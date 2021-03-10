Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Trends Analysis, Size By Type, Application, Region and Forecasts, 2027 | PPG Industries, Akzonobel, Sherwin-Williams, DuPont, Valspar Corporation

“

The report titled Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Powder and Liquid Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Powder and Liquid Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Powder and Liquid Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Powder and Liquid Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Powder and Liquid Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Powder and Liquid Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Powder and Liquid Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Powder and Liquid Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Powder and Liquid Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Powder and Liquid Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Powder and Liquid Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: PPG Industries, Akzonobel, Sherwin-Williams, DuPont, Valspar Corporation, RPM International, American Powder Coatings, TIGER Drylac, 3M, IFS Coatings, Masco, Nortek Powder Coating, Trimite Powders, Vogel Paint, Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI), Erie Powder Coatings, Hentzen Coatings, Cardinal Paint

The Powder and Liquid Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Powder and Liquid Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Powder and Liquid Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Powder and Liquid Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Powder and Liquid Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Powder and Liquid Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Powder and Liquid Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Powder and Liquid Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Powder and Liquid Coatings Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Powder

1.2.3 Liquid

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Indoor Application

1.3.3 Outdoor/Architectural Application

1.3.4 Automotive Industry

1.3.5 Appliance & Housewares

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Powder and Liquid Coatings Industry Trends

2.4.2 Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Drivers

2.4.3 Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Challenges

2.4.4 Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Restraints

3 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales

3.1 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Powder and Liquid Coatings Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Powder and Liquid Coatings Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Powder and Liquid Coatings Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Powder and Liquid Coatings Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Powder and Liquid Coatings Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Powder and Liquid Coatings Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Powder and Liquid Coatings Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Powder and Liquid Coatings Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Powder and Liquid Coatings Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Powder and Liquid Coatings Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 PPG Industries

12.1.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 PPG Industries Overview

12.1.3 PPG Industries Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 PPG Industries Powder and Liquid Coatings Products and Services

12.1.5 PPG Industries Powder and Liquid Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 PPG Industries Recent Developments

12.2 Akzonobel

12.2.1 Akzonobel Corporation Information

12.2.2 Akzonobel Overview

12.2.3 Akzonobel Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Akzonobel Powder and Liquid Coatings Products and Services

12.2.5 Akzonobel Powder and Liquid Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Akzonobel Recent Developments

12.3 Sherwin-Williams

12.3.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sherwin-Williams Overview

12.3.3 Sherwin-Williams Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sherwin-Williams Powder and Liquid Coatings Products and Services

12.3.5 Sherwin-Williams Powder and Liquid Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments

12.4 DuPont

12.4.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.4.2 DuPont Overview

12.4.3 DuPont Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DuPont Powder and Liquid Coatings Products and Services

12.4.5 DuPont Powder and Liquid Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 DuPont Recent Developments

12.5 Valspar Corporation

12.5.1 Valspar Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Valspar Corporation Overview

12.5.3 Valspar Corporation Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Valspar Corporation Powder and Liquid Coatings Products and Services

12.5.5 Valspar Corporation Powder and Liquid Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Valspar Corporation Recent Developments

12.6 RPM International

12.6.1 RPM International Corporation Information

12.6.2 RPM International Overview

12.6.3 RPM International Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 RPM International Powder and Liquid Coatings Products and Services

12.6.5 RPM International Powder and Liquid Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 RPM International Recent Developments

12.7 American Powder Coatings

12.7.1 American Powder Coatings Corporation Information

12.7.2 American Powder Coatings Overview

12.7.3 American Powder Coatings Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 American Powder Coatings Powder and Liquid Coatings Products and Services

12.7.5 American Powder Coatings Powder and Liquid Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 American Powder Coatings Recent Developments

12.8 TIGER Drylac

12.8.1 TIGER Drylac Corporation Information

12.8.2 TIGER Drylac Overview

12.8.3 TIGER Drylac Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 TIGER Drylac Powder and Liquid Coatings Products and Services

12.8.5 TIGER Drylac Powder and Liquid Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 TIGER Drylac Recent Developments

12.9 3M

12.9.1 3M Corporation Information

12.9.2 3M Overview

12.9.3 3M Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 3M Powder and Liquid Coatings Products and Services

12.9.5 3M Powder and Liquid Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 3M Recent Developments

12.10 IFS Coatings

12.10.1 IFS Coatings Corporation Information

12.10.2 IFS Coatings Overview

12.10.3 IFS Coatings Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 IFS Coatings Powder and Liquid Coatings Products and Services

12.10.5 IFS Coatings Powder and Liquid Coatings SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 IFS Coatings Recent Developments

12.11 Masco

12.11.1 Masco Corporation Information

12.11.2 Masco Overview

12.11.3 Masco Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Masco Powder and Liquid Coatings Products and Services

12.11.5 Masco Recent Developments

12.12 Nortek Powder Coating

12.12.1 Nortek Powder Coating Corporation Information

12.12.2 Nortek Powder Coating Overview

12.12.3 Nortek Powder Coating Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Nortek Powder Coating Powder and Liquid Coatings Products and Services

12.12.5 Nortek Powder Coating Recent Developments

12.13 Trimite Powders

12.13.1 Trimite Powders Corporation Information

12.13.2 Trimite Powders Overview

12.13.3 Trimite Powders Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Trimite Powders Powder and Liquid Coatings Products and Services

12.13.5 Trimite Powders Recent Developments

12.14 Vogel Paint

12.14.1 Vogel Paint Corporation Information

12.14.2 Vogel Paint Overview

12.14.3 Vogel Paint Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Vogel Paint Powder and Liquid Coatings Products and Services

12.14.5 Vogel Paint Recent Developments

12.15 Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI)

12.15.1 Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI) Overview

12.15.3 Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI) Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI) Powder and Liquid Coatings Products and Services

12.15.5 Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI) Recent Developments

12.16 Erie Powder Coatings

12.16.1 Erie Powder Coatings Corporation Information

12.16.2 Erie Powder Coatings Overview

12.16.3 Erie Powder Coatings Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Erie Powder Coatings Powder and Liquid Coatings Products and Services

12.16.5 Erie Powder Coatings Recent Developments

12.17 Hentzen Coatings

12.17.1 Hentzen Coatings Corporation Information

12.17.2 Hentzen Coatings Overview

12.17.3 Hentzen Coatings Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Hentzen Coatings Powder and Liquid Coatings Products and Services

12.17.5 Hentzen Coatings Recent Developments

12.18 Cardinal Paint

12.18.1 Cardinal Paint Corporation Information

12.18.2 Cardinal Paint Overview

12.18.3 Cardinal Paint Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Cardinal Paint Powder and Liquid Coatings Products and Services

12.18.5 Cardinal Paint Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Powder and Liquid Coatings Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Powder and Liquid Coatings Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Powder and Liquid Coatings Production Mode & Process

13.4 Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Powder and Liquid Coatings Sales Channels

13.4.2 Powder and Liquid Coatings Distributors

13.5 Powder and Liquid Coatings Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

