Powder Coatings Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Akzonobel, Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries

A newly published report titled “(Powder Coatings Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Powder Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Powder Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Powder Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Powder Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Powder Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Powder Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Akzonobel, Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries, Axalta Coating Systems, Arsonsisi, TIGER Drylac, RPM International, Nippon Paint, Jotun Powder Coatings, 3M, TITAN Powder Coatings, Teknos, Masco, ST Powder Coatings, Ripol, RIH, Pulverit, Protech-Oxyplast, American Powder Coatings, IGP, CIN, ADAPTA COLOR, Aiyue Group, Huajia, Jingaoli Group, Wisely, Fujian Wanan, Meijia New Materials, Zhejiang Huacai

Market Segmentation by Product:

Thermoset Powder Coating

Thermoplastic Powder Coating



Market Segmentation by Application:

Indoor Application

Outdoor/Architectural Application

Automotive

Appliance & Housewares

Others



The Powder Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Powder Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Powder Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Powder Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Powder Coatings

1.2 Powder Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Powder Coatings Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Thermoset Powder Coating

1.2.3 Thermoplastic Powder Coating

1.3 Powder Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Powder Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Indoor Application

1.3.3 Outdoor/Architectural Application

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Appliance & Housewares

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Powder Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Powder Coatings Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Powder Coatings Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Powder Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Powder Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Powder Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Powder Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Powder Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Powder Coatings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Powder Coatings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Powder Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Powder Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Powder Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Powder Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Powder Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Powder Coatings Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Powder Coatings Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Powder Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Powder Coatings Production

3.4.1 North America Powder Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Powder Coatings Production

3.5.1 Europe Powder Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Powder Coatings Production

3.6.1 China Powder Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Powder Coatings Production

3.7.1 Japan Powder Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Powder Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Powder Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Powder Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Powder Coatings Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Powder Coatings Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Powder Coatings Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Powder Coatings Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Powder Coatings Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Powder Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Powder Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Powder Coatings Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Powder Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Powder Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Akzonobel

7.1.1 Akzonobel Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.1.2 Akzonobel Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Akzonobel Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Akzonobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Akzonobel Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Sherwin-Williams

7.2.1 Sherwin-Williams Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sherwin-Williams Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Sherwin-Williams Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Sherwin-Williams Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 PPG Industries

7.3.1 PPG Industries Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.3.2 PPG Industries Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.3.3 PPG Industries Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 PPG Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 PPG Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Axalta Coating Systems

7.4.1 Axalta Coating Systems Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.4.2 Axalta Coating Systems Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Axalta Coating Systems Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Axalta Coating Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Arsonsisi

7.5.1 Arsonsisi Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.5.2 Arsonsisi Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Arsonsisi Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Arsonsisi Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Arsonsisi Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 TIGER Drylac

7.6.1 TIGER Drylac Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.6.2 TIGER Drylac Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.6.3 TIGER Drylac Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 TIGER Drylac Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 TIGER Drylac Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 RPM International

7.7.1 RPM International Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.7.2 RPM International Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.7.3 RPM International Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 RPM International Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 RPM International Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Nippon Paint

7.8.1 Nippon Paint Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nippon Paint Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Nippon Paint Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Nippon Paint Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nippon Paint Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Jotun Powder Coatings

7.9.1 Jotun Powder Coatings Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.9.2 Jotun Powder Coatings Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Jotun Powder Coatings Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Jotun Powder Coatings Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Jotun Powder Coatings Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 3M

7.10.1 3M Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.10.2 3M Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.10.3 3M Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 TITAN Powder Coatings

7.11.1 TITAN Powder Coatings Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.11.2 TITAN Powder Coatings Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.11.3 TITAN Powder Coatings Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 TITAN Powder Coatings Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 TITAN Powder Coatings Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Teknos

7.12.1 Teknos Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.12.2 Teknos Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Teknos Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Teknos Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Teknos Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Masco

7.13.1 Masco Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.13.2 Masco Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Masco Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Masco Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Masco Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 ST Powder Coatings

7.14.1 ST Powder Coatings Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.14.2 ST Powder Coatings Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.14.3 ST Powder Coatings Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 ST Powder Coatings Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 ST Powder Coatings Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Ripol

7.15.1 Ripol Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.15.2 Ripol Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Ripol Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Ripol Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Ripol Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 RIH

7.16.1 RIH Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.16.2 RIH Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.16.3 RIH Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 RIH Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 RIH Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Pulverit

7.17.1 Pulverit Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.17.2 Pulverit Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Pulverit Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Pulverit Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Pulverit Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Protech-Oxyplast

7.18.1 Protech-Oxyplast Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.18.2 Protech-Oxyplast Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Protech-Oxyplast Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Protech-Oxyplast Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Protech-Oxyplast Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 American Powder Coatings

7.19.1 American Powder Coatings Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.19.2 American Powder Coatings Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.19.3 American Powder Coatings Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 American Powder Coatings Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 American Powder Coatings Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 IGP

7.20.1 IGP Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.20.2 IGP Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.20.3 IGP Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 IGP Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 IGP Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 CIN

7.21.1 CIN Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.21.2 CIN Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.21.3 CIN Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 CIN Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 CIN Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 ADAPTA COLOR

7.22.1 ADAPTA COLOR Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.22.2 ADAPTA COLOR Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.22.3 ADAPTA COLOR Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 ADAPTA COLOR Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 ADAPTA COLOR Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Aiyue Group

7.23.1 Aiyue Group Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.23.2 Aiyue Group Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Aiyue Group Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Aiyue Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Aiyue Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Huajia

7.24.1 Huajia Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.24.2 Huajia Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Huajia Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Huajia Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Huajia Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Jingaoli Group

7.25.1 Jingaoli Group Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.25.2 Jingaoli Group Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Jingaoli Group Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Jingaoli Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Jingaoli Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 Wisely

7.26.1 Wisely Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.26.2 Wisely Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.26.3 Wisely Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 Wisely Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 Wisely Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 Fujian Wanan

7.27.1 Fujian Wanan Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.27.2 Fujian Wanan Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.27.3 Fujian Wanan Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.27.4 Fujian Wanan Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 Fujian Wanan Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 Meijia New Materials

7.28.1 Meijia New Materials Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.28.2 Meijia New Materials Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.28.3 Meijia New Materials Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.28.4 Meijia New Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 Meijia New Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.29 Zhejiang Huacai

7.29.1 Zhejiang Huacai Powder Coatings Corporation Information

7.29.2 Zhejiang Huacai Powder Coatings Product Portfolio

7.29.3 Zhejiang Huacai Powder Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.29.4 Zhejiang Huacai Main Business and Markets Served

7.29.5 Zhejiang Huacai Recent Developments/Updates

8 Powder Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Powder Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Powder Coatings

8.4 Powder Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Powder Coatings Distributors List

9.3 Powder Coatings Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Powder Coatings Industry Trends

10.2 Powder Coatings Growth Drivers

10.3 Powder Coatings Market Challenges

10.4 Powder Coatings Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Powder Coatings by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Powder Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Powder Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Powder Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Powder Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Powder Coatings

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Powder Coatings by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Powder Coatings by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Powder Coatings by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Powder Coatings by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Powder Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Powder Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Powder Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Powder Coatings by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

