy Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Powder Metallurgy

8.4 Powder Metallurgy Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Powder Metallurgy Distributors List

9.3 Powder Metallurgy Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Powder Metallurgy Industry Trends

10.2 Powder Metallurgy Growth Drivers

10.3 Powder Metallurgy Market Challenges

10.4 Powder Metallurgy Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Powder Metallurgy by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Powder Metallurgy Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Powder Metallurgy Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Powder Metallurgy Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Powder Metallurgy Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Powder Metallurgy

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Powder Metallurgy by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Powder Metallurgy by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Powder Metallurgy by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Powder Metallurgy by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Powder Metallurgy by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Powder Metallurgy by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Powder Metallurgy by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Powder Metallurgy by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

