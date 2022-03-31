Potting Soil Mix Market [2022-2028] In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics & Emerging Growth Factors with Prominent Key Players | Berger, FoxFarm, JIFFY

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Potting Soil Mix Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Potting Soil Mix report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Potting Soil Mix market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Potting Soil Mix market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Potting Soil Mix market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Potting Soil Mix market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Potting Soil Mix market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Berger

FoxFarm

JIFFY

Pelemix

Quick Plug

FLORAGARD Vertribs

Grodan

CANNA

Premier Tech Horticulture

PittMoss

Kekkilä-BVB

Rocky Point

Sinclair

ICL Specialty Fertilizers

Italiana Terricci

Trump Coir Products

Global Peat

Nord Agri

Engrais PASSERON

Florentaise

Putianrun

Ssagr



Market Segmentation by Product:

Soilless Mixes

Composts

Gravel

Inert Media

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Crop

Horticultural Plant

Others



The Potting Soil Mix Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Potting Soil Mix market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Potting Soil Mix market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Potting Soil Mix market expansion?

What will be the global Potting Soil Mix market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Potting Soil Mix market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Potting Soil Mix market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Potting Soil Mix market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Potting Soil Mix market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Potting Soil Mix Product Introduction

1.2 Global Potting Soil Mix Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Potting Soil Mix Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Potting Soil Mix Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Potting Soil Mix Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Potting Soil Mix Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Potting Soil Mix Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Potting Soil Mix Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Potting Soil Mix in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Potting Soil Mix Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Potting Soil Mix Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Potting Soil Mix Industry Trends

1.5.2 Potting Soil Mix Market Drivers

1.5.3 Potting Soil Mix Market Challenges

1.5.4 Potting Soil Mix Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Potting Soil Mix Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Soilless Mixes

2.1.2 Composts

2.1.3 Gravel

2.1.4 Inert Media

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Potting Soil Mix Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Potting Soil Mix Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Potting Soil Mix Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Potting Soil Mix Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Potting Soil Mix Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Potting Soil Mix Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Potting Soil Mix Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Potting Soil Mix Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Potting Soil Mix Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Crop

3.1.2 Horticultural Plant

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Potting Soil Mix Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Potting Soil Mix Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Potting Soil Mix Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Potting Soil Mix Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Potting Soil Mix Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Potting Soil Mix Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Potting Soil Mix Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Potting Soil Mix Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Potting Soil Mix Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Potting Soil Mix Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Potting Soil Mix Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Potting Soil Mix Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Potting Soil Mix Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Potting Soil Mix Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Potting Soil Mix Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Potting Soil Mix Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Potting Soil Mix in 2021

4.2.3 Global Potting Soil Mix Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Potting Soil Mix Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Potting Soil Mix Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Potting Soil Mix Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Potting Soil Mix Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Potting Soil Mix Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Potting Soil Mix Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Potting Soil Mix Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Potting Soil Mix Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Potting Soil Mix Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Potting Soil Mix Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Potting Soil Mix Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Potting Soil Mix Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Potting Soil Mix Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Potting Soil Mix Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Potting Soil Mix Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Potting Soil Mix Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Potting Soil Mix Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Potting Soil Mix Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Potting Soil Mix Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Potting Soil Mix Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Potting Soil Mix Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Potting Soil Mix Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Potting Soil Mix Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Potting Soil Mix Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Potting Soil Mix Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Potting Soil Mix Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Berger

7.1.1 Berger Corporation Information

7.1.2 Berger Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Berger Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Berger Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

7.1.5 Berger Recent Development

7.2 FoxFarm

7.2.1 FoxFarm Corporation Information

7.2.2 FoxFarm Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 FoxFarm Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 FoxFarm Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

7.2.5 FoxFarm Recent Development

7.3 JIFFY

7.3.1 JIFFY Corporation Information

7.3.2 JIFFY Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 JIFFY Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 JIFFY Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

7.3.5 JIFFY Recent Development

7.4 Pelemix

7.4.1 Pelemix Corporation Information

7.4.2 Pelemix Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Pelemix Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Pelemix Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

7.4.5 Pelemix Recent Development

7.5 Quick Plug

7.5.1 Quick Plug Corporation Information

7.5.2 Quick Plug Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Quick Plug Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Quick Plug Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

7.5.5 Quick Plug Recent Development

7.6 FLORAGARD Vertribs

7.6.1 FLORAGARD Vertribs Corporation Information

7.6.2 FLORAGARD Vertribs Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 FLORAGARD Vertribs Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 FLORAGARD Vertribs Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

7.6.5 FLORAGARD Vertribs Recent Development

7.7 Grodan

7.7.1 Grodan Corporation Information

7.7.2 Grodan Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Grodan Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Grodan Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

7.7.5 Grodan Recent Development

7.8 CANNA

7.8.1 CANNA Corporation Information

7.8.2 CANNA Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 CANNA Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 CANNA Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

7.8.5 CANNA Recent Development

7.9 Premier Tech Horticulture

7.9.1 Premier Tech Horticulture Corporation Information

7.9.2 Premier Tech Horticulture Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Premier Tech Horticulture Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Premier Tech Horticulture Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

7.9.5 Premier Tech Horticulture Recent Development

7.10 PittMoss

7.10.1 PittMoss Corporation Information

7.10.2 PittMoss Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 PittMoss Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 PittMoss Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

7.10.5 PittMoss Recent Development

7.11 Kekkilä-BVB

7.11.1 Kekkilä-BVB Corporation Information

7.11.2 Kekkilä-BVB Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Kekkilä-BVB Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Kekkilä-BVB Potting Soil Mix Products Offered

7.11.5 Kekkilä-BVB Recent Development

7.12 Rocky Point

7.12.1 Rocky Point Corporation Information

7.12.2 Rocky Point Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Rocky Point Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Rocky Point Products Offered

7.12.5 Rocky Point Recent Development

7.13 Sinclair

7.13.1 Sinclair Corporation Information

7.13.2 Sinclair Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Sinclair Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Sinclair Products Offered

7.13.5 Sinclair Recent Development

7.14 ICL Specialty Fertilizers

7.14.1 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Corporation Information

7.14.2 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Products Offered

7.14.5 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Recent Development

7.15 Italiana Terricci

7.15.1 Italiana Terricci Corporation Information

7.15.2 Italiana Terricci Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Italiana Terricci Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Italiana Terricci Products Offered

7.15.5 Italiana Terricci Recent Development

7.16 Trump Coir Products

7.16.1 Trump Coir Products Corporation Information

7.16.2 Trump Coir Products Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Trump Coir Products Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Trump Coir Products Products Offered

7.16.5 Trump Coir Products Recent Development

7.17 Global Peat

7.17.1 Global Peat Corporation Information

7.17.2 Global Peat Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Global Peat Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Global Peat Products Offered

7.17.5 Global Peat Recent Development

7.18 Nord Agri

7.18.1 Nord Agri Corporation Information

7.18.2 Nord Agri Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Nord Agri Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Nord Agri Products Offered

7.18.5 Nord Agri Recent Development

7.19 Engrais PASSERON

7.19.1 Engrais PASSERON Corporation Information

7.19.2 Engrais PASSERON Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Engrais PASSERON Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Engrais PASSERON Products Offered

7.19.5 Engrais PASSERON Recent Development

7.20 Florentaise

7.20.1 Florentaise Corporation Information

7.20.2 Florentaise Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Florentaise Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Florentaise Products Offered

7.20.5 Florentaise Recent Development

7.21 Putianrun

7.21.1 Putianrun Corporation Information

7.21.2 Putianrun Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Putianrun Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Putianrun Products Offered

7.21.5 Putianrun Recent Development

7.22 Ssagr

7.22.1 Ssagr Corporation Information

7.22.2 Ssagr Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Ssagr Potting Soil Mix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Ssagr Products Offered

7.22.5 Ssagr Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Potting Soil Mix Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Potting Soil Mix Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Potting Soil Mix Distributors

8.3 Potting Soil Mix Production Mode & Process

8.4 Potting Soil Mix Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Potting Soil Mix Sales Channels

8.4.2 Potting Soil Mix Distributors

8.5 Potting Soil Mix Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

