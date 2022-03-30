Potting Soil Mix Market Analysis by Product Type, Usage, End User, Geography, Application, Drivers, Restraints and Forecast To 2028 | Berger, FoxFarm, JIFFY

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Potting Soil Mix Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Potting Soil Mix report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Potting Soil Mix market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Potting Soil Mix market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Potting Soil Mix market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Potting Soil Mix market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Potting Soil Mix market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Berger

FoxFarm

JIFFY

Pelemix

Quick Plug

FLORAGARD Vertribs

Grodan

CANNA

Premier Tech Horticulture

PittMoss

Kekkilä-BVB

Rocky Point

Sinclair

ICL Specialty Fertilizers

Italiana Terricci

Trump Coir Products

Global Peat

Nord Agri

Engrais PASSERON

Florentaise

Putianrun

Ssagr



Market Segmentation by Product:

Soilless Mixes

Composts

Gravel

Inert Media

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Crop

Horticultural Plant

Others



The Potting Soil Mix Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Potting Soil Mix market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Potting Soil Mix market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Potting Soil Mix market expansion?

What will be the global Potting Soil Mix market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Potting Soil Mix market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Potting Soil Mix market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Potting Soil Mix market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Potting Soil Mix market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Potting Soil Mix Market Overview

1.1 Potting Soil Mix Product Overview

1.2 Potting Soil Mix Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Soilless Mixes

1.2.2 Composts

1.2.3 Gravel

1.2.4 Inert Media

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Potting Soil Mix Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Potting Soil Mix Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Potting Soil Mix Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Potting Soil Mix Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Potting Soil Mix Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Potting Soil Mix Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Potting Soil Mix Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Potting Soil Mix Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Potting Soil Mix Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Potting Soil Mix Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Potting Soil Mix Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Potting Soil Mix Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Potting Soil Mix Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Potting Soil Mix Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Potting Soil Mix Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Potting Soil Mix Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Potting Soil Mix Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Potting Soil Mix Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Potting Soil Mix Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Potting Soil Mix Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Potting Soil Mix Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Potting Soil Mix Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Potting Soil Mix Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Potting Soil Mix as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Potting Soil Mix Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Potting Soil Mix Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Potting Soil Mix Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Potting Soil Mix Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Potting Soil Mix Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Potting Soil Mix Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Potting Soil Mix Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Potting Soil Mix Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Potting Soil Mix Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Potting Soil Mix Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Potting Soil Mix Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Potting Soil Mix Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Potting Soil Mix by Application

4.1 Potting Soil Mix Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Crop

4.1.2 Horticultural Plant

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Potting Soil Mix Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Potting Soil Mix Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Potting Soil Mix Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Potting Soil Mix Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Potting Soil Mix Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Potting Soil Mix Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Potting Soil Mix Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Potting Soil Mix Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Potting Soil Mix Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Potting Soil Mix Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Potting Soil Mix Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Potting Soil Mix Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Potting Soil Mix Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Potting Soil Mix Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Potting Soil Mix Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Potting Soil Mix by Country

5.1 North America Potting Soil Mix Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Potting Soil Mix Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Potting Soil Mix Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Potting Soil Mix Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Potting Soil Mix Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Potting Soil Mix Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Potting Soil Mix by Country

6.1 Europe Potting Soil Mix Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Potting Soil Mix Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Potting Soil Mix Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Potting Soil Mix Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Potting Soil Mix Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Potting Soil Mix Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Potting Soil Mix by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Potting Soil Mix Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Potting Soil Mix Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Potting Soil Mix Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Potting Soil Mix Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Potting Soil Mix Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Potting Soil Mix Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Potting Soil Mix by Country

8.1 Latin America Potting Soil Mix Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Potting Soil Mix Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Potting Soil Mix Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Potting Soil Mix Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Potting Soil Mix Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Potting Soil Mix Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Potting Soil Mix by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Potting Soil Mix Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Potting Soil Mix Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Potting Soil Mix Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Potting Soil Mix Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Potting Soil Mix Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Potting Soil Mix Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Potting Soil Mix Business

10.1 Berger

10.1.1 Berger Corporation Information

10.1.2 Berger Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Berger Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Berger Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

10.1.5 Berger Recent Development

10.2 FoxFarm

10.2.1 FoxFarm Corporation Information

10.2.2 FoxFarm Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 FoxFarm Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 FoxFarm Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

10.2.5 FoxFarm Recent Development

10.3 JIFFY

10.3.1 JIFFY Corporation Information

10.3.2 JIFFY Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 JIFFY Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 JIFFY Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

10.3.5 JIFFY Recent Development

10.4 Pelemix

10.4.1 Pelemix Corporation Information

10.4.2 Pelemix Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Pelemix Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Pelemix Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

10.4.5 Pelemix Recent Development

10.5 Quick Plug

10.5.1 Quick Plug Corporation Information

10.5.2 Quick Plug Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Quick Plug Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Quick Plug Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

10.5.5 Quick Plug Recent Development

10.6 FLORAGARD Vertribs

10.6.1 FLORAGARD Vertribs Corporation Information

10.6.2 FLORAGARD Vertribs Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 FLORAGARD Vertribs Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 FLORAGARD Vertribs Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

10.6.5 FLORAGARD Vertribs Recent Development

10.7 Grodan

10.7.1 Grodan Corporation Information

10.7.2 Grodan Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Grodan Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Grodan Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

10.7.5 Grodan Recent Development

10.8 CANNA

10.8.1 CANNA Corporation Information

10.8.2 CANNA Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 CANNA Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 CANNA Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

10.8.5 CANNA Recent Development

10.9 Premier Tech Horticulture

10.9.1 Premier Tech Horticulture Corporation Information

10.9.2 Premier Tech Horticulture Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Premier Tech Horticulture Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Premier Tech Horticulture Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

10.9.5 Premier Tech Horticulture Recent Development

10.10 PittMoss

10.10.1 PittMoss Corporation Information

10.10.2 PittMoss Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 PittMoss Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 PittMoss Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

10.10.5 PittMoss Recent Development

10.11 Kekkilä-BVB

10.11.1 Kekkilä-BVB Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kekkilä-BVB Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Kekkilä-BVB Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Kekkilä-BVB Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

10.11.5 Kekkilä-BVB Recent Development

10.12 Rocky Point

10.12.1 Rocky Point Corporation Information

10.12.2 Rocky Point Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Rocky Point Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Rocky Point Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

10.12.5 Rocky Point Recent Development

10.13 Sinclair

10.13.1 Sinclair Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sinclair Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Sinclair Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Sinclair Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

10.13.5 Sinclair Recent Development

10.14 ICL Specialty Fertilizers

10.14.1 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Corporation Information

10.14.2 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

10.14.5 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Recent Development

10.15 Italiana Terricci

10.15.1 Italiana Terricci Corporation Information

10.15.2 Italiana Terricci Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Italiana Terricci Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 Italiana Terricci Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

10.15.5 Italiana Terricci Recent Development

10.16 Trump Coir Products

10.16.1 Trump Coir Products Corporation Information

10.16.2 Trump Coir Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Trump Coir Products Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.16.4 Trump Coir Products Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

10.16.5 Trump Coir Products Recent Development

10.17 Global Peat

10.17.1 Global Peat Corporation Information

10.17.2 Global Peat Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Global Peat Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.17.4 Global Peat Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

10.17.5 Global Peat Recent Development

10.18 Nord Agri

10.18.1 Nord Agri Corporation Information

10.18.2 Nord Agri Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Nord Agri Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.18.4 Nord Agri Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

10.18.5 Nord Agri Recent Development

10.19 Engrais PASSERON

10.19.1 Engrais PASSERON Corporation Information

10.19.2 Engrais PASSERON Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Engrais PASSERON Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.19.4 Engrais PASSERON Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

10.19.5 Engrais PASSERON Recent Development

10.20 Florentaise

10.20.1 Florentaise Corporation Information

10.20.2 Florentaise Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Florentaise Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.20.4 Florentaise Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

10.20.5 Florentaise Recent Development

10.21 Putianrun

10.21.1 Putianrun Corporation Information

10.21.2 Putianrun Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Putianrun Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.21.4 Putianrun Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

10.21.5 Putianrun Recent Development

10.22 Ssagr

10.22.1 Ssagr Corporation Information

10.22.2 Ssagr Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Ssagr Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.22.4 Ssagr Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

10.22.5 Ssagr Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Potting Soil Mix Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Potting Soil Mix Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Potting Soil Mix Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Potting Soil Mix Industry Trends

11.4.2 Potting Soil Mix Market Drivers

11.4.3 Potting Soil Mix Market Challenges

11.4.4 Potting Soil Mix Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Potting Soil Mix Distributors

12.3 Potting Soil Mix Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”